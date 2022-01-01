- Home
- /
- Far Rockaway
- /
- Seaside
- /
- Bungalow Bar & Restaurant
Bungalow Bar & Restaurant
67 Reviews
$$
377 Beach 92nd St
Far Rockaway, NY 11693
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Choice or sauce tossed or on the side. Choice of sauce: buffalo, thai, jerk, bbq. Please select if you would like carrots, ranch, blue cheese or ranch.
Rosie's Fried Shrimp
5 shrimp, marinara
SHRIMP TACOS
(2), cilantro lime slaw, charred corn, pico de gallo, cilantro aioli, corn tortilla
Tuna Poke
Sushi grade tuna, avocado mousse, macadamia nuts, tortilla chips
Pretzel Sticks
4 pcs Long soft pretzel sticks served with homemade cheese sauce on the side.
JERK CHICKEN EMPANADAS
Three deep fried empanadas made with shredded jerk chicken and pepperjack cheese, served with jerk sauce
Baked Clam Dip
Chopped clams, cream cheese, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, served with a rosemary focaccia
Nachos
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella. Comes with no protein, you have the option to add chicken, shrimp, or steak
Buffalo Chicken Dip
shredded chicken, cream cheese, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, yellow mustard, served with fried pita
Spinach Dip
Fresh spinach and artichokes mixed with cream cheese, mayo, parmesan, Monterey jack, lemon juice and panko sautéed and then put under the broiler to make the top crispy. Served with grilled pita bread sliced into triangles
Mac and Cheese Balls
5 per order, house made mac and cheese, lightly breaded and fried served w/ marinara sauce on the side
Mussels
Fresh mussels (medium sized), sautéed in a white wine garlic oil sauce, fra diablo or marinara sauce served with grilled bread.
Fried Calamari
Fresh calamari cut into rings and lightly breaded and fried. Choice of marinara sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo, thai or jerk
Chicken Fingers
Tequila Shrimp
SPECIAL Loaded Chili Potato Skins
IRISH CHEDDAR BACON JALAPENOS
SPECIAL Four Cheese Flatbread
Raw Bar
Salad/Bowl/Soup
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped clams, celery, onions, peppers, clam juice, heavy cream, salt, pepper, oregano, corn starch
French Onion
Spanish onions, beef broth, croutons, mozzarella and swiss, topped with parmesan
POTATO SOUP
Topped with cheddar, bacon, scallion
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese crisps, house made Caesar dressing
Avocado Quinoa Bowl
Avocado, roasted corn, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, roasted cauliflower, scallions, quinoa, avocado vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
baby arugula, watermelon radishes, toasted pine nuts, pickled onions, olives with a citrus vinaigrette burrata served over fresh tomato with a balsamic drizzle.
TUNA BOWL
sushi grade raw tuna, rice, cucumbers, avocado, pickled onions, carrots, soy vinaigrette, spicy Mayo, sriracha, sesame seeds
Filet Mignon Salad
filet Mignon tips, Gorgonzola, toasted pita, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
HOUSE SALAD
Burgers/Sandwiches
Classic Burger
(Build your own burger with any topping) American, cheddar, bacon, avocado Served on Brioche bun with fries LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION WILL BE SERVED ON REQUEST
Signature Burger
Burger topped with caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and homemade chipotle mayo served on Brioche Bun with French fries
FRENCH BURGER
8oz Burger, Fried and Sauteed Onions, French onion aioli, swiss, fries
QUINOA BURGER
fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, whole wheat roll, fries Burger: mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, quinoa, onions, corn
Fish Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried cod fish served on a brioche bun topped with homemade cole slaw and homemade chipotle mayo, served with chips
Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken thigh, vinegar slaw, hot honey sauce, pickles, brioche bun, chips
French Dip
Sliced filet mignon topped with swiss cheese served with homemade gravy served on hero bread with chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, on 6" french baguette, served with tater tots
Special Short Rib Grilled Cheese
texas toast, short rib sauteed in gravy, white cheddar, grilled onions fries
Entrees
Hearts of Palm Pasta
Pesto cream sauce, yellow peppers, asparagus Sub marinara, cream, vodka or garlic oil Add chicken, shrimp or steak
Lobster Ravioli
squid ink ravioli with lobster & mozzarella cheese, lobster cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, basil
Penne Vodka
Penne Pasta tossed in vodka sauce
CALABRIAN RIGATONI
calabrian chili oil, chili flakes, shallots, basil, pink sauce
Wild Salmon
8oz WILD salmon seasoned with salt & pepper served w/ mashed. Chermoula sauce and asparagus
FILET MIGNON
8oz filet mignon, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables GF
NY STRIP
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS
Pan Seared Scallops over risotto with peas and bacon
PHOUSE PORK CHOP
16oz, grilled, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, mushroom gravy
Chicken Pot Pie
Boiled chicken, green peas, mushrooms, carrots, onion and celery and topped with puff pastry.
