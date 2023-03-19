Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bun and Patti

2171 Kettner blvd

San Diego, CA 92101

Food

Burgers

American cheese, toasted white bread, french fries, and choice of chocolate milk or fruit juice
Let's Patti

Let's Patti

$12.95

All Natural-Fed Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onion, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun.

Notorious B&P

Notorious B&P

$15.95

All Natural-Fed Double Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onion, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun.

Smoke Show

Smoke Show

$17.95

Flannery Farm 14 Day Dry-Aged Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, White Cheddar, Baker’s Bacon, Truffle Aioli, Salt & Pepper Brioche Bun.

Saucy Sliders (2)

Saucy Sliders (2)

$12.95

All Natural-Fed Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onion, Pickles, Cheddar, Secret Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun.

The Model (GF)

The Model (GF)

$13.95

All Natural-Fed Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onion, Avocado, Vegan Secret Sauce, Toasted Gluten-Free Bun.

Hangry Burger (V)

Hangry Burger (V)

$14.95

Impossible Meat Patty, Bean Sprouts, Sun-Dried Tomato Jam, Avocado, Pickles, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Secret Sauce, Vegan Sesame Bun.

No Burger, No Problem

Chick N. Licking

Chick N. Licking

$14.95

Grilled Mary's Free-Range Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, House-Made Chipotle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun.

Taste of the South

Taste of the South

$14.95

Fried Mary's Free-Range Chicken, House-Made Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, House-Made Chipotle Aioli, Toasted Pretzel Bun.

Lady A's Wings

Lady A's Wings

$12.00

Choice Of: Classic Buffalo Sauce, Hot Honey Sauce, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Served with Celery, Carrots, and Blue Cheese Sauce. Add .50 Per Extra Sauce

Patti's Garden

The Wedge (GF)

The Wedge (GF)

$13.95

Iceberg Wedge Salad, Red Onion, Tomato, Baker's Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing.

Kale Salad (GF)

Kale Salad (GF)

$12.95

Fresh Kale, Apples, Grapes, Spiced Walnuts, Red Onion, House-Made Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

California Chop (GF)

California Chop (GF)

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Baby Spinach, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, House-Made Dijon Vinaigrette.

Power Bowl (GF)

Power Bowl (GF)

$12.95

Grilled Mary's Free-Range Chicken, Red Quinoa, Cucumber, Green Goddess Dressing, Avocado, Carrots, Shredded Kale, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Add Ons

Mary's Grilled Chicken

Mary's Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Thick Baker's Bacon

Thick Baker's Bacon

$5.50
Organic Egg

Organic Egg

$2.25
Avocado

Avocado

$2.95
Crumbled Blue Cheese

Crumbled Blue Cheese

$2.95
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.95

All Natural-Fed Beef Patty

$6.00

Flannery Farm 14 Day Dry-Aged Patty

$7.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger (Slider)

Cheeseburger (Slider)

$9.95

All Natural-Fed Beef Patty, Choice of French Fries or Mac ‘N’ Cheese, and Choice of Chocolate Milk or Fruit Juice.

Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$9.95

House-Made Macaroni and Cheese, French Fries, and Choice of Chocolate Milk or Fruit Juice.

Grilled Cheese & Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.95

American Cheese, Toasted White Bread, French Fries, and Choice of Chocolate Milk or Fruit Juice.

Dessert

House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookie, Soft Chocolate Ganache, and Ice Cream.

Patti's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.95

Sides

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$4.25
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.95
Thick Baker's Bacon

Thick Baker's Bacon

$10.95
Mac 'N' Cheese

Mac 'N' Cheese

$8.95

Petite Green Salad

$3.95

Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Classic Root Beer

$3.00

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$3.00

Pineapple Cream Soda

$3.00

Black Cherry with Tarragon

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Brisk Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

$5.25

Panna Bottled Water (500 ml)

$4.95

Pellegrino (500 ml)

$4.95

Fever Tree Club Soda (200 ML)

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer (200 ML)

$4.25

Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$4.25

Shakes

Phat Shake (Vanilla)

$8.00

House Vanilla Ice-Cream, Belgium Waffle, Whipped Cream.

Bang Bang (Chocolate)

$8.00

House Chocolate Ice-Cream, Belgium Waffle, Whipped Cream.

Shorty (Strawberry)

$8.00

House Vanilla Ice-Cream, Strawberry Puree, Belgium Waffle, Whipped Cream.

Protein Shake

$9.00

Plant Based Protein Powder, Banana, Mixed Berries, Greek Yogurt, Oat Milk.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2171 Kettner blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

