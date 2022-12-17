Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

review star

No reviews yet

100-30 Queens Boulevard

Queens, NY 11375

Dimsum 点心

Pork Soup Dumplings 6 Pcs 福园小笼包

Pork Soup Dumplings 6 Pcs 福园小笼包

$8.95

Steamed pork with savory soup inside he dumplings.

Crabmeat & Pork Soup Dumplings 6 Pcs 蟹粉小笼包

Crabmeat & Pork Soup Dumplings 6 Pcs 蟹粉小笼包

$9.95
Shrimp Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 虾仁小笼包

Shrimp Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 虾仁小笼包

$7.95

Steamed full size shrimp in pork stock soup base.

Pan Fried Pork Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 小杨生煎

Pan Fried Pork Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 小杨生煎

$9.95

Ground pork fillings with soup inside jumbo dumplings pan fried with a crispy base.

Pan Fried Shrimp Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 虾仁生煎

Pan Fried Shrimp Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 虾仁生煎

$11.95

With cuttlefish ink wrap 4 pcs

Steamed Roast Pork Buns 2 Pcs 叉燒包

Steamed Roast Pork Buns 2 Pcs 叉燒包

$6.95

Steamed roast pork buns in juicy honey sauce.

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings 6 Pcs 清蒸素饺

$9.50
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings 6 Pcs 煎素饺

Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings 6 Pcs 煎素饺

$9.95

Pan fried vegetables dumplings.

Steamed Pork Buns 4 pcs 蒸豬肉大包

$8.50
Jumbo Pan Fried Pork Buns 4 Pcs 豬肉生煎大包

Jumbo Pan Fried Pork Buns 4 Pcs 豬肉生煎大包

$9.50

Jumbo size Pan Fried Pork Buns

Steamed Pork Dumplings 6 Pcs 豬肉蒸饺

Steamed Pork Dumplings 6 Pcs 豬肉蒸饺

$8.95
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings 6 pcs 豬肉煎饺

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings 6 pcs 豬肉煎饺

$9.95
Steamed Vegetable Buns 2 pcs 上海清蒸素包子

Steamed Vegetable Buns 2 pcs 上海清蒸素包子

$6.95

Steamed buns with bok choy, dry bean curd and mushroom.

Steamed Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 4 pcs 水晶虾饺

Steamed Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 4 pcs 水晶虾饺

$8.50
Steamed Pork and Shrimp Shumai 4 pcs 港式烧麦

Steamed Pork and Shrimp Shumai 4 pcs 港式烧麦

$7.95

Cantonese Steamed Shumai with pork and shrimp.

SH Shaomai w. Sticky Rice & Bacon 4pcs 福园烧麦

$6.95
Fried Curry Beef with Onion Dumplings 4 Pcs 香酥咖喱牛肉餃

Fried Curry Beef with Onion Dumplings 4 Pcs 香酥咖喱牛肉餃

$7.95
Boiled Dumplings Shrimp, Pork & Chive 6 pcs 三鮮水饺

Boiled Dumplings Shrimp, Pork & Chive 6 pcs 三鮮水饺

$9.95

Boiled dumplings mixed with pork, shrimp, and chives. Serve with dumpling sauce.

Boiled Fish Dumplings 6 Pcs 魚水饺

Boiled Fish Dumplings 6 Pcs 魚水饺

$9.95

Boiled Dumplings with Fish Flounder and Celery. Serve with vinegar dumpling sauce.

Zhongzi Sticky Rice Dumpling with Pork 上海肉粽

Zhongzi Sticky Rice Dumpling with Pork 上海肉粽

$5.95

Zhongzi is a traditional Chinese rice dish made of glutinous rice stuffed with pork wrapped in bamboo leaves. They are cooked by boiling.

Zhongzi Sticky Rice with Pork & Salted Egg Yolk 上海蛋黃肉粽

Zhongzi Sticky Rice with Pork & Salted Egg Yolk 上海蛋黃肉粽

$6.50

Zhongzi is a traditional Chinese rice dish made of glutinous rice stuffed with salty egg yolk and pork wrapped in bamboo leaves. They are cooked by boiling.

