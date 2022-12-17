- Home
- Forest Hills
- Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
No reviews yet
100-30 Queens Boulevard
Queens, NY 11375

Dimsum 点心
Pork Soup Dumplings 6 Pcs 福园小笼包
Steamed pork with savory soup inside he dumplings.
Crabmeat & Pork Soup Dumplings 6 Pcs 蟹粉小笼包
Shrimp Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 虾仁小笼包
Steamed full size shrimp in pork stock soup base.
Pan Fried Pork Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 小杨生煎
Ground pork fillings with soup inside jumbo dumplings pan fried with a crispy base.
Pan Fried Shrimp Soup Dumplings 4 Pcs 虾仁生煎
With cuttlefish ink wrap 4 pcs
Steamed Roast Pork Buns 2 Pcs 叉燒包
Steamed roast pork buns in juicy honey sauce.
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings 6 Pcs 清蒸素饺
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings 6 Pcs 煎素饺
Pan fried vegetables dumplings.
Steamed Pork Buns 4 pcs 蒸豬肉大包
Jumbo Pan Fried Pork Buns 4 Pcs 豬肉生煎大包
Jumbo size Pan Fried Pork Buns
Steamed Pork Dumplings 6 Pcs 豬肉蒸饺
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings 6 pcs 豬肉煎饺
Steamed Vegetable Buns 2 pcs 上海清蒸素包子
Steamed buns with bok choy, dry bean curd and mushroom.
Steamed Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 4 pcs 水晶虾饺
Steamed Pork and Shrimp Shumai 4 pcs 港式烧麦
Cantonese Steamed Shumai with pork and shrimp.
SH Shaomai w. Sticky Rice & Bacon 4pcs 福园烧麦
Fried Curry Beef with Onion Dumplings 4 Pcs 香酥咖喱牛肉餃
Boiled Dumplings Shrimp, Pork & Chive 6 pcs 三鮮水饺
Boiled dumplings mixed with pork, shrimp, and chives. Serve with dumpling sauce.
Boiled Fish Dumplings 6 Pcs 魚水饺
Boiled Dumplings with Fish Flounder and Celery. Serve with vinegar dumpling sauce.
Zhongzi Sticky Rice Dumpling with Pork 上海肉粽
Zhongzi is a traditional Chinese rice dish made of glutinous rice stuffed with pork wrapped in bamboo leaves. They are cooked by boiling.
Zhongzi Sticky Rice with Pork & Salted Egg Yolk 上海蛋黃肉粽
Zhongzi is a traditional Chinese rice dish made of glutinous rice stuffed with salty egg yolk and pork wrapped in bamboo leaves. They are cooked by boiling.
Steamed Chicken Dumplings- 6 pcs 雞肉蒸饺
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings- 6 pcs 雞肉煎饺
Cold Appetizers 冷盘
Spongy Gluten w/ Woodear Mushroom 四喜烤 麩
Spongy gluten with woodear mushrooms and peanuts.
Garlic Cucumber 蒜泥小黄瓜
Mixed Woodear Mushroom Salad 涼拌黑木耳
Spiced Beef Briskets 五香牛肉
Spicy Ox Brisket & Tripe 夫妻肺片
Ox Brisket and Beef Tripe in Hot Oil and Vinaigrette
Spicy Chilled Chicken in sichuan chili oil 口水鸡
Chilled Chicken Marinated in wine sauce 老上海醉鸡
aka Drunken Chicken
Chilled Chicken with Special Soy Sauce 福園三黃鸡
Bund special sauce on the side.
Sesame Noodles 芝麻拌面
Noodles with sesame oil and peanut sauce mixed with scallion and cucumber strips on top.
Appetizers 前菜
Vegetable Spring Rolls 2 Pcs 上海春卷
Shrimp Spring Rolls 4 Pcs 炸蝦卷
Golden fried shrimp springrolls.
Salted Crispy Chicken 盐酥鸡
breaded deep-fried boneless chicken lightly salted.
