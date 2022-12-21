Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Bully Boss Burger

6036 A Rossville Boulevard

Essex, MD 21221

Build Your Own Burger
Large Sack Seasoned Fries
Aunt Doris

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger with caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Boss Sauce, American Cheese

$12.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Pork, Boss Sauce, American Cheese

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, raw onions, spicy buffalo sauce and pepper jack cheese

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of Sauteed or Raw Onions, sautéed Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard Onions, Mayo, pickles, sautéed green peppers, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper jack or American Cheese

$11.00

Fresh ground Beef burger on a toasted brioche bun served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Mayo, and American Cheese

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Provolone cheese, lettuce, pineapple, sweet teriyaki sauce and sautéed onions

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with Spicy Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese and jerk seasonings

$12.00

Sliced roast beef layered on a grass-fed beef patty, sauteed onions, spicy cheese, spicy jerk sauce, bbq sauce, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, crispy onions.

$11.50

Sauteed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese, Topped with Ribeye Steak

$12.75

Philly Shrimp Cheesesteak, Ribeye steak, Mayo, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushroom's, provolone cheese, beef patty topped with American Cheese

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, boss sauce, sautéed onions, shrimp, fresh ground beef burger

$11.00

Fresh ground beef burger loaded with lettuce, Swiss Cheese, bacon, Sauteed Onions and green peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms, Drizzled with A1 Steak Sauce.

$11.00

Handmade fresh ground turkey burger turkey bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sautéed onions.

$10.99

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with pickles and sauteed onions.

$11.99

This burger was designed by the Golden Ring Firefighters. Every burger that's sold we will donate $1 to their organization. This burger is loaded with Jalapeño peppers, pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, boss sauce, and a fried egg cooked to your liking.

$12.99

Two 4oz smashed ground beef burgers topped on each layer with american cheese, sautéed onions, pickles and boss sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

BB Subs

$11.95

Build your own Cheesesteak. Extra charge for extra Meat, provolone, Swiss, and pepperjack Cheese.

$12.95

Build your own shrimp cheesesteak sub. Extra cost for meat, provolone, Swiss, and pepperjack cheese.

$10.95

Veggie Sub Sauteed purple cabbage, sauteed green peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, provolone cheese and fresh tomato

Açaí & Smoothies

$6.75

16oz smoothie is packed with kale, spinach, green apple, pineapples, bananas, mango & coconut water . (Made as is)

$6.75

This smoothie comes only in 16oz and is packed with acai, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, & coconut water.

$7.50

This smoothie comes in a 16oz only and is packed with a fun blue spirulian color, mangos, blueberries, figi apples, and pineapples.

$7.50

This smoothie is served as a 16oz only and this is a wake up & packed with protein. This smoothie has fresh caffeinated coffee beans, bananas, non-dairy yogurt, plant based protein powder, cocoa powder, oat milk and topped with whip cream & Caramel.

$11.25

Açaí filled with mountains of antioxidants, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, crunchy granola & honey drizzled on top. (Note add ons available)

Bully Boss Burger gear & novelties

$7.00

Your typical size shot glasses that will get the party started 👍

$50.00Out of stock

Soft hoodie wear that’s super cozy but will keep you extra warm and make you look super cool in the Bully Boss gear

$15.00Out of stock

It’s winter time. Let’s keep the body warm with this super thick hat but sleek looking.

$15.00Out of stock

This is a absolute everyday chiller, winter, fall, spring and summer gear

$2.00

Keep them drinks cold with these sleek koozies

Combo Options

$1.75

Pepsi brand can soda and a bag of utz chips

$3.99

Crispy seasoned fries served with a Pepsi brand can soda

$3.99

Pepsi can product served with our beer battered onion rings

$4.99

Pepsi brand served with Sweet Potato fries

Vegan Options

$12.00

Veggie wrap with sautéed purple cabbage, sautéed green peepers, onions, mushrooms, florets of cauliflower and your choice of sauces and cheese

$12.00

Garden burger loaded with, (carrots, zucchini, broccoli, corn, green beans, and peas) , scrumptious veggie add ons..sautéed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, pickles and your choice of sweet or jerk bbq sauce.

$12.00

Hand battered, deep fried and tossed in your choice of: Honey Old Bay, Jerk Flavor, Buffalo Sauce, lemon pepper seasonings with ranch dipping sauce, teriyaki, sweet bbq, or plain

$12.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, sauteed green pepper and your choice of raw or sautéed onions,

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Sautéed onions, Tomato, Old Bay Seasoning

$12.99

The Beyond Burger is a plant-based gluten and soy free burger served on a toasted brioche bun. This burger is built with your own imagination. That means you can build it up like the way you love to.

Black Bean Burger

$12.99

Kiddie Menu

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger, with your choice of American cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise. Add a juice box with your choice of fries or chips

$8.00

Mini-burger with choice of mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup, pickles

$8.00

Choice of ketchup, mustard and relish

Hot Dogs

$8.00

Beef hot dog, jalapeno peppers, cheese sauce and homemade chili

$6.50

Beef Hot Dog with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, sautéed onions, and/or raw onions, jalapeño hots

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Boss Burger seasoned crispy fries topped with homemade chili sauce and hot melted cheese.

$14.99

This item is loaded crispy season fries, bbq pulled pork, sweet bbq sauce, melted cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeño peppers, and complimented with a sliced of applewood bacon.

$5.95

Season fries with cheese sauce

$13.99

Boss Sides & Fries

$3.99

Crispy coated seasoned fries

$2.99
$4.99

Crispy golden beer battered fried onion rings

$4.99
$3.99

Utz chips

$1.00

Your famous classic utz plain chips

Jumbo bag of crab chips

$4.59

Drinks

16oz Twister Juice

$2.40

Caribbean mix (half & half)

$4.50

This Caribbean mix is blended with our famous cucumber lemonade. What a amazing blend.

Cherry pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Crush Orange soda

$1.50

Deer Park Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Grape crush

$1.50

Kid Juice Box

$1.25

Kids juice box comes with the Lil Bully Boss kids menu.

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi 16 oz Bottled Drink

$1.95

We serve Pepsi products: Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mtn. Dew, Brisk Tea, Sunkist, Sierra Mist, Ginger Ale, Sierra Mist, Root Beer

Pineapple crush

$1.50Out of stock

Root beer

$1.50
cucumber Lemonade 20 oz freshly made

cucumber Lemonade 20 oz freshly made

$4.50

Very refreshing, and is enhanced with cucumber flavoring and not a overly sweetened lemonade.

Strawberry crush

$1.50

Tropicana Lemonade in bottle

$2.40Out of stock

Tropicana Strawberry lemonade 16oz bottle

$2.40Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Extra Side A1 Steak Sauce

$0.75

Extra Side Boss Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side of Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side of Mayo

$0.50

Extra Side of Mustard

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Hot Bbq

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

$8.00

Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, tomato, special sauce and American cheese.

$13.00

Bacon, Sautéed onions, Sautéed mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Pork, Special Sauce and American Cheese

$11.75

Choice of Sautéed or Raw Onions, Mushrooms, Sautéed Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Cheese (Spicy, American or Provolone)

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Mayo, American Cheese

$12.00

Spicy, Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese

$13.85

Sauteed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese, Topped with Ribeye Steak

$13.85

Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Special Sauce, American Cheese, Crispy Onions

$13.95

Philly Shrimp Cheesesteak, Ribeye steak, Mayo, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushroom's, provolone cheese, double beef patty topped with American Cheese

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mayo, sautéed onions, shrimp, grass-fed burger

$12.00

Handmade turkey patty, turkey bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and sautéed onions.

$12.00

Provolone cheese, 1/2 pound grass fed burger, lettuce, pineapple and sweet teriyaki sauce with sautéed onions

Plant Base Menu

$12.00

Build your own plant base burger with options: lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed green peppers, sweet bbq sauce/ jerk bbq sauce, mustard, ketchup, boss sauce, and mayonnaise

$12.00

These yummy battered and deep fried with your choice of honey old bay or jerk. Mask not included

$12.00

Veggie wrap with sautéed broccoli, green peepers, red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms.

Hot Dogs

$6.50

You can build your own beef hot dog up with unlimited toppings Cheese and chili extra

$8.00

Want some heat? Beef hot dog topped with homemade chili, cheese and jalapeño peppers

Kid's Menu

Jr. Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fresh ground beef burger, with your choice of American cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise. Add a juice box with your choice of we fries or chips

Jr. Hamburger

$8.00

Fresh ground beef add free toppings of the choices listed

Kids beef hot dog

$8.00

Beef hot dog with limited free add on options

Boss Sides

$5.75
$4.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Crush Orange soda

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Fresh Cucumber lemonade 20 oz juice

$4.99

This lemonade is fresh with infused cucumbers & lemons. So refreshing and will quench your thirst.

Caribbean mix 20 oz (half & half)

$4.99

Caribbean fruits mixed with our in-house cucumber lemonade

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Bully boss loaded Pork fries

Seasoned Fries that’s loaded with fresh bbq pulled pork, cheese sauce, sautéed onions, sweet bbq sauce and complimented with a slice of applewood bacon
$14.99

These season fries are loaded with a 8 hour slow roasted pulled pork, drizzled with cheese sauce and sweet bbq sauce, topped with sautéed onions and complimented with a slice of applewood bacon.

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday 11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Boss Burger serves fresh ground beef burgers that's never frozen and we have a awesome plant base menu.

6036 A Rossville Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221