Steamed Chicken Dumplings- 6 pcs 雞肉蒸饺

Steamed Chicken Dumplings- 6 pcs 雞肉蒸饺

$8.95
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings- 6 pcs 雞肉煎饺

Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings- 6 pcs 雞肉煎饺

$9.95

Cold Appetizers 冷盘

Spongy Gluten w/ Woodear Mushroom 四喜烤 麩

Spongy Gluten w/ Woodear Mushroom 四喜烤 麩

$7.95

Spongy gluten with woodear mushrooms and peanuts.

Garlic Cucumber 蒜泥小黄瓜

$7.95
Mixed Woodear Mushroom Salad 涼拌黑木耳

Mixed Woodear Mushroom Salad 涼拌黑木耳

$6.95
Spiced Beef Briskets 五香牛肉

Spiced Beef Briskets 五香牛肉

$10.95
Spicy Ox Brisket & Tripe 夫妻肺片

Spicy Ox Brisket & Tripe 夫妻肺片

$12.95

Ox Brisket and Beef Tripe in Hot Oil and Vinaigrette

Spicy Chilled Chicken in sichuan chili oil 口水鸡

Spicy Chilled Chicken in sichuan chili oil 口水鸡

$9.95
Chilled Chicken Marinated in wine sauce 老上海醉鸡

Chilled Chicken Marinated in wine sauce 老上海醉鸡

$9.95

aka Drunken Chicken

Chilled Chicken with Special Soy Sauce 福園三黃鸡

Chilled Chicken with Special Soy Sauce 福園三黃鸡

$9.95

Bund special sauce on the side.

Sesame Noodles 芝麻拌面

Sesame Noodles 芝麻拌面

$6.50

Noodles with sesame oil and peanut sauce mixed with scallion and cucumber strips on top.

Appetizers 前菜

Vegetable Spring Rolls 2 Pcs 上海春卷

Vegetable Spring Rolls 2 Pcs 上海春卷

$4.95
Shrimp Spring Rolls 4 Pcs 炸蝦卷

Shrimp Spring Rolls 4 Pcs 炸蝦卷

$6.95

Golden fried shrimp springrolls.

Salted Crispy Chicken 盐酥鸡

Salted Crispy Chicken 盐酥鸡

$6.95

breaded deep-fried boneless chicken lightly salted.

Scallion Pancakes 蔥油餅

Scallion Pancakes 蔥油餅

$4.75
Scallion Pancake with Beef Brisket 牛肉夾餅

Scallion Pancake with Beef Brisket 牛肉夾餅

$9.50

Fried scallion pancake wrapped around sliced Beef brisket with Hoisin sauce.

Wonton in Red Chili Oil 6 Pcs 紅油抄手

Wonton in Red Chili Oil 6 Pcs 紅油抄手

$7.95

Boiled jumbo wonton in hot chili oil and peanut sauce.

Roast Peking Duck Buns 2 Pcs 北京烤鴨包

Roast Peking Duck Buns 2 Pcs 北京烤鴨包

$7.95

Sliced duck with cucumber and scallion in Hoisin sauce.

Braised Pork Belly Buns 2 Pcs 燜肉掛包

Braised Pork Belly Buns 2 Pcs 燜肉掛包

$6.95

pork belly with cilantro and peanut

BBQ Spare Ribs 5 pcs 烤排骨

BBQ Spare Ribs 5 pcs 烤排骨

$14.95

Juicy spare ribs in bbq sauce

Dan Dan Noodles 擔擔麵

Dan Dan Noodles 擔擔麵

$7.50

Spicy, Szechuan classic dish mixed with house special hot oil, peanuts sauce, and pickled cabbage topped over steamed noodles.

