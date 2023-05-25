Restaurant info

Bunga Burger Bar is a burger joint that specializes in crafting juicy, delicious burgers made from high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients. With a laid back atmosphere and a friendly staff. The menu features an array of mouthwatering burgers and sides, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options to cater to all dietary needs. Bunga also offers a variety of Adult Shakes and Cocktails to compliment their burgers. Come and enjoy all the foodies and burger lovers!