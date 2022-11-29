Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers

Bun and Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy

No reviews yet

1150 Austin Hwy

San Antonio, TX 78209

Burgers

Barrel Burger

$9.99

Served with onion rings and french fries

Thai Burger

$12.99

Served with french fries

Carlos Burger

$12.99

Served with onion rings and french fries

Mule Burger

$8.99

Served with french fries

Green Chili Burger

$12.99

Served with onion rings and french fries

Ham Burger

$7.99

Served with french fries

Terrace Burger

$11.99

Patty meal

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$10.99

Sides & Specials

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$7.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Barrel Blossom

$9.99

Corn Dog with Fries

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.50

Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Chives & Bacon (Slice or Chopped Beef)

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Fried Mozarella

$8.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Small Salad

$3.50

BBQ & Plates

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

COMBO Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket Grilled Cheese W Avocado

$12.99

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$7.99

Wings

$8.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Ole Smokey

$10.99

Bacon Ranch

$10.99

One Meat Plate

$12.99

Two Meat Plate

$14.99

Three Meat Plate

$16.99

Sliced SANDWICH

$11.99

Sides & Specials

Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Small Salad

$3.50

Barrel Blossom

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Mozarella

$8.50

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.50

Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Chives & Bacon (Slice or Chopped Beef)

Corn Dog with Fries

$6.99

Chili Dog with Fries

CODFISH

$11.99

CODFISH PLATE

$11.99

Sodas

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coke 32oz

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke 32oz

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper 32oz

$2.75

Sprite 32oz

$2.75

Barqs Root Beer 32oz

$2.75

Red Flash 32oz

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade 32oz

$2.75

Kool-Aid 32oz

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.25

Togo Cup

$0.50

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.99

LIMEADE

$2.75

Favor Togo

$2.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Root Beer Float 16oz

$5.99

Oreo Cookie

$5.99

Family Meal

Four Pack Burgers Special

$32.50

4 Hamburgers with french fries & 16oz fountain sodas (sub onions rings for $1.50)

Four Pack Corn Dogs

$25.00

4 Corn Dogs with french fries & 4 16oz fountain sodas (Substitute onions rings for $1.50)

Meat by the Pound

1 LB Brisket

$22.00

1/2 Pound Beef

$12.00

1 LB Sausage

$18.00

1/2 Pound Sausage

$9.00

Chicken Half

$6.00

1 LB Turkey

$15.99

1/2 Pound Turkey

$8.00

1 LB Ham

$15.99

1/2 Pound Ham

$8.00

Ribs

$18.99

1/2 Pound Ribs

$9.50

(Small) 1.5 pound

$49.99

( Large ) 2 pound

$65.99

Whole Turkey 79.

$79.00

1 lb Chopped BBQ

$10.00

1/2 lb Chopped BBQ

$5.00

Sides & Specials

Corn Dog with Fries

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.50

Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Chives & Bacon (Slice or Chopped Beef)

Barrel Blossom

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Mozarella

$8.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Small Salad

$3.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bun "N" Barrel is a Classic 1950 Diner Restaurant Specializes in Texas Style Barbecue, Burgers & Family Menu.

Location

1150 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

Gallery
Bun and Barrel image
Bun and Barrel image
Bun and Barrel image

Map