Salted Edamame 海鹽毛豆

$5.95
Spicy Crispy Shredded Beef in Hot and Sour sauce 脆皮牛肉絲

Spicy Crispy Shredded Beef in Hot and Sour sauce 脆皮牛肉絲

$12.50
Spicy Crispy Shredded Chicken in Hot and Sour Sauce 脆皮鸡肉絲

Spicy Crispy Shredded Chicken in Hot and Sour Sauce 脆皮鸡肉絲

$9.95

Chef Specialties 主厨推荐

Kung Pao Spicy Chicken & Shrimp 宮保双丁

Kung Pao Spicy Chicken & Shrimp 宮保双丁

$16.95

Bund top selling kung pao chicken mixed with baby shrimps. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.

Half Peking Duck (4 wraps) 半只北京鸭

Half Peking Duck (4 wraps) 半只北京鸭

$28.95

Half Sliced duck slowly roasted with soy and bbq flavor sauce. Served with 4 pancake wraps and hoisin sauce and shredded scallions

Whole Peking Duck (8 wraps) 一只北京鸭

Whole Peking Duck (8 wraps) 一只北京鸭

$55.45

Sliced duck serve with 8 homemade wraps, cucumbers, scallions and dipping sauce.

Crispy Duck 脆皮鸭

Crispy Duck 脆皮鸭

$20.95

Served with choice of white rice.

Crispy Flounder Filet in Sweet & Sour Sauce 糖醋魚片

Crispy Flounder Filet in Sweet & Sour Sauce 糖醋魚片

$19.95
Mixed Fatty Beef in Dry Spicy Hot Pot 麻辣香鍋

Mixed Fatty Beef in Dry Spicy Hot Pot 麻辣香鍋

$28.95

Mixed spicy dry hotpot with fatty beef, sausages, fish cakes, lotus root, variety of mushrooms, potato, tofu skins, cauliflowers. Served with white or brown rice.

Flounder Fillet w. Sweet Wine Sauce 糟溜魚片

Flounder Fillet w. Sweet Wine Sauce 糟溜魚片

$15.95

Served with choice of rice.

Sliced Beef in Szechuan Chili and Peppercorn Oil 水煮牛肉

Sliced Beef in Szechuan Chili and Peppercorn Oil 水煮牛肉

$19.95

spicy

Flounder Fillet in Szechuan Chili Peppercorn Oil 水煮魚片

Flounder Fillet in Szechuan Chili Peppercorn Oil 水煮魚片

$19.95

spicy

Fatty Beef in Sour Cabbage Broth 酸湯肥牛

Fatty Beef in Sour Cabbage Broth 酸湯肥牛

$19.95

Fatty beef in spicy sour pickled cabbage broth with vermicelli noodle and enoki mushroom. Serve with white rice.

Sauteed Crystal Shrimps w. Broccoli 水晶蝦仁

Sauteed Crystal Shrimps w. Broccoli 水晶蝦仁

$16.50

Served with choice of rice.

Crabmeat with Soft Tofu 蟹粉豆腐

$15.95

Poultry 家禽

Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡

Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$13.95

White meat. Stir fried chicken and fresh broccoli in a ginger soy sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Spicy General Tsao Chicken 左宗鸡

Spicy General Tsao Chicken 左宗鸡

$13.95

Dark meat. Spicy. Crispy chunks of chicken sautéed with steamed broccoli in a special tangy sauce. Served with a choice of rice.

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$13.95

Dark meat. Chunks of tender chicken lightly fried with chef's special sauce and sesame sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Spicy Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

Spicy Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡

$13.95

Dark meat. Chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Spicy Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

Spicy Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$13.95

Dark meat. A szechuan-inspired dish with chicken, peanuts and vegetables in spicy chilli sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.

Spicy Pepper Crispy Chicken 川椒煸鸡

Spicy Pepper Crispy Chicken 川椒煸鸡

$14.95

Spicy. White meat.

Chicken with Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丝

Chicken with Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丝

$13.95

Spicy. White meat. Served with a choice of rice.

Chicken with Eggplant 茄子鸡

Chicken with Eggplant 茄子鸡

$13.95

White meat. Stir fried sliced chicken with eggplant. Served with choice of rice.

Chicken with String Bean 四季豆鸡

$13.95

White meat. Stir fried chicken with string beans. Served with choice of rice.

Chicken with Mix Vegetable 什菜鸡

Chicken with Mix Vegetable 什菜鸡

$13.95

White meat. Stir fried chicken with a mixture of vegetables over rice. Served with choice of rice.

