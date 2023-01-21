Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buncey's Pizza and Sports Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

894 East West Dennis Road

South Dennis, MA 02660

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Buncey's Burger
Wing Dings

Appetizers

Wings

$14.99+

Our original jumbo unbreaded chicken wings!! Our number 1 seller!!!

Wing Dings

$14.99+

Seasoned and breaded just the way you like them!!

Boneless Tenders

$12.99

Six of our Boneless breaded chicken tenderloins tossed with choices of buffalo sauce (Mild, Medium or Hot) Teriyaki, BBQ, Garlic or Plain. Served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing!!

Mozzarella Sticks With Marinara

$10.99

Six golden cheese filled mozzarella sticks served with dipping marinara

Potato Skins With Cheese

$9.99

Loaded with cheese, choose from bacon, broccoli or jalapenos served with sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Six Crispy golden chicken tenders served with choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Sweet-n-Sour sauce

Cheesy Fries Topped With Monterey Jack Cheese

$7.99

A hearty plate of crispy golden French fries topped with melted Monterey jack cheese!!!

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.99

Four freshly baked bread sticks topped with housemade garlic sauce, finished with sprinkles of parmesan cheese, served with dipping marinara!!

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

Cheese filled Jalapeno Poppers served with dipping marinara

Soups

Captain Parkers Chowder

$6.49+

Nothing better than the award winning Capt. Parkers Chowder served with oyster crackers

Buncey's Big Beef Chili

$6.49+

Our hearty big beef chili topped with cheese and/ or onions if you choose!

French Onion

$6.49+

Our housemade French onion soup topped with melted swiss cheese and croutons!!

Salad

SM Tossed Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce with cucumbers, Tomatoes and red onions served with choice of dressing

SM Chef's Salad

$10.99

Our tossed salad topped with pinwheels of Ham, Smoked Turkey and American cheese served with choice of dressing

LG Tossed Salad

$10.99

Fresh lettuce with cucumbers, Tomatoes and red onions served with choice of dressing

LG Chef's Salad

$12.99

Our tossed salad topped with pinwheels of Ham, Smoked Turkey and American cheese served with choice of dressing

SM Greek Salad

$10.99

Our tossed salad topped with Feta cheese, Banana peppers and sliced Black olives.

LG Greek Salad

$11.99

Our tossed salad topped with Feta cheese, Banana peppers and sliced Black olives.

SM Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

LG Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Side Orders

French Fries

$6.99

A plate of good old fashion crispy French fries!!

Seasoned Curly Fries

$7.99

A plate seasoned Curley fries!! Your going to love them!!

Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.99

A plate of crispy Sweet Potato Wedges! Very popular!!

Onion Rings

$7.99

Our very popular crispy golden onion rings!!

Tots

$6.99

They are back!! A plate of golden Tater Tots. Who doesn't love Tater Tots?

Steak Fries

$6.99

Nice thick cut crispy golden Steak fries!!

1/2 Order Fries

$3.00

A half order of our golden French fries! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!

1/2 Order Curly

$3.00

A half order of our seasoned curly fries! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!

1/2 Order Rings

$3.00

A half order of our golden onion rings! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!

1/2 Order Sweet

$3.00

A half order of our sweet potato wedges! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!

1/2 Order Steak Fries

$3.00

A half order of our golden steak fries! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!

1/2 Order Tots

$3.00

A half order of our golden Tater Tots! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off! Everyone loves Tater Tots!!!

Side Dressing

$1.00

Add and extra Dipping sauce for just $1.00

Pizza (All our pizzas crusts are brushed with our housemade garlic sauce unless not requested)

All our pizzas are cooked the old fashioned way in a 525 degree brick oven, our dough is made fresh daily and once baked to perfection we then finish your pizza crust with our housemade garlic sauce!!!!

Small Cheese

$10.99

Our cheese pizza topped with a three cheese blend finished with our housemade garlic sauce brushed onto the crust!!! YUMMY!!

Large Cheese

$15.99

Our cheese pizza topped with a three cheese blend finished with our housemade garlic sauce brushed onto the crust!!! YUMMY!!

Small Big Papi

$13.99

Named after a Red sox Legend the Big Papi is loaded with Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon and Hamburger!! IT'S A BIG HIT AND FAN FAVORITE!!

Large Big Papi

$19.99

Named after a Red sox Legend the Big Papi is loaded with Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon and Hamburger!! IT'S A BIG HIT AND FAN FAVORITE!!

Small Grand Slam

$13.99

Our Meatlovers specialty Pizza loaded with Bacon, Hamburger, Linguica, Pepperoni, Sausage and Salami

Large Grand Slam

$19.99

Our Meatlovers specialty Pizza loaded with Bacon, Hamburger, Linguica, Pepperoni, Sausage and Salami

Small Seventh Inning Stretch

$13.99

For the Veggie lovers this specialty pizza is loaded with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Garlic

Large Seventh Inning Stretch

$19.99

For the Veggie lovers this specialty pizza is loaded with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Garlic

Small Little Italy (White pizza)

$13.99

A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Olive oil, Fresh Chicken, Red onions and Fresh Basil

Large Little Italy (White Pizza)

$19.99

A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Olive oil, Fresh Chicken, Red onions and Fresh Basil

Small Capri ( White pizza)

$13.99

A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil!!

