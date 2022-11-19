Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bunbury's Coffee Shop 460 Piermont Ave

review star

No reviews yet

460 Piermont Ave

Piermont, NY 10968

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Cortado (6oz)
Latte ♨

Bar

Drip Coffee ☕

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Espresso

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.75+

Cortado (6oz)

$5.00

Double Shot & 4 oz of steamed milk

Americano 🇺🇸

$3.50+

Flat White

$4.00+

Latte ♨

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Mocha /Mocha Latte 🍫

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Iced Americano 🇺🇸

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.25

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$7.00

Glass of Milk (12oz)

$2.50

Chai Smoothie (16oz)

$6.00

Mocha Smoothie (16oz)

$7.00

Affogato

$6.25

Box of Coffee

$22.00

Coffee Beans ☕

$4.00+

Loose Leaf Tea (1oz)

$4.00+

Hot Apple Cider - 1 size - 12 ounce

$4.00

Affogato with pumpkin 💛

$6.75

Mini cold brew

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
A cozy, comfy literary coffee shop with fresh baked goods daily located in the lower Hudson Valley.

460 Piermont Ave, Piermont, NY 10968

