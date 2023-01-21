- Home
- /
- South Dennis
- /
- Buncey's Pizza and Sports Cafe
Buncey's Pizza and Sports Cafe
No reviews yet
894 East West Dennis Road
South Dennis, MA 02660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
Our original jumbo unbreaded chicken wings!! Our number 1 seller!!!
Wing Dings
Seasoned and breaded just the way you like them!!
Boneless Tenders
Six of our Boneless breaded chicken tenderloins tossed with choices of buffalo sauce (Mild, Medium or Hot) Teriyaki, BBQ, Garlic or Plain. Served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing!!
Mozzarella Sticks With Marinara
Six golden cheese filled mozzarella sticks served with dipping marinara
Potato Skins With Cheese
Loaded with cheese, choose from bacon, broccoli or jalapenos served with sour cream
Chicken Tenders
Six Crispy golden chicken tenders served with choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Sweet-n-Sour sauce
Cheesy Fries Topped With Monterey Jack Cheese
A hearty plate of crispy golden French fries topped with melted Monterey jack cheese!!!
Garlic Bread Sticks
Four freshly baked bread sticks topped with housemade garlic sauce, finished with sprinkles of parmesan cheese, served with dipping marinara!!
Jalapeño Poppers
Cheese filled Jalapeno Poppers served with dipping marinara
Soups
Captain Parkers Chowder
Nothing better than the award winning Capt. Parkers Chowder served with oyster crackers
Buncey's Big Beef Chili
Our hearty big beef chili topped with cheese and/ or onions if you choose!
French Onion
Our housemade French onion soup topped with melted swiss cheese and croutons!!
Salad
SM Tossed Salad
Fresh lettuce with cucumbers, Tomatoes and red onions served with choice of dressing
SM Chef's Salad
Our tossed salad topped with pinwheels of Ham, Smoked Turkey and American cheese served with choice of dressing
LG Tossed Salad
Fresh lettuce with cucumbers, Tomatoes and red onions served with choice of dressing
LG Chef's Salad
Our tossed salad topped with pinwheels of Ham, Smoked Turkey and American cheese served with choice of dressing
SM Greek Salad
Our tossed salad topped with Feta cheese, Banana peppers and sliced Black olives.
LG Greek Salad
Our tossed salad topped with Feta cheese, Banana peppers and sliced Black olives.
SM Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
LG Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Side Orders
French Fries
A plate of good old fashion crispy French fries!!
Seasoned Curly Fries
A plate seasoned Curley fries!! Your going to love them!!
Sweet Potato Wedges
A plate of crispy Sweet Potato Wedges! Very popular!!
Onion Rings
Our very popular crispy golden onion rings!!
Tots
They are back!! A plate of golden Tater Tots. Who doesn't love Tater Tots?
Steak Fries
Nice thick cut crispy golden Steak fries!!
1/2 Order Fries
A half order of our golden French fries! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!
1/2 Order Curly
A half order of our seasoned curly fries! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!
1/2 Order Rings
A half order of our golden onion rings! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!
1/2 Order Sweet
A half order of our sweet potato wedges! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!
1/2 Order Steak Fries
A half order of our golden steak fries! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off!
1/2 Order Tots
A half order of our golden Tater Tots! Perfect if you just want to take the edge off! Everyone loves Tater Tots!!!
Side Dressing
Add and extra Dipping sauce for just $1.00
Pizza (All our pizzas crusts are brushed with our housemade garlic sauce unless not requested)
Small Cheese
Our cheese pizza topped with a three cheese blend finished with our housemade garlic sauce brushed onto the crust!!! YUMMY!!
Large Cheese
Our cheese pizza topped with a three cheese blend finished with our housemade garlic sauce brushed onto the crust!!! YUMMY!!
Small Big Papi
Named after a Red sox Legend the Big Papi is loaded with Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon and Hamburger!! IT'S A BIG HIT AND FAN FAVORITE!!
Large Big Papi
Named after a Red sox Legend the Big Papi is loaded with Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon and Hamburger!! IT'S A BIG HIT AND FAN FAVORITE!!
Small Grand Slam
Our Meatlovers specialty Pizza loaded with Bacon, Hamburger, Linguica, Pepperoni, Sausage and Salami
Large Grand Slam
Our Meatlovers specialty Pizza loaded with Bacon, Hamburger, Linguica, Pepperoni, Sausage and Salami
Small Seventh Inning Stretch
For the Veggie lovers this specialty pizza is loaded with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Garlic
Large Seventh Inning Stretch
For the Veggie lovers this specialty pizza is loaded with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Garlic
Small Little Italy (White pizza)
A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Olive oil, Fresh Chicken, Red onions and Fresh Basil
Large Little Italy (White Pizza)
A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Olive oil, Fresh Chicken, Red onions and Fresh Basil
Small Capri ( White pizza)
A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil!!
