Buncey's Pizza and Sports Cafe

Restaurant info

Buncey’s also features a newly renovated horse shoe shaped bar area and high top table seating with several high definition flat panel t.v’s to view all your favorite sporting events. If you like to gamble a little try a few games of Keno and maybe hit big. Buncey’s paid out over $300,000.00 in winnings in 2018 and hope to pay out more each year so try your luck for only a buck. Our fully stocked bar and experienced bar staff will insure you will have an enjoyable experience. Buncey’s is opened year round and has become well known for the coldest beer around. We offer outdoor dining on our spacious deck where you can enjoy your favorite beverage and work on your tan at the same time. Our regulars are like family and we would like you to join us for a great meal, meet some new friends, maybe find that contractor you have been looking for or where the best fishing spot is. We look forward to you stopping in and trying us out.