Scallion Pancakes 蔥油餅
Scallion Pancake with Beef Brisket 牛肉夾餅
Fried scallion pancake wrapped around sliced Beef brisket with Hoisin sauce.
Wonton in Red Chili Oil 6 Pcs 紅油抄手
Boiled jumbo wonton in hot chili oil and peanut sauce.
Roast Peking Duck Buns 2 Pcs 北京烤鴨包
Sliced duck with cucumber and scallion in Hoisin sauce.
Braised Pork Belly Buns 2 Pcs 燜肉掛包
pork belly with cilantro and peanut
BBQ Spare Ribs 5 pcs 烤排骨
Juicy spare ribs in bbq sauce
Dan Dan Noodles 擔擔麵
Spicy, Szechuan classic dish mixed with house special hot oil, peanuts sauce, and pickled cabbage topped over steamed noodles.
Salted Edamame 海鹽毛豆
Spicy Crispy Shredded Beef in Hot and Sour sauce 脆皮牛肉絲
Spicy Crispy Shredded Chicken in Hot and Sour Sauce 脆皮鸡肉絲
Chef Specialties 主厨推荐
Kung Pao Spicy Chicken & Shrimp 宮保双丁
Bund top selling kung pao chicken mixed with baby shrimps. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.
Half Peking Duck (4 wraps) 半只北京鸭
Half Sliced duck slowly roasted with soy and bbq flavor sauce. Served with 4 pancake wraps and hoisin sauce and shredded scallions
Whole Peking Duck (8 wraps) 一只北京鸭
Sliced duck serve with 8 homemade wraps, cucumbers, scallions and dipping sauce.
Crispy Duck 脆皮鸭
Served with choice of white rice.
Crispy Flounder Filet in Sweet & Sour Sauce 糖醋魚片
Mixed Fatty Beef in Dry Spicy Hot Pot 麻辣香鍋
Mixed spicy dry hotpot with fatty beef, sausages, fish cakes, lotus root, variety of mushrooms, potato, tofu skins, cauliflowers. Served with white or brown rice.
Flounder Fillet w. Sweet Wine Sauce 糟溜魚片
Served with choice of rice.
Sliced Beef in Szechuan Chili and Peppercorn Oil 水煮牛肉
spicy
Flounder Fillet in Szechuan Chili Peppercorn Oil 水煮魚片
spicy
Fatty Beef in Sour Cabbage Broth 酸湯肥牛
Fatty beef in spicy sour pickled cabbage broth with vermicelli noodle and enoki mushroom. Serve with white rice.
Sauteed Crystal Shrimps w. Broccoli 水晶蝦仁
Served with choice of rice.
Crabmeat with Soft Tofu 蟹粉豆腐
Poultry 家禽
Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡
White meat. Stir fried chicken and fresh broccoli in a ginger soy sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Spicy General Tsao Chicken 左宗鸡
Dark meat. Spicy. Crispy chunks of chicken sautéed with steamed broccoli in a special tangy sauce. Served with a choice of rice.
Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
Dark meat. Chunks of tender chicken lightly fried with chef's special sauce and sesame sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Spicy Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡
Dark meat. Chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Spicy Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
Dark meat. A szechuan-inspired dish with chicken, peanuts and vegetables in spicy chilli sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.
Spicy Pepper Crispy Chicken 川椒煸鸡
Spicy. White meat.
Chicken with Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡丝
Spicy. White meat. Served with a choice of rice.
Chicken with Eggplant 茄子鸡
White meat. Stir fried sliced chicken with eggplant. Served with choice of rice.
Chicken with String Bean 四季豆鸡
White meat. Stir fried chicken with string beans. Served with choice of rice.
Chicken with Mix Vegetable 什菜鸡
White meat. Stir fried chicken with a mixture of vegetables over rice. Served with choice of rice.
Chicken with Asparagus 芦笋鸡
Sliced chicken white meat sautéed with asparagus. Served with white rice.
