Food

Breakfast

Bully Burrito

$11.99

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Big Bagel BLT

$10.99

Berry + Marscapone Toast

$8.99

Veggie Lovers Toast

$8.99

Breakfast Croissant

$8.99

Classic French Toast

$9.99

Country Biscuits + Gravy

$9.99

Day Starter Sammy

$7.99

Frittatas

Spinach Artichoke

$9.99

Proscuitto & Pepper

$9.99

Sammies + Paninis

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon + Brie Panini

$12.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

Avocado Caprese Sammy

$11.00

Prosciutto + Pesto Panini

$11.00

Italian Muffuleta

$14.00

Veggie Croissant

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Salads

Red, White & Bleu

$9.99

The Bistro

$13.99

Harvest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Drinks

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Bananas Foster Chai

$5.49+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Chagaccino

$6.99+Out of stock

Chai

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cortado

$0.00

Drip

$3.00+

Espresso

$0.00

Espresso Tonic

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Latte

$6.00+

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.50+

Orange Espresso Tonic

$5.50

The Bruce

$5.25

Lotus Energy

$5.99

Juice

Fresh OJ

$5.50

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Tea

Black Tea

$3.75+

Passion Tea

$3.75+

Green Tea

$3.75+

Pastries

Cruffins

Raspberry pistachio

$4.75

Garlic parmesan

$4.75

Lemon

$4.75

Hazelnut chocolate

$4.75

Almond

$4.75

Butter

$4.75

Boston cream

$4.75

Cinnamon sugar

$4.75

Caramel churro

$4.75

PB Chocolate

$4.75

Toaster Tart

Smores

$4.95

Strawberry

$4.95

Cinnamon brown sugar

$4.95

Mushroom onion

$4.95

Spinach feta

$4.95

Lemon

$4.95

Apple pie

$4.95

Blueberry

$4.95

Frosted berry

$4.95

Pizza

$4.95

Garden veggie

$4.95

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.25

Coffee cake muffin

$4.25

Pumpkin cream cheese

$4.25

Double chocolate chip

$4.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Cookie Monster

$3.75

Lemon Meringue

$3.75

Lunch Box

$3.75

S'more

$3.75

Snickerdoodle

$3.75

Strawberry crunch

$3.75

Sweet Breads

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Sticky Bun

$4.75

Maple Espresso

$4.75

Chocolate cinnamon

$4.75

Quiche

Bacon cheddar chive

$4.75

Spinach shallot

$4.75

Lorraine

$4.75

Chile relleno

$4.75

Tomato Goat cheese

$4.75

Mushroom sausage

$4.75

Chorizo chili

$4.75

Scones

Lemon blueberry

$4.35

Honey cheddar

$4.35

S'mores

$4.35

Bacon cheddar chive

$4.35

Chorizo chili

$4.35

Chile rellano

$4.35

Lemon poppy

$4.35

Jalapeño cheddar

$4.35

Retail

Buffalo Gals Co.

Mugs

$22.00

Stickers

$5.00

Tees

$32.00

Art Print

Magnet

$10.00+

Tea Towels

Cards

$3.00+

bookmark

$12.00

Wine Stoppers

$16.00

patches

$7.00

keychains

$6.00

Button

$3.00

Honey

10 oz (small)

$10.50

20 oz

$15.50

Bully Brew

Mug

$22.00

Dark Side tee

$28.00

Sticker

$5.00

Pop Socket

$8.00

Cold Brew Quart

$14.00

Cold Brew Quart ( w/ return )

$12.00

Whole Bean Coffee

Touchy 12 oz

$21.00

Bully Brew 8 oz

$9.00

Bully Brew 16 oz

$18.00

Snacks

Peanut Butter Choc protein Bar

$3.75

Honey Peanut Butter protein bar

$3.75