Large Capri (White pizza)
A white pizza (no sauce) topped with Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil!!
SMALL Subs and Sandwiches (All SUBS are Toasted unless requested cold)
Small BLT
The good old classic BLT with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Cheese Burger
Our popular cheeseburger sub on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Italian
Ham, Genoa, mortadella and melted provolone cheese on an 8-inch toasted sub or your choice of a bulkie roll, white wheat or rye bread topped with whatever you like!
Small Turkey
Another very popular choice our smoked turkey sub on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Veggie Melt
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!
Small Ham N Cheese
The ever classic Ham-n-Cheese sandwich on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!
Small Tuna
Our house special tuna salad your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!
Small Chicken Parmesan
Crispy chicken cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!
Small Meatball Parmesan
Italian meatballs, marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!!
Small Sausage Parmesan
Grilled sweet Italian sausage, marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Veal Parmesan
A crispy veal cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Buffalo Chicken
A crispy chicken cutlet smothered with with choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Chicken Cutlet
A crispy chicken cutlet on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Roast Beef
Thin sliced roast beef on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
Small Steak N Cheese
Our number 1 seller!!! We use the highest quality shaved steak grilled to perfection topped with melted American cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread!!!!
Small Steak Bomb
Our finest grilled shaved steak with onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted american cheese on your choice of an 8-inch toasted sub, bulkie roll or choice of White, Wheat or Rye bread
LARGE Subs, Wraps, Sandwiches (All SUBS are Toasted unless requested cold)
Large BLT
The good old classic BLT with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of a 12-inch toasted sub roll or a white, wheat or sundried tomato wrap
Large Cheese Burger
Our popular cheeseburger sub on your choice of an 12-inch toasted sub, or choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Large Italian
Ham, Genoa, mortadella and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of white wheat or sundried tomato wrap.
Large Turkey
Another very popular choice our smoked turkey sub on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!
Large Veggie Melt
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Large Ham N Cheese
The ever classic Ham-n-Cheese sub on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Large Tuna
Our house special tuna salad in a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Large Chicken Parmesan
A Crispy chicken cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Large Meatball Parmesan
Italian meatballs, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Large Sausage Parmesan
Grilled sweet Italian sausage, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!
Large Veal Parmesan
A crispy veal cutlet topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!
Large Buffalo Chicken
A crispy chicken cutlet smothered with with choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Large Chicken Cutlet
A crispy chicken cutlet on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!
Large Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!
Large Roast Beef
Thin sliced roast beef on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!
Large Steak N Cheese
Our number 1 seller!!! We use the highest quality shaved steak grilled to perfection topped with melted American cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of a White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!!!
Large Steak Bomb
Our finest grilled shaved steak with onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted American cheese on a 12-inch toasted sub roll or your choice of White, Wheat or sundried tomato wrap!!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Freshly grilled chicken breast tossed with Caesar Salad rolled up in your choice of a White, Wheat or Sundried Tomato Wrap
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
A Crispy Chicken Cutlet diced and tossed with Caesar Salad rolled up in your choice of a White, Wheat or Sundried Tomato Wrap
Other
Nachos Grande
Our house specialty, tri-colored tortilla chips stacked high, topped with seasoned ground beef, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese and Black Olives served with Salsa and Sour Cream!!
Buncey's Burger
We are known for the best burgers. Our Certifed Angus Beef Burgers are ground fresh daily and supplied by the fabulous Dennis Public Market!! Our burgers are cooked medium unless otherwise specified and topped with your choice of Melted American, Swiss, Provolone or Monterey Jack Cheese along with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
Sm Chips
A small bag of Lays potato chips
Lg Chips
A Large bag of Lays potato chips
Brownie
Pre packaged brownie
Side Mayo
Need some extra Mayo, please let us know!!
Cups
Please let us know if your party needs CUPS!!
Napkins
Please let us know if you need Napkins
Plates
Please let us know if you need plates!
Utensils
Please let us know if you will be needing utensils. fork, knife, spoons
Side Salad
Children's Menu
Kid Hamburger
A quarter pound burger on a toasted roll served with choice of side!!
Kid Chicken Tenders
Crispy Golden Chicken Tenders served with choice of dipping sauce!
Kid Grilled Hot Dog
A grilled hot dog in a buttered and toasted roll served with choice of side.
Kid Grilled Cheese
The classic grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of side
Kid Pasta w/Butter
A plate of pasta topped with butter! Keep it easy!!