Chicken with Asparagus 芦笋鸡

Chicken with Asparagus 芦笋鸡

$13.95

Sliced chicken white meat sautéed with asparagus. Served with white rice.

Beef 牛肉

Beef with Broccoli 芥蘭牛

Beef with Broccoli 芥蘭牛

$15.95

Stir fried tender beef and fresh broccoli in a ginger soy sauce. Served with rice.

Pepper Steak with Bell Pepper & Onion 青椒牛柳

Pepper Steak with Bell Pepper & Onion 青椒牛柳

$15.95

Stir fried sliced beef with bell peppers and onions. White rice included.

Shredded Beef w. Hot Peppers & Onion 小椒牛肉絲

Shredded Beef w. Hot Peppers & Onion 小椒牛肉絲

$15.95

Stir-fried beef with hot peppers and onion. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.

Beef with Scallion 蔥爆牛柳

Beef with Scallion 蔥爆牛柳

$15.95

Stir-fried beef with scallions and onions. Served with choice of rice.

Beef with Bean Curd 豆腐牛

Beef with Bean Curd 豆腐牛

$15.95

Served with rice.

Spicy Orange Beef 陳皮牛

Spicy Orange Beef 陳皮牛

$16.95

Beef tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.

Beef with Spicy Cumin 孜然牛

Beef with Spicy Cumin 孜然牛

$16.95

Served with choice of rice. Spicy.

Beef with Asparagus 蘆筍牛

Beef with Asparagus 蘆筍牛

$15.95

Sliced tender beef sautéed with asparagus. Served with white rice.

Pork 豬肉

Pork with Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲

Pork with Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲

$14.95

Stir fried pork with garlic and Hoisin sauce. Served with rice. Spicy.

Spicy Double Cooked Pork 回鍋肉

Spicy Double Cooked Pork 回鍋肉

$14.95

Spicy. Served with rice.

Shredded Pork w. Celery & Dried Bean Curd 芹菜香幹肉絲

$14.95

Served with rice.

Shredded Pork Peking Style w. Scallion 京醬肉絲

$15.95

(with 4 pancakes wraps)

Shred Pork w. Hot Pepper & Onion 小椒肉絲

$14.95

serve with rice

Seafood 海鲜

Shrimp with Broccoli 芥藍蝦

Shrimp with Broccoli 芥藍蝦

$15.95

Stir fried jumbo shrimp and fresh broccoli in soy sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Spicy Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保蝦

Spicy Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保蝦

$15.95

A szechuan-inspired dish with shrimp, peanuts and vegetables in spicy chilli sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 蝦龍糊

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 蝦龍糊

$15.95

Cooked with jumbo shrimps and lobster sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Shrimp in Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香蝦

Shrimp in Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香蝦

$15.95

Stir fried jumbo shrimp in a garlic sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.

Shrimp with Soft Tofu 豆腐蝦

$15.95

Flounder Filets with Tofu 豆腐魚片

$15.95
Shrimps with Mixed Vegetable 什菜蝦

Shrimps with Mixed Vegetable 什菜蝦

$15.95

Served with choice of white or brown rice.

Shrimp with Asparagus 蘆筍炒蝦仁

Shrimp with Asparagus 蘆筍炒蝦仁

$15.95

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with asparagus. Served with white rice.

Vegetable 蔬菜

Mixed Vegetable 福園炒素

$12.50

Mix vegetables in brown sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Baby Bakchoy w. Chinese Mushrooms 香菇菜心

Baby Bakchoy w. Chinese Mushrooms 香菇菜心

$12.50

Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.

Stir Fried Spicy String Bean 幹煸四季豆

Stir Fried Spicy String Bean 幹煸四季豆

$12.50

Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.

Eggplant w. Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子

Eggplant w. Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子

$12.50

Stir fried eggplant in a garlic sauce. Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.

Sauteed Water Spinach w Garlic 蒜蓉空心菜

Sauteed Water Spinach w Garlic 蒜蓉空心菜

$13.50

Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.

