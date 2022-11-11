Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bumblebee Pizza 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B

Altoona, IA 50009

Order Again

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Bread Sticks (3)

$4.99

Bacon Ranch Cheese Stick (5)

$8.99

Cheese Balls

$7.99

Garlic Balls

$6.99

Garlic Flatbread

$10.99

Spinach Artichoke

$10.99

Cheese Sticks (5)

$7.99

Bees Sampler

$14.99

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried mush

$8.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Small Dinner Salad

$3.99

Large Dinner Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99+

Specialty Pizza

BBQ

$13.99+

Supreme

$13.99+

Taco Bee

$13.99+

Philly Bee

$13.99+

Hawaiian

$13.99+

BLT

$13.99+

The Lexi

$13.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99+

Chicken Fajita

$13.99+

German Pizza

$13.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99+

All Meat

$13.99+

The Kenny

$13.99+

The Vegas

$13.99+

The Vegi

$13.99+

Big Mac

$13.99+

Calzones

Calzone

$7.99+

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Homemade Ravioli

$11.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Fettuccine

$10.99

Chicken Fettuccine

$13.99

Pasta Supreme

$13.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Cavateli

$11.99

Wings

Wings

$9.99+

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Sanwiches

Homemade Meatball

$8.99

The Godfather

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Philly Steak and Cheese

$8.99

Mexican Philly

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

Sausage Grinder

$8.99

Kids Meals

Chicken Fingers (3) and Fries

$5.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Spaghetti & 1 Bread Stick

$5.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Balls

$6.99

Snowballs

$6.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.50

Fruit Dessert Pizza

$9.50

Lunch

1. Chicago Deep Dish Slice and Drink

$9.00

2. 2 Tacos and Drink

$10.50

3. 8 inch 1 topping mini pizza & Drink

$10.00

4. Philly Cheese Steak & Drink

$11.50

5. Ham & Cheese Sub & Drink

$11.50

6. Spaghetti, 2 Breadsticks, & Drink

$11.50

7. Breaded Pork Loin Fries & Drink

$11.50

Adult buffet

$13.00

Kids buffet

$10.00

6 Cinnaballs

$5.00

2 Churros

$5.00

Pizza of the Month

Bacon Mac n Cheese

$12.00+

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Sobe Water Pomegranate

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Beer

Bottle Blue Moon

$3.75

Bottle Bud

$3.75

Bottle Bud Light

$3.75

Bottle Coors Light

$3.75

Bottle Corona Light

$3.75

Bottle Lagunitas IPA

$3.75

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Bottle Miller Light

$3.75

Draft Bud Light

$3.75

Draft Michelob Amberbock

$3.75

Draft Sam Adams Seasonal

$3.75

Wine

Moscato

$4.99

White Zinfandel

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.99

Mens Shirts

Bumblebee's Shirt

$21.99+

Womans Shirts

Shirt Size

$14.99+

Daily Specials

#1

$21.99

#2

$27.99

#3

$29.99

#4

$34.99

#5

#6

#7

$38.99

#8

$45.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B, Altoona, IA 50009

