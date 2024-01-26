- Home
Bumblebee Bistro 264 Main St
264 Main St
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
Weekday Breakfast
Egg Dishes
- Mix it Up$13.50
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, home fries, and two buttermilk pancakes or three slices of french toast.
- The Basic$9.25
The Basic: Two local eggs any style with choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Served with home fries and choice of toast or biscuit.
- Keep It Simple$6.95
Keep it Simple: Two local eggs any style with home fries $6.95 (V)
- Tofu Scramble$13.50
Tofu scrambled with sauteed mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions and topped with vegan cheese. Served with home fries $13.50 (V, VG, GF)
- Hungry Hunter$15.50
Three eggs any style, two bacon, two ham, and two sausage, home fries, and choice of toast
The Benedicts
- In the Garden Benny$13.75
Two poached eggs, roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, and caramelized onions on a griddled english muffin, topped with housemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries. (V)
- BLT Benny$13.95
Two poached eggs, bacon, baby spinach, and herb roasted tomatoes on a griddled english muffin, topped with housemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
- Classic Benny$13.95
Two poached eggs and ham on a griddled english muffin, topped with housemade hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries.
- Corned Beef Benny$14.95
Two poached eggs, housemade corned beef, and roasted red peppers on a griddled english muffin, topped with housemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
- Vermont Benny$13.95
Two poached eggs, bacon, and caramelized apples on a griddled english muffin, topped with housemade hollandaise sauce and a drizzle of maple syrup. Served with home fries.
Potato Skillets
- The Carnivore Skillet$13.95
Bacon, ham, sausage, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style. (GF) Served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit.
- Pigs in the Garden$13.95
Bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, spinach, fresh herbs, and fresh mozzarella cheese atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style and pesto (GF) Served with toast or buttermilk biscuit.
- Corned Beef Hash$13.95
House braised corned beef, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar cheese atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style. (GF) Comes with toast or buttermilk biscuit.
- Vermonter Skillet$12.95
Sausage, caramelized apples, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style and a drizzle of maple syrup. (GF) Choose between toast or buttermilk biscuit.
- Enosburg Skillet$13.95
Ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, and our housemade maple bacon jam atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style. (GF) Served with toast or a buttermilk biscuit.
- Forager Skillet$12.00
Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spinach, and feta cheese atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style and pesto. (V, GF) Served with toast or buttermilk biscuit.
- Down South Skillet$13.95
Black beans, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and cheddar atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style, salsa, and guacamole. (GF) Served with toast or buttermilk biscuit.
- Breakfast Poutine$13.50
Housemade sausage gravy and cheese curds atop a pile of home fries. Topped with two eggs any style. Served with toast or buttermilk biscuit.
Sweets
- Classic French Toast$9.00
Three slices of locally made bread griddled to perfection. Whipped cream optional. Served with fresh fruit and local maple syrup
- Pancakes$8.00
Choice of three buttermilk, blueberry, or chocolate chip pancakes topped with whipped cream. Served with fresh fruit and local maple syrup.
- Muffin$4.25
- Scone$4.25
- Quick Bread Slice$3.75
- Pancake Topping$1.50
- Yogurt Parfait$7.50
House Specialties
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.50
Griddled buttermilk biscuits topped with housemade sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
- Avocado Dream$13.25
Two slices of griddled sourdough topped with fresh avocado smash, pickled red onions, herb roasted tomatoes, feta cheese, and two eggs any style. Served with home fries. (V)
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese on choice of bread or english muffin