Beef 牛肉
Beef with Broccoli 芥蘭牛
Stir fried tender beef and fresh broccoli in a ginger soy sauce. Served with rice.
Pepper Steak with Bell Pepper & Onion 青椒牛柳
Stir fried sliced beef with bell peppers and onions. White rice included.
Shredded Beef w. Hot Peppers & Onion 小椒牛肉絲
Stir-fried beef with hot peppers and onion. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.
Beef with Scallion 蔥爆牛柳
Stir-fried beef with scallions and onions. Served with choice of rice.
Beef with Bean Curd 豆腐牛
Served with rice.
Spicy Orange Beef 陳皮牛
Beef tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.
Beef with Spicy Cumin 孜然牛
Served with choice of rice. Spicy.
Beef with Asparagus 蘆筍牛
Sliced tender beef sautéed with asparagus. Served with white rice.
Pork 豬肉
Pork with Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲
Stir fried pork with garlic and Hoisin sauce. Served with rice. Spicy.
Spicy Double Cooked Pork 回鍋肉
Spicy. Served with rice.
Shredded Pork w. Celery & Dried Bean Curd 芹菜香幹肉絲
Served with rice.
Shredded Pork Peking Style w. Scallion 京醬肉絲
(with 4 pancakes wraps)
Shred Pork w. Hot Pepper & Onion 小椒肉絲
serve with rice
Seafood 海鲜
Shrimp with Broccoli 芥藍蝦
Stir fried jumbo shrimp and fresh broccoli in soy sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Spicy Kung Pao Shrimp 宮保蝦
A szechuan-inspired dish with shrimp, peanuts and vegetables in spicy chilli sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 蝦龍糊
Cooked with jumbo shrimps and lobster sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Shrimp in Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香蝦
Stir fried jumbo shrimp in a garlic sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy.
Shrimp with Soft Tofu 豆腐蝦
Flounder Filets with Tofu 豆腐魚片
Shrimps with Mixed Vegetable 什菜蝦
Served with choice of white or brown rice.
Shrimp with Asparagus 蘆筍炒蝦仁
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with asparagus. Served with white rice.
Vegetable 蔬菜
Mixed Vegetable 福園炒素
Mix vegetables in brown sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Baby Bakchoy w. Chinese Mushrooms 香菇菜心
Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.
Stir Fried Spicy String Bean 幹煸四季豆
Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.
Eggplant w. Spicy Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子
Stir fried eggplant in a garlic sauce. Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.
Sauteed Water Spinach w Garlic 蒜蓉空心菜
Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.
Sauteed Spinach with Garlic 蒜泥菠菜
Served with choice of rice. Vegetarian.
Sauteed Pea Shoots with Garlic 蒜蓉豆苗
Spicy Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Spicy. Soft tofu stir fried in spicy sauce. Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.
Spicy Home Style Bean Curd 家常豆腐
Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.
Shredded Potato w. Hot Peppers 尖椒土豆絲
Served with choice of rice. Spicy. Vegetarian.
Tofu Sheets w. Edamame & Pickled Mustard Green 雪菜百葉毛豆
Served with white or brown rice
Spicy Kung Pao Fried Tofu 宮保豆腐
Spicy. Fried Tofu with peanuts and dried red peppers. Served with white rice.
Fried Tofu with Spicy Cumin 孜然豆腐
Spicy. Fried tofu with spicy peppers and cumin spice. Served with white rice.
Sauteed Asparagus w. Woodear Mushroom 蘆筍炒木耳
Sautéed asparagus with woodear mushroom. Served with white rice.
Broccoli with Spicy Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉芥兰
Fried Rice 炒飯
Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉燒燒飯
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
Chicken Fried Rice 雞炒飯
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
Beef Fried Rice 牛炒飯
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦炒飯
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
Bund Special Fried Rice 福園炒飯
Fried rice with chicken, pork and shrimps.
Singapore Spicy Curry Fried Rice 新洲炒飯
New delicious fried rice mixed with shrimps, roast pork and chicken in curry flavor. Spicy.