Large Capri (White pizza)

$19.99

A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil!!

SMALL Subs and Sandwiches (All SUBS are Toasted unless requested cold)

Our popular cheeseburger sub on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small BLT

$9.49

The good old classic BLT with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Cheese Burger

$9.49

Our popular cheeseburger sub on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Italian

$9.99

Ham, Genoa, mortadella and melted provolone cheese on an 8-inch toasted sub or your choice of a bulkie roll, white wheat or rye bread topped with whatever you like!

Small Turkey

$9.99

Another very popular choice our smoked turkey sub on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Veggie Melt

$9.49

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!

Small Ham N Cheese

$9.49

The ever classic Ham-n-Cheese sandwich on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!

Small Tuna

$9.99

Our house special tuna salad your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!

Small Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Crispy chicken cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!

Small Meatball Parmesan

$9.49

Italian meatballs, marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!!

Small Sausage Parmesan

$9.49

Grilled sweet Italian sausage, marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Veal Parmesan

$9.49

A crispy veal cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

A crispy chicken cutlet smothered with with choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

A crispy chicken cutlet on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Roast Beef

$9.49

Thin sliced roast beef on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

Small Steak N Cheese

$10.99

Our number 1 seller!!! We use the highest quality shaved steak grilled to perfection topped with melted American cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!!!

Small Steak Bomb

$11.49

Our finest grilled shaved steak with onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted american cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread

LARGE Subs, Wraps, Sandwiches (All SUBS are Toasted unless requested cold)

A crispy veal cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large BLT

$10.99

The good old classic BLT with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of a 12-inch toasted sub roll or a white, wheat or sundried tomato wrap

Large Cheese Burger

$11.99

Our popular cheeseburger sub on your choice of an 12-inch toasted sub, or choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large Italian

$11.99

Ham, Genoa, mortadella and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of white wheat or sundried tomato wrap.

Large Turkey

$11.99

Another very popular choice our smoked turkey sub on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!

Large Veggie Melt

$10.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large Ham N Cheese

$10.99

The ever classic Ham-n-Cheese sub on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large Tuna

$11.99

Our house special tuna salad in a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large Chicken Parmesan

$12.49

A Crispy chicken cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large Meatball Parmesan

$12.49

Italian meatballs, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large Sausage Parmesan

$11.50

Grilled sweet Italian sausage, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!

Large Veal Parmesan

$12.99

A crispy veal cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!

Large Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

A crispy chicken cutlet smothered with with choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Large Chicken Cutlet

$11.99

A crispy chicken cutlet on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!

Large Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!

Large Roast Beef

$13.49

Thin sliced roast beef on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!

Large Steak N Cheese

$13.99

Our number 1 seller!!! We use the highest quality shaved steak grilled to perfection topped with melted American cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!!!

Large Steak Bomb

$14.49

Our finest grilled shaved steak with onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted American cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$11.99

Freshly grilled chicken breast tossed with Caesar Salad rolled up in your choice of a White, Wheat or Sundried Tomato Wrap

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$11.99

A Crispy Chicken Cutlet diced and tossed with Caesar Salad rolled up in your choice of a White, Wheat or Sundried Tomato Wrap

Other

Nachos Grande

$13.99

Our house specialty, tri-colored tortilla chips stacked high, topped with seasoned ground beef, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese and Black Olives served with Salsa and Sour Cream!!

Buncey's Burger

$14.99

We are known for the best burgers. Our Certifed Angus Beef Burgers are ground fresh daily and supplied by the fabulous Dennis Public Market!! Our burgers are cooked medium unless otherwise specified and topped with your choice of Melted American, Swiss, Provolone or Monterey Jack Cheese along with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions

Sm Chips

$0.99

A small bag of Lays potato chips

Lg Chips

$1.29

A Large bag of Lays potato chips

Brownie

$2.29

Pre packaged brownie

Side Mayo

Need some extra Mayo, please let us know!!

Cups

Please let us know if your party needs CUPS!!

Napkins

Please let us know if you need Napkins

Plates

Please let us know if you need plates!

Utensils

Please let us know if you will be needing utensils. fork, knife, spoons

Side Salad

$3.00

Children's Menu

A quarter pound burger on a toasted roll served with choice of side

Kid Hamburger

$8.99

A quarter pound burger on a toasted roll served with choice of side!!

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Crispy Golden Chicken Tenders served with choice of dipping sauce!

Kid Grilled Hot Dog

$7.99

A grilled hot dog in a buttered and toasted roll served with choice of side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

The classic grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of side

Kid Pasta w/Butter

$8.99

A plate of pasta topped with butter! Keep it easy!!

Kid Pasta w/Sauce

$9.99

A plate of pasta topped with our very nice sauce!