Sauteed Spinach with Garlic 蒜泥菠菜

Sauteed Spinach with Garlic 蒜泥菠菜

$12.50

Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.

Sauteed Pea Shoots with Garlic 蒜蓉豆苗

Sauteed Pea Shoots with Garlic 蒜蓉豆苗

$15.95
Spicy Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

Spicy Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$12.50

Spicy. Soft tofu stir fried in spicy sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.

Spicy Home Style Bean Curd 家常豆腐

Spicy Home Style Bean Curd 家常豆腐

$12.50

Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.

Shredded Potato w. Hot Peppers 尖椒土豆絲

Shredded Potato w. Hot Peppers 尖椒土豆絲

$12.50

Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.

Tofu Sheets w. Edamame & Pickled Mustard Green 雪菜百葉毛豆

Tofu Sheets w. Edamame & Pickled Mustard Green 雪菜百葉毛豆

$13.95

Served with white or brown rice

Spicy Kung Pao Fried Tofu 宮保豆腐

Spicy Kung Pao Fried Tofu 宮保豆腐

$12.50

Spicy. Fried Tofu with peanuts and dried red peppers. Served with white rice.

Fried Tofu with Spicy Cumin 孜然豆腐

Fried Tofu with Spicy Cumin 孜然豆腐

$12.50

Spicy. Fried tofu with spicy peppers and cumin spice. Served with white rice.

Sauteed Asparagus w. Woodear Mushroom 蘆筍炒木耳

Sauteed Asparagus w. Woodear Mushroom 蘆筍炒木耳

$12.50

Sautéed asparagus with woodear mushroom. Served with white rice.

Broccoli with Spicy Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉芥兰

$12.50

Fried Rice 炒飯

Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉燒燒飯

Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉燒燒飯

$8.95

Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.

Chicken Fried Rice 雞炒飯

Chicken Fried Rice 雞炒飯

$8.95

Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.

Beef Fried Rice 牛炒飯

Beef Fried Rice 牛炒飯

$9.95

Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.

Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦炒飯

Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦炒飯

$9.95

Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.

Bund Special Fried Rice 福園炒飯

Bund Special Fried Rice 福園炒飯

$11.95

Fried rice with chicken, pork and shrimps.

Singapore Spicy Curry Fried Rice 新洲炒飯

Singapore Spicy Curry Fried Rice 新洲炒飯

$12.95

New delicious fried rice mixed with shrimps, roast pork and chicken in curry flavor. Spicy.

Vegetable Fried Rice 蔬菜炒飯

Vegetable Fried Rice 蔬菜炒飯

$8.50

Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.

SH Salted Pork Fried Rice 鹹肉炒飯

SH Salted Pork Fried Rice 鹹肉炒飯

$10.95

Seafood Fried Rice 海鮮炒飯

$13.50

mixed seafood fried rice

Korean Spicy Kimchi Fried Rice 韓式炒飯

Korean Spicy Kimchi Fried Rice 韓式炒飯

$10.95

New Korean style fried rice mixed with kimchi. Spicy.

Soup 汤

Mini Pork Wonton Soup 小餛飩

Mini Pork Wonton Soup 小餛飩

$3.95+

Homemade wonton with pork filling in soup.

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯

$3.75+
Hot Sour Soup 酸辣湯

Hot Sour Soup 酸辣湯

$3.75+

A traditional Chinese soup with broth, eggs, tofu and vegetables. Spicy.

Jumbo Wonton Soup 6 Pcs 菜肉大馄饨汤

Jumbo Wonton Soup 6 Pcs 菜肉大馄饨汤

$8.75

Jumbo wonton with pork and Chinese leeks in 32 oz container.

