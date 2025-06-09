This restaurant does not have any images
Bundoo Khan - Fullerton
2736 Nutwood Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92831
Featured Items
Store Menu
BBQ
Beef Seekh Kabob 6PC$9.00
Beef Seekh Kabob 12PC$14.00
Chicken Seekh Kabob 6PC$9.00
Chicken Seekh Kabob 12PC$14.00
Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh
Our signature, world-famous, barbecued chicken breast marinated with our distinctive combination of robust and flavorful ground spices since 1948.$8.00
Chicken Tikka Breast
Our signature, world-famous, barbecued chicken breast marinated with our distinctive combination of robust and flavorful ground spices since 1948.$9.00
Bihari Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh$8.00
Bihari Chicken Tikka Breast$9.00
Grilled Fish
Barbecued Swai fish seasoned with our exotic mix of ground spices.$13.00
Lamb Chops
Barbecued lamb chops seasoned with our unique blend of house ground spices.$23.00
Beef Gola Kabob
Soft, barbecued kabobs seasoned with our unique mixture of Seekh, tender spices and ground meat.$14.00
Chicken Gola Kabob
Soft, barbecued kabobs seasoned with our unique mixture of Seekh, tender spices and ground meat.$14.00
BBQ BOTI
Chicken Boti
Barbecued boneless chicken marinated with our distinctive combination of Chicken Tikka ground spices.$13.00
Chicken Malai Boti
Soft, barbecued boneless chicken marinated with fresh cream and our special house blend of rich spices.$14.00
Beef Bihari Boti
Soft, barbecued chunks of beef marinated with natural tenderizers and our special Bihari mixture of delectable ground spices.$15.00
ROLLS
Chicken Tikka Roll
Dark Meat Chicken Tikka wrapped in our Signature Paratha with red onions and imli chutney (available in Naan as well).$13.00
Beef Seekh Kabob Roll
Beef Seekh Kabob wrapped in our Signature Paratha with red onions and imli chutney (available in Naan as well).$12.00
Chicken Seekh Kabob Roll
Chicken Seekh Kabob wrapped in our Signature Paratha with red onions and imli chutney (available in Naan as well).$12.00
Chicken Boti Roll
Chicken Boti wrapped in our Signature Paratha with red onions and imli chutney (available in Naan as well).$12.00
Chicken Malai Boti Roll
Chicken Malai Boti wrapped in our Signature Paratha with red onions and imli chutney (available in Naan as well).$13.00
Beef Bihari Roll
Beef Bihari Boti wrapped in our Signature Paratha with red onions and imli chutney (available in Naan as well).$14.00
EXTRAS
Omlette$6.50
Naan
A soft, pillowy flatbread freshly baked to order.$2.00
Garlic Naan
Naan with a little melted garlic butter and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.$3.00
Paratha (L)
Deep-fried, crispy, buttery, flaky flatbread made fresh in-house using a unique folding and layering technique.$4.00
White Basmati Rice
A side of plain white basmati rice topped with cilantro garnish.$2.00
Signature Suji Halwa
Sweet dish with a flutty, soft texture consisting of semolina.$5.00
Gajar Halwa
Sweet dish made with bottle gourd, milk, sugar, and ghee.$7.00
Lauki Halwa
Sweet dish made with bottle gourd, milk, sugar, and ghee.$7.00
Extra Raita$0.50
Extra Chutney$0.50
Iftar Special$18.00OUT OF STOCK
DRINKS
Fountain Drink
Your choice of any fountain drink available on the beverage counter.$3.00
Sugar Cane Juice
Fresh, hand-juiced Sugar Cane with black salt, ginger, and fresh-squeezed lemon juice.$6.00
Rooh Afza GO
A unique carbonated twist on a famous drink of the mid-East. A rose drink flavored with herbs, fruits, vegetables, flowers and roots.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Apple Sidra$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Desi Chai