Kid Pasta w/Meatballs

$10.99

Can never go wrong with this classic pasta plate smothered with sauce then finished with our hearty meatballs.

Pasta Dinners (Served with a side salad and toasted garlic bread stick)

A hearty plate of pasta topped with butter! Served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick. Keep it easy!!

Pasta W/ Butter

$8.99

A hearty plate of pasta topped with butter, served with a side salad and toasted garlic bread stick Keep it easy!!

Pasta W/ Sauce

$9.99

A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce, served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.

Pasta W/ Meatballs

$12.99

A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce and Italian meatballs, served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.

Pasta w/ Sausage

$12.99

A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce and sweet Italian sausage, served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.

Chicken Parm

$14.99

A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce, a crispy chicken cutlet and melted mozzarella cheese served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.

Veal Parm

$14.99

A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce, a crispy veal cutlet and melted mozzarella cheese served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.

Plates

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.99

Four crispy golden chicken tenderloins served with Honey Mustard, BBQ or Sweet-n-Sour sauce and your choice of side!!

(1) HotDog Plate

$7.99

A grilled hot dog on a buttered and toasted roll served with choice of side!

(2) Hotdogs Plate

$9.99

Twin grilled hot dogs on a buttered and toasted rolls served with choice of side!

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

The classic grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of side!!

Flatbreads & Calzones

A white Calzone (no sauce) filled with melted mozzarella cheese, Olive oil, Fresh Chicken, Red onions and Fresh Basil

Flatbread (VERY POPULAR)

$9.49

Nice and light on the belly, our thin crust flatbread pizza is a great option for a lite fair. Choose from our long list of toppings!!

Calzones (Build your own from our long list of toppings)

$10.99

Big Papi Calzone

$13.99

Named after a Red sox Legend the Big Papi is loaded with Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon and Hamburger!! IT'S A BIG HIT AND FAN FAVORITE!!

Grand Slam Calzone

$13.99

Our Meatlovers specialty Calzone loaded with Bacon, Hamburger, Linguica, Pepperoni, Sausage and Salami

Seventh Inning Stretch Calzone

$13.99

For the Veggie lovers this specialty Calzone is loaded with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Garlic

Little Italy Calzone

$13.99

A white Calzone (no sauce) filled with Olive oil, Fresh Chicken, Red onions and Fresh Basil!!

Capri Calzone

$13.99

A white calzone (no sauce) filled with melted mozzarella cheese, Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil!!

Italian Calzone

$13.99

Filled with Ham, Genoa, Mortadella and our special house blend of cheeses

Chicken Parmesan calzone

$13.99

Filled with crispy chicken, marinara and our house special cheese blend!!

Steak and Cheese Calzone

$13.99

This fan favorite is filled with the finest shaved steak and our house special cheese blend !!!

NA Bevs

Fountain Soda

$2.29

Coffee

$2.29

Juice

$2.59

20 oz Pepsi

$2.29

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.29

20 oz Root Beer

$2.29

20 oz Mtn Dew

$2.29

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.29

20 oz Lemonade

$2.29

20 oz Grape Crush

$2.29

20 oz Orange Crush

$2.29

20 oz Red Gatorade

$2.49

20 oz Blue Gatorade

$2.49

20 oz White Gatorade

$2.49

OJ

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.59

20 oz Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.49

Mtn Dew Code Red

$2.99

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.29

20 oz Water

$2.29

2L Pepsi

$2.99

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2L Ginger Ale

$2.99

2L Root Beer

$2.99

2L Sierra Mist

$2.99

2L Mtn Dew

$2.99

COUPONS (Not to be combined with any other coupon)

Coupon #1

$43.99

24 of our jumbo chicken wings served with a pitcher of Bub, Bud Light or Fountain Soda! (DINE IN ONLY)

Coupon #2

$29.99

Two Large Cheese Pizzas and a 2 Liter of soda (take out) or a pitcher of fountain soda (Dine in only)

Coupon #3

$29.99

A large cheese pizza and 12 of our jumbo chicken wings plain or tossed in the sauce of your choice!

Coupon #4

$6.99

Buy any large one or more topping pizza and get a small cheese pizza for just $6.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Buncey’s also features a newly renovated horse shoe shaped bar area and high top table seating with several high definition flat panel t.v’s to view all your favorite sporting events. If you like to gamble a little try a few games of Keno and maybe hit big. Buncey’s paid out over $300,000.00 in winnings in 2018 and hope to pay out more each year so try your luck for only a buck. Our fully stocked bar and experienced bar staff will insure you will have an enjoyable experience. Buncey’s is opened year round and has become well known for the coldest beer around. We offer outdoor dining on our spacious deck where you can enjoy your favorite beverage and work on your tan at the same time. Our regulars are like family and we would like you to join us for a great meal, meet some new friends, maybe find that contractor you have been looking for or where the best fishing spot is. We look forward to you stopping in and trying us out.

Location

894 East West Dennis Road, South Dennis, MA 02660

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