Chicken Wonton Soup 8 Pcs 雞肉餛飩湯

Chicken Wonton Soup 8 Pcs 雞肉餛飩湯

$7.95

Seafood Hot Sour Soup 海鮮酸辣湯

$13.95

A traditional Chinese soup with broth, eggs, tofu and vegetables. Soup is in a 32 oz container

Tofu with Leeks & Egg Soup 薺菜豆腐羹

$10.95

Soup is in a 32 oz container

Minced Beef & Tofu Soup 西湖牛肉

$12.95

Soup is in a 32 oz container

Noodle Soup 汤面

Spicy Beef Stew Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面

Spicy Beef Stew Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面

$13.95

Spiced beef stew noodle soup full of flavor. Mild spicy

Beef w. Hot Pepper Noodle Soup 小椒牛肉丝汤面

Beef w. Hot Pepper Noodle Soup 小椒牛肉丝汤面

$12.50

Shredded Pork w. Hot Peppers Noodle Soup 小椒猪肉丝汤面

$12.50
Spicy Pork Noodle Soup 上海辣肉汤面

Spicy Pork Noodle Soup 上海辣肉汤面

$10.95

Spicy

Spicy Pork Noodle in Sauce 上海辣肉拌面

$10.95
Shred Pork w. Pickled Cabbage Noodle Soup 咸菜肉丝汤面

Shred Pork w. Pickled Cabbage Noodle Soup 咸菜肉丝汤面

$10.95

Vegetable Noodle Soup 素菜汤面

$10.50

Served with bund special broth. Vegetarian.

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜汤面

$13.95

Udon & Pan Fried Noodle 粗炒面&两面黄

Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Pork 猪炒麵

Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Pork 猪炒麵

$11.50
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Chicken 雞粗炒麵

Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Chicken 雞粗炒麵

$11.50

Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Vegetable 素菜粗炒麵

$11.50
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Beef 牛肉粗炒麵

Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Beef 牛肉粗炒麵

$12.95

Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Shrimp 蝦仁粗炒麵

$12.95

Udon Noodle w. Beef & Hot Pepper 小椒牛肉絲粗炒麵

$13.95

Udon Noodle w. Shrimp & Hot Pepper 小椒蝦仁絲粗炒麵

$13.95

Sauteed Udon w. Pork & Hot Pepper 小椒猪粗炒麵

$12.50

Udon Noodle w. Chicken & Hot Peppers 小椒雞炒麵

$12.50

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle 素兩面黃

$13.95

Chicken Pan Fried Noodle 雞絲兩面黃

$13.95
Pork Pan Fried Noodle 猪兩面黃

Pork Pan Fried Noodle 猪兩面黃

$13.95

Beef Pan Fried Noodle 牛两面黄

$14.95

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodle 蝦兩面黃

$14.95
Seafood Pan Fried Noodle 海鮮兩面黃

Seafood Pan Fried Noodle 海鮮兩面黃

$16.95

House Special Pan Fried Noodle 本樓兩面黃

$16.95

Rice Cake 炒年糕

SH Rice Cake w. Pork & Leeks 咸菜肉絲炒年糕

$11.95
SH Rice Cake with Chicken & Leeks 咸菜雞絲炒年糕

SH Rice Cake with Chicken & Leeks 咸菜雞絲炒年糕

$11.95

chicken with leeks

SH Rice Cake w. Vegetable 咸菜炒年糕

$11.95
Rice Cake with Pork 豬絲炒年糕

Rice Cake with Pork 豬絲炒年糕

$11.95

Cook with Brown sauce.

Rice Cake with Chicken 雞炒年糕

Rice Cake with Chicken 雞炒年糕

$11.95

Cook with Brown sauce.

Rice Cake with Beef 牛肉炒年糕

Rice Cake with Beef 牛肉炒年糕

$13.95

Cook with Brown sauce.

Rice Cake with Shrimp 蝦炒年糕

$13.95

Cook with Brown sauce.

Rice Cake with Seafood 海鮮炒年糕

$14.95

Cook with Brown sauce.

Chow Fun 炒河粉

Chow Fun with Chicken 雞肉炒河粉

Chow Fun with Chicken 雞肉炒河粉

$11.95

Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.

Chow Fun With Pork 豬肉炒河粉

Chow Fun With Pork 豬肉炒河粉

$11.95

Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.

Chow Fun with Vegetable 素菜炒河粉

$11.95

Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.

Chow Fun with Beef 牛肉炒河粉

Chow Fun with Beef 牛肉炒河粉

$12.95

Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.