Vegetable Fried Rice 蔬菜炒飯
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
SH Salted Pork Fried Rice 鹹肉炒飯
Seafood Fried Rice 海鮮炒飯
mixed seafood fried rice
Korean Spicy Kimchi Fried Rice 韓式炒飯
New Korean style fried rice mixed with kimchi. Spicy.
Soup 汤
Mini Pork Wonton Soup 小餛飩
Homemade wonton with pork filling in soup.
Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯
Hot Sour Soup 酸辣湯
A traditional Chinese soup with broth, eggs, tofu and vegetables. Spicy.
Jumbo Wonton Soup 6 Pcs 菜肉大馄饨汤
Jumbo wonton with pork and Chinese leeks in 32 oz container.
Chicken Wonton Soup 8 Pcs 雞肉餛飩湯
Seafood Hot Sour Soup 海鮮酸辣湯
A traditional Chinese soup with broth, eggs, tofu and vegetables. Soup is in a 32 oz container
Tofu with Leeks & Egg Soup 薺菜豆腐羹
Soup is in a 32 oz container
Minced Beef & Tofu Soup 西湖牛肉
Soup is in a 32 oz container
Noodle Soup 汤面
Spicy Beef Stew Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
Spiced beef stew noodle soup full of flavor. Mild spicy
Beef w. Hot Pepper Noodle Soup 小椒牛肉丝汤面
Shredded Pork w. Hot Peppers Noodle Soup 小椒猪肉丝汤面
Spicy Pork Noodle Soup 上海辣肉汤面
Spicy
Spicy Pork Noodle in Sauce 上海辣肉拌面
Shred Pork w. Pickled Cabbage Noodle Soup 咸菜肉丝汤面
Vegetable Noodle Soup 素菜汤面
Served with bund special broth. Vegetarian.
Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜汤面
Udon & Pan Fried Noodle 粗炒面&两面黄
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Pork 猪炒麵
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Chicken 雞粗炒麵
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Vegetable 素菜粗炒麵
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Beef 牛肉粗炒麵
Sauteed Udon Noodle w. Shrimp 蝦仁粗炒麵
Udon Noodle w. Beef & Hot Pepper 小椒牛肉絲粗炒麵
Udon Noodle w. Shrimp & Hot Pepper 小椒蝦仁絲粗炒麵
Sauteed Udon w. Pork & Hot Pepper 小椒猪粗炒麵
Udon Noodle w. Chicken & Hot Peppers 小椒雞炒麵
Vegetable Pan Fried Noodle 素兩面黃
Chicken Pan Fried Noodle 雞絲兩面黃
Pork Pan Fried Noodle 猪兩面黃
Beef Pan Fried Noodle 牛两面黄
Shrimp Pan Fried Noodle 蝦兩面黃
Seafood Pan Fried Noodle 海鮮兩面黃
House Special Pan Fried Noodle 本樓兩面黃
Rice Cake 炒年糕
SH Rice Cake w. Pork & Leeks 咸菜肉絲炒年糕
SH Rice Cake with Chicken & Leeks 咸菜雞絲炒年糕
chicken with leeks
SH Rice Cake w. Vegetable 咸菜炒年糕
Rice Cake with Pork 豬絲炒年糕
Cook with Brown sauce.
Rice Cake with Chicken 雞炒年糕
Cook with Brown sauce.
Rice Cake with Beef 牛肉炒年糕
Cook with Brown sauce.
Rice Cake with Shrimp 蝦炒年糕
Cook with Brown sauce.
Rice Cake with Seafood 海鮮炒年糕
Cook with Brown sauce.
Chow Fun 炒河粉
Chow Fun with Chicken 雞肉炒河粉
Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.
Chow Fun With Pork 豬肉炒河粉
Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.
Chow Fun with Vegetable 素菜炒河粉
Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.
Chow Fun with Beef 牛肉炒河粉
Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.
Chow Fun with Shrimp 蝦仁炒河粉
Sautéed chow fun mixed with bean sprouts, scallion, and red bell pepper.