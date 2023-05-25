Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bunga Burger Bar

1370 Mt Hope Ave

Rochester, NY 14620

Popular Items

CLASSIC BUNGA

CLASSIC BUNGA

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion

HOT TAMALE BUNGA

$14.25

Chipotle aioli, sauteed jalapenos, onions & pepper jack cheese

BACON MAC&CHEESE BUNGA

$14.95

Our 8 oz. Bunga topped with mac&cheese, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese

Food

BUNGA BURGERS

CLASSIC BUNGA

CLASSIC BUNGA

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion

BUNGA BACON

$14.25

Smothered in cheddar with bacon

BUNGA BLEU

$14.25

Roasted garlic aioli, port caramelized onions, bacon and melted crumbly blue cheese

BACON MAC&CHEESE BUNGA

$14.95

Our 8 oz. Bunga topped with mac&cheese, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese

BOURBON STREET BUNGA

BOURBON STREET BUNGA

$14.25

Bourbon BBQ sauce, fried onion strings & wisconsin aged cheddar cheese

CAJUN BUFFALO BUNGA

$14.25

Crumbly bleu, cajun buffalo sauce, lettuce & tomato

CALIFORNIA BUNGA

$15.25

Lemon basil aioli, bacon, swiss cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce & tomato

HOT TAMALE BUNGA

$14.25

Chipotle aioli, sauteed jalapenos, onions & pepper jack cheese

MUSHROOM SWISS BUNGA

$14.25

Topped with sauteed portobello mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

PINEAPPLE JACK BUNGA

$14.95

Grilled pineapple slice, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & onion

POUTINE BUNGA

$14.00

BUNGA BLT

$12.50

BLACK AND BLUE SPECIAL

$15.25

CAJUN TOT SPECIAL

$15.25

ADD PREMIUM SIDE

BUNGA FAVOURITES

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.50

Four tenders served with house fries and the choice of your favourite dipping sauce.

SHROOM BUNGA

$12.75

Our portobello mushroom cap sandwich. Topped with balsamic, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato with choice of side.

THE BUNGA PLATE

THE BUNGA PLATE

$13.50

A true Rochester original! Our mac salad, house fries amd 1/2 lb Bunga covered in our house meat sauce, your add on choice of cheese.

SALMON BUNGA

$12.95

Topped with cucumber, tomato, housemade lemon basil aioli with choice of side.

FISH 'N' CHIPS

$13.95

Fresh large battered haddock served with tarter sauce and steak fries

WRAPS AND SALADS

CHICKEN, BACON & RANCH WRAP

$13.25

Grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.25

Crispy chicken, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$14.25

Grilled chicken over crisp Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons served with caesar dressing

MEXICAN CHOPPED SALAD

$8.25

Chopped Romaine, grilled corn, red bell peppers, tomatoes, black beans, oil and vinegar

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.25

Grilled chicken over crisp Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons served with caesar dressing

CHICKEN, BACON & RANCH SALAD

$12.25

Grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.25

Crispy chicken, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato

BUNGA STARTERS

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.75

Small crock filled with cheesy goodness

HOUSE FRIES

$6.75

How about 'Crispy and Delicious"

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$8.95

Cheesy Goodness served with marinara sauce

BASKET OF TOTS

$8.95

Crispy Tater Tots served in a basket for sharing

BASKET OF TOTS LOADED

BASKET OF TOTS LOADED

$11.95

Tater tots topped with Nacho cheese, jalapeno, diced onions and Cajun sour cream

SWEET POTATO WEDGES

$9.50

Nutritious twist on classic fries sprinkled with brown sugar & glazed in honey

CHILI CROCK

$8.50

Warm up your taste Buds with our hearty and flavourful house made Chili

HOUSE FRIES BUNGA POUTINE STYLE

HOUSE FRIES BUNGA POUTINE STYLE

$9.95

House fries topped with shredded mozzarella and house made gravy

STEAK FRIES

$6.75

Satisfy your cravings with our Mouth-Watering Steak fries

DEEP FRIED PICKLES

$8.95Out of stock

Housemade light and crispy served with Ranch dressing

ONION STRINGS FULL

$6.75

Crispy and lights onions dipped in batter

NACHO SUPREMO

$11.95

Melted nacho cheese over a bed of tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos. Comes with salsa and sour cream.

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.75

CAJUN FRIES

$7.50

MAC SALAD CROCK

$6.75

LOADED FRIES

$7.95

BUNGA WINGS

6 WINGS

$10.00

Served with one bleu cheese or ranch & celery

12 WINGS

$17.00

Served with one bleu cheese or ranch & celery

18 WINGS

$24.00

Served with one bleu cheese or ranch & celery

BUNGA FOR KIDS

BABY CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

Served with Fries and a fountain drink

BABY BUNGA

$7.95

Served with Fries and a fountain drink

BABY MAC & CHEESE

$7.95

Served with Fries and a fountain drink

SIDES/SAUCES

SIDE GRAVY

$0.95

SIDE SWEET & TANGY

$0.75

SIDE CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.75

SIDE LEMON BASIL AIOLI

$0.75

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$0.75

SIDE NACHO CHEESE

$0.95

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE MEAT HOT SAUCE

$0.95

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE MILD WING SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE BUFF HOT SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE BBQ

$0.75

SIDE GARLIC PARM SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE SALSA

$0.95

PORT WINE ONIONS

$0.75

SIDE TARTAR

$0.75

Beverages

N-A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

refill

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$2.75

refill

7UP

$2.75

refill

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.75

refill

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

no refill

ICED TEA

$2.75

refill

ROOT BEER

$3.50

no refill

GINGER BEER

$2.75

no refill

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

no refill

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

no refill

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

no refill

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.25

MILK

$3.25

RED BULL 8.4 OZ

$4.00

no refill

TONIC

$2.75

refill

CLUB SODA

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

no refill

SHAKES

NAKED VANILLA

$5.95

Vanilla shake topped with whipped Cream

NAKED CHOCOLATE

$5.95

Chocolate shake topped with whipped cream

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.25

Bottled root beer with vanilla Ice cream topped with whipped cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Bunga Burger Bar is a burger joint that specializes in crafting juicy, delicious burgers made from high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients. With a laid back atmosphere and a friendly staff. The menu features an array of mouthwatering burgers and sides, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options to cater to all dietary needs. Bunga also offers a variety of Adult Shakes and Cocktails to compliment their burgers. Come and enjoy all the foodies and burger lovers!

Location

1370 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620

Directions