Chow Fun with Shrimp 蝦仁炒河粉

$12.95

Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.

Drinks 饮料

Bottle Water 瓶装水

$1.50

Coke 可乐

$1.75

Diet Coke 无糖可乐

$1.75

Sprite 雪碧

$1.75

Ginger Ale 姜汁汽水

$1.75

Sunkist 橙色汽水

$1.75

Seltzer Water 气泡水

$1.75

Iced tea 冰茶

$1.75

Side Orders 其他

White Rice 白飯

$1.50+

Brown Rice 糙米飯

$1.75+

Homemade Hot Oil 辣油

$1.00

Pre-Cooked Vegetable Fried Rice 炒飯

$3.50+

Crispy Noodle

$0.50

2 Wraps

$2.00

4 Wraps

$4.00

2 Buns

$2.00

4 Buns

$4.00

Dessert 甜品

Pumpkin Cakes Stuffed w. Red Bean 紅豆南瓜餅

Pumpkin Cakes Stuffed w. Red Bean 紅豆南瓜餅

$6.50
Steamed Red Bean Rice Cakes w. Mixed Dried Fruit 上海八寶飯

Steamed Red Bean Rice Cakes w. Mixed Dried Fruit 上海八寶飯

$6.95
Deep Fried Matcha Sesame Balls 抹茶芝麻球

Deep Fried Matcha Sesame Balls 抹茶芝麻球

$7.95

All Day Combo Specials

Chicken with Broccoli 晚/芥兰鸡

$10.95

Pork w. Broccoli 晚/芥兰猪

$10.95

Beef w. Broccoli 晚/芥蓝牛

$10.95

Shrimp with Broccoli 晚/芥兰虾

$10.95

Salted Crispy Chicken 晚/盐酥鸡饭

$10.95

Spicy Kung Pao Chicken 晚/宫保鸡丁

$10.95

Spicy General Tsao Chicken 晚/左宗鸡

$10.95

Sesame Chicken 晚/芝麻鸡

$10.95

Chicken w. Spicy Garlic Sauce 晚/鱼香鸡丝

$10.95

Chicken with String Bean 晚/四季豆炒鸡丝

$10.95

Chicken with Eggplant 晚/茄子鸡

$10.95

Pepper Steak w. Bell Pepper & Onion 晚/青椒牛

$10.95

Shredded Beef w. Hot Peppers & Onion 晚/小椒牛肉丝

$10.95

Beef w. Bean Curd 晚/豆腐牛

$10.95

Shredded Pork w. Hot Peppers & Onion 晚/小椒猪肉丝

$10.95

Shredded Pork w. Garlic Sauce 晚/鱼香肉丝

$10.95

Shredded Pork w. Celery & Bean Curd 晚/芹菜香干肉丝

$10.95

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 晚/虾龙湖

$10.95

Shrimp with Spicy Garlic Sauce 晚/鱼香虾

$10.95

Shrimp with Soft Tofu 晚/豆腐虾

$10.95

Scrambled Egg with Shrimps 晚/ 虾仁炒蛋

$10.95

Spicy Mapo Tofu 晚/麻婆豆腐

$10.95

Stirred Fried Spicy String Beans 晚/干煸四季豆

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables 晚/福园炒素

$10.95

Peking Duck Combo 晚/北京鸭饭

$18.95

Beer 啤酒

Heineken

$4.95

TsingTao 青岛

$5.50

Asahi 日本酒

$4.95

Tiger

$4.95

Wine 酒

Cabernet 红酒

$5.95

Chardonnay 白葡萄酒

$5.95

Pinot Grigio 白葡萄酒

$5.95

Bubble Tea 奶茶

Green Tea 绿茶

$3.95+

Black Tea 红茶

$3.95
Black Milk Tea 红奶茶

Black Milk Tea 红奶茶

$4.50+
Green Milk Tea 绿奶茶

Green Milk Tea 绿奶茶

$4.50+
Taro Milk Tea 香芋奶茶

Taro Milk Tea 香芋奶茶

$4.50+
Matcha Milk Tea Latte 冰抹茶奶拿铁

Matcha