Burgers
Sandwiches

BUMPER 2 BURGER AURORA

review star

No reviews yet

966 N Route 59

Aurora, IL 60504

Popular Items

Bumper Burger
Bumper 2 Bumper
Fries

Burgers

Bumper Burger

$7.54

Bumper 2 Bumper

$9.97

Hamburger

$6.72

Double Hamburger

$8.88

Beyond Burger

$9.91

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.69

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$8.88

Gyros Sandwich

$8.96

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.98

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.98

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.98

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.88

Dogs

Chicago Bumper

$3.69

Chicago Bumper (Jumbo)

$4.49

Polish Bumper

$5.96

Tenders

3Pc Chicken Tenders

$6.98

5Pc Chicken Tenders

$9.97

2Pc Kids Meal

$5.98

25Pc Chicken Tenders

$49.97

50Pc Chicken Tenders

$89.97

100Pc Chicken Tenders

$161.97

Sample Tenders 2 Pc

$4.00

Sides

Fries

Extra Sauce

Cheese Cup

$0.99

Gyro Meat

$3.00

Meat Pattie

$3.00

Fried Egg

$0.99

Meat Patty w/cheese

$3.75

Beverages

Drinks

Shakes

$5.45

Combo

Bottled Water

$0.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
966 N Route 59, Aurora, IL 60504