Delicious Pakistani blend of tea leaves cooked in rich milk.$2.00
Water Bottle$2.00
Pakola
Famous Pakistani ice cream soda.$4.00
Laziza
A carbonated non-alcoholic malt beverage.$5.00
Milk Shake$6.00
Lassi
Classic drink of Pakistan: fresh, ice-blended yogurt drink.$6.00
Limca
Handcrafted freshly squeezed lemon soda mixed with black salt.$5.00
Burgers, Fries, Desserts
Bun Beefy
A fresh, juicy patty seasoned with our house blend spice, served on a toasted brioche bun, with mayo, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, red onions, and jalapeños.$8.00
Bun Chicken Burger
A fresh, juicy chicken patty seasoned with our house gola spice, served on a toasted brioche bun, with mayo, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, red onions, and jalapeños.$8.00
Bun Kabob (Veg)
Famous Karachi street food consisting of a shallow-fried spicy lentil and potato patty dipped in egg on a toasted Brioche bun, with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a spicy mint chutney.$7.00
Masala Fries
A classic Karachi street snack consisting of crispy deep-fried fries tossed in a blend of spicy and tangy spices.$5.00
Plain Fries
Plain, salted fries.$5.00
Original Falooda
A cold, sweet dessert layered with our handcrafted kulfi ice cream, rose flavored milk, silky vermicelli noodles, jelly, and garnished with nuts.$7.00
Ice Cream$7.00
Gola Ganda
Popular summer street dessert consisting of shaved ice flavored with multiple fruity syrups topped with condensed milk.$5.00
Kulfi Pop
A classic Pakistani ice cream pop made with dense cream flavored with cardamom, saffron and pistachios.$5.00
Pista Falooda
A cold, sweet dessert layered with our handcrafted kulfi ice cream, pistachio flavored milk, silky vermicelli noodles, jelly, and garnished with nuts.$7.00
Rooh Afza Go$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Milk Shake$6.00
Limca
Handcrafted freshly squeezed lemon soda mixed with black salt.$5.00
Apple Sidra$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Merchandise
Catering Menu
Trays
Beef Bihari Boti - Full Tray$300.00
Beef Bihari Boti - Half Tray$150.00
Beef Gola Kabob - Full Tray$225.00
Beef Gola Kabob - Half Tray$115.00
Beef Seekh Kabob - Full Tray$225.00
Beef Seekh Kabob - Half Tray$115.00
Chicken Boti - Full Tray$260.00
Chicken Boti - Half Tray$130.00
Chicken Gola Kabob - Full Tray$225.00
Chicken Gola Kabob - Half Tray$115.00
Chicken Malai Boti - Full Tray$280.00
Chicken Malai Boti - Half Tray$140.00
Chicken Seekh Kabob - Full Tray$225.00
Chicken Seekh Kabob - Half Tray$115.00
Chicken Tikka Breast - Full Tray$200.00
Chicken Tikka Breast - Half Tray$100.00
Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh - Full Tray$180.00
Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh - Half Tray$90.00
Halwa - Full Tray$160.00
Halwa - Half Tray$80.00
Paratha - Half Tray (15 pc)$45.00
White Rice - Full Tray$50.00
Naan - Half Tray (15 pc)$30.00
Naan - Full Tray (30 pc)$60.00
Garlic Naan - Half Tray (15 pc)$45.00
Garlic Naan - Full Tray (30 pc)$90.00
Lauki Halwa - Full Tray$220.00
Lauki Halwa - Half Tray$110.00
Aloo Tarkari - Full Tray$90.00
Gajar Halwa - Full Tray$220.00
Keema - Full Tray$225.00
Keema - Half Tray$115.00
Paratha - Full Tray (30 pc)$90.00
Aloo Tarkari - Half Tray$45.00
Chana Tarkari - Full Tray$90.00
Chana Tarkari - Half Tray$45.00
Gajar Halwa - Half Tray$110.00
Puri - Full Tray$90.00
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 1:00 am
From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!