Brick Chicken
half boneless chicken, hot cherry peppers, garlic white wine butter sauce, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, shallots
JERK SHRIMP
Sautéed shrimp, jerk sauce, rice, broccoli, mango salsa
SPECIAL Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, French fires, coleslaw, and remoulade sauce
SPECIAL Seafood Linguini
shrimp, clams, mussels, chipotle tomato sauce
Sides
Kids
EXTRAS
JERK SAUCE 4oz
4oz Cheese SAUCE
4oz gravy
4oz marinara
4oz buffalo sauce
4oz BBQ sauce
4oz thai sauce
4 oz extra slaw
2oz balsamic
2oz citrus viniagrette
2oz lemon truffle
2oz caeser
2oz avocado viniagrette
4oz guacamole
2 oz sour cream
2oz pico de gallo
2 oz jalapeno peppers
2oz chipotle mayo
2oz blue cheese
2oz ranch
2oz honey mustard
2oz tarter
Extra Pita
Extra Fried Pita
extra TORTILLA CHIPS
2 slices grilled bread
3 extra slice pickles
4oz pickle chips
CUTTY NIGHT MENU
Loaded Fries
Chicken Parm Pizza
ground chicken, topped with fresh mozzarella, your choice of marinara or vodka sauce
Chicken Parm Hero
Chicken Parm Entree
Cutty Pizza Special
Meatball Parm Hero
Eggplant Parm
Shrimp Parm Hero
served with french fries
DRINKS FOR DELIVERY
Huckleberry Lemonade
44 North huckleberry vodka, homemade lemonade 10 GF
Nectarine Iced tea
44 North nectarine vodka, iced tea 10 GF
NECTARINE UNSWEETENED
HUCK VODKA UNSWEETENED TEA SPLASH HUCK LEMONADE
Half Huck Half Nec
GOLD & DELICOUS
BUNGALOW OL' FASHIONED
RED SIN-gria
BURGUNDY WINE, MAKERS MARK, TRIPLE SEC, PEACH SCHNAPPS, OJ
Pumpkin Martini
three olives vanilla, pumpkin simple syrup, fresh cream
FIG AND POM MARTINI
CLASSIC COSMO
APPLE CIDER SANGRIA
Bungalow Boozy Margarita
Sauza Repesoda, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup
THE MEDITERRANEAN MULE
THE BUNGALOW RUM COSMO
Tito's Dirty Martini
titos, blue cheese stuffed olives
Espresso Martini
three olives espresso vodka, three olives vanilla vodka, fresh cream
GODIVA CHOCOLATE MARTINI
Pumpkin Mule
Cadillac Margarita
Long Island Iced Tea
Key West
Malibu, Sailor jerry’s, Cranberry, oj, pineapple
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Eye Opener
VANILLA VODKA, BAILEYS ALMONDE, KAHLUA, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, ICED COFFEE
Bungalow Fizz
Irish Coffee
Aperol Spritz
VODKA Mule
Irish Mule
jamesons, thomas henry ginger beer, lime
KENTUCKY MULE
Manhattan
Screwdriver
White Russian
SEX ON THE BEACH
CRUZAN COCONUT Bay Breeze
BOTTLE HUCKLEBERRY LEMONADE
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
377 Beach 92nd St, Far Rockaway, NY 11693