Kid Pasta w/Sauce
A plate of pasta topped with our very nice sauce!
Kid Pasta w/Meatballs
Can never go wrong with this classic pasta plate smothered with sauce then finished with our hearty meatballs.
Pasta Dinners (Served with a side salad and toasted garlic bread stick)
Pasta W/ Butter
A hearty plate of pasta topped with butter, served with a side salad and toasted garlic bread stick Keep it easy!!
Pasta W/ Sauce
A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce, served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.
Pasta W/ Meatballs
A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce and Italian meatballs, served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.
Pasta w/ Sausage
A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce and sweet Italian sausage, served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.
Chicken Parm
A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce, a crispy chicken cutlet and melted mozzarella cheese served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.
Veal Parm
A hearty plate of pasta topped with our house special marinara sauce, a crispy veal cutlet and melted mozzarella cheese served with a side salad, choice of dressing and a toasted garlic bread stick.
Plates
Chicken Tender Plate
Four crispy golden chicken tenderloins served with Honey Mustard, BBQ or Sweet-n-Sour sauce and your choice of side!!
(1) HotDog Plate
A grilled hot dog on a buttered and toasted roll served with choice of side!
(2) Hotdogs Plate
Twin grilled hot dogs on a buttered and toasted rolls served with choice of side!
Grilled Cheese
The classic grilled cheese sandwich served with choice of side!!
Flatbreads & Calzones
Flatbread (VERY POPULAR)
Nice and light on the belly, our thin crust flatbread pizza is a great option for a lite fair. Choose from our long list of toppings!!
Calzones (Build your own from our long list of toppings)
Big Papi Calzone
Named after a Red sox Legend the Big Papi is loaded with Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon and Hamburger!! IT'S A BIG HIT AND FAN FAVORITE!!
Grand Slam Calzone
Our Meatlovers specialty Calzone loaded with Bacon, Hamburger, Linguica, Pepperoni, Sausage and Salami
Seventh Inning Stretch Calzone
For the Veggie lovers this specialty Calzone is loaded with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Garlic
Little Italy Calzone
A white Calzone (no sauce) filled with Olive oil, Fresh Chicken, Red onions and Fresh Basil!!
Capri Calzone
A white calzone (no sauce) filled with melted mozzarella cheese, Fresh sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Olive Oil!!
Italian Calzone
Filled with Ham, Genoa, Mortadella and our special house blend of cheeses
Chicken Parmesan calzone
Filled with crispy chicken, marinara and our house special cheese blend!!
Steak and Cheese Calzone
This fan favorite is filled with the finest shaved steak and our house special cheese blend !!!
NA Bevs
Fountain Soda
Coffee
Juice
20 oz Pepsi
20 oz Diet Pepsi
20 oz Root Beer
20 oz Mtn Dew
20 oz Sierra Mist
20 oz Lemonade
20 oz Grape Crush
20 oz Orange Crush
20 oz Red Gatorade
20 oz Blue Gatorade
20 oz White Gatorade
OJ
Apple Juice
20 oz Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Mtn Dew Code Red
20 oz Ginger Ale
20 oz Water
2L Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Ginger Ale
2L Root Beer
2L Sierra Mist
2L Mtn Dew
COUPONS (Not to be combined with any other coupon)
Coupon #1
24 of our jumbo chicken wings served with a pitcher of Bub, Bud Light or Fountain Soda! (DINE IN ONLY)
Coupon #2
Two Large Cheese Pizzas and a 2 Liter of soda (take out) or a pitcher of fountain soda (Dine in only)
Coupon #3
A large cheese pizza and 12 of our jumbo chicken wings plain or tossed in the sauce of your choice!
Coupon #4
Buy any large one or more topping pizza and get a small cheese pizza for just $6.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Buncey’s also features a newly renovated horse shoe shaped bar area and high top table seating with several high definition flat panel t.v’s to view all your favorite sporting events. If you like to gamble a little try a few games of Keno and maybe hit big. Buncey’s paid out over $300,000.00 in winnings in 2018 and hope to pay out more each year so try your luck for only a buck. Our fully stocked bar and experienced bar staff will insure you will have an enjoyable experience. Buncey’s is opened year round and has become well known for the coldest beer around. We offer outdoor dining on our spacious deck where you can enjoy your favorite beverage and work on your tan at the same time. Our regulars are like family and we would like you to join us for a great meal, meet some new friends, maybe find that contractor you have been looking for or where the best fishing spot is. We look forward to you stopping in and trying us out.
894 East West Dennis Road, South Dennis, MA 02660