Bunga Burger Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Bunga Burger Bar is a burger joint that specializes in crafting juicy, delicious burgers made from high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients. With a laid back atmosphere and a friendly staff. The menu features an array of mouthwatering burgers and sides, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options to cater to all dietary needs. Bunga also offers a variety of Adult Shakes and Cocktails to compliment their burgers. Come and enjoy all the foodies and burger lovers!
Location
1370 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
