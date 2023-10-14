Bun Burger

Custom Burger

custom single burger

Custom Single Burger

$8.00

custom single bun burger

Custom Double Bun Burger

Custom Double Bun Burger

$11.00

custom double bun burger

Custom Triple Bun Burger

$14.00

custom triple bun burger

Signature Burgers

Classic Bun Burger

Classic Bun Burger

$10.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, & side of house sauce

BBQ Bacon Bun Burger

BBQ Bacon Bun Burger

$11.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, & side of BBQ sauce

Eggplant Bun Burger

Eggplant Bun Burger

$11.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, marinated eggplant, & side of house sauce

Jalapeno Bun Burger

Jalapeno Bun Burger

$11.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed jalapeños, & side of spicy sauce

Mushroom Bun Burger

Mushroom Bun Burger

$11.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, & side of house sauce

Tomato Bun Burger

Tomato Bun Burger

$11.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomatoes, & side of house sauce

Ultimate Bun Burger

Ultimate Bun Burger

$12.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed jalapenos, marinated eggplant, tomatoes, bacon & side of house sauce

Signature Burger Meals

Combo Classic Bun Burger

$16.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, with side of house sauce, french fries, cole slaw, & drink

Combo BBQ Bacon Bun Burger

$17.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon with side of house sauce, french fries, cole slaw, & drink

Combo Eggplant Bun Burger

$17.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, marinated eggplant with side of house sauce, french fries, cole slaw, & drink

Combo Jalapeno Bun Burger

$17.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed jalapenos with side of spicy sauce, french fries, cole slaw, & drink

Combo Mushroom Bun Burger

$17.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms with side of house sauce, french fries, cole slaw, & drink

Combo Tomato Bun Burger

$17.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomato with side of house sauce, french fries, cole slaw, & drink

Combo Ultimate Bun Burger

$18.50

cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed jalapenos, sauteed eggplant, tomatoes, bacon with side of house sauce, french fries, cole slaw, & drink

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

crispy french fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

fried panko-crusted chicken tenders

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50

cole slaw

Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$12.50

Fried panko-crusted chicken tenders with a side of french fries, cole slaw, and drink

Dessert

pan-fried semolina dessert
Semolina Delight

Semolina Delight

$4.50

classic semolina delicacy

NA Beverages

Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.40
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.40
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.40
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.40

Water

Aquafina Bottled Water

$2.40