  • BUNBOY - 10420 Metric Blvd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758
BUNBOY 10420 Metric Blvd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758

No reviews yet

118 Wichita River Rd

Hutto, TX 78634

Buns / Gua Bao

Classic Pork Belly

Classic Pork Belly

$4.00

House cured pork belly, hoisin, cucumber.

Mushroom Croquette

Mushroom Croquette

$4.00

Oyster mushroom croquette, leek puree, swiss mornay.

Shrimp Tempura Po' Boy

Shrimp Tempura Po' Boy

$4.00

Nobashi Shrimp tempura, thai chili aoli, scallion.

Beverages

Liquid Death Mountain Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$2.50

Murder your thirst.

Coke

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sides

Seasonal Slaw

Seasonal Slaw

$2.00+

Carrot ginger slaw with seasonal vegetables, cilantro, and a carrot-ginger emulsion.

Kimchi Arancini

$2.50

Fried kimchi risotto, chopped bacon, parmesan, kewpie mayo. 2pcs.

Spare Rib Poutine

$7.00

Curly fries, braised spare ribs, cheese curds, cognac gravy.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet steamed buns and accoutrements

118 Wichita River Rd, Hutto, TX 78634

