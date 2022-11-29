Barbeque
Burgers
Bun and Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bun "N" Barrel is a Classic 1950 Diner Restaurant Specializes in Texas Style Barbecue, Burgers & Family Menu.
Location
1150 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
4.0 • 531
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212 San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio