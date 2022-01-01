Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bungalow Bar & Restaurant

67 Reviews

$$

377 Beach 92nd St

Far Rockaway, NY 11693

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice or sauce tossed or on the side. Choice of sauce: buffalo, thai, jerk, bbq. Please select if you would like carrots, ranch, blue cheese or ranch.

Rosie's Fried Shrimp

$15.00

5 shrimp, marinara

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.00

(2), cilantro lime slaw, charred corn, pico de gallo, cilantro aioli, corn tortilla

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Sushi grade tuna, avocado mousse, macadamia nuts, tortilla chips

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

4 pcs Long soft pretzel sticks served with homemade cheese sauce on the side.

JERK CHICKEN EMPANADAS

JERK CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$12.00

Three deep fried empanadas made with shredded jerk chicken and pepperjack cheese, served with jerk sauce

Baked Clam Dip

Baked Clam Dip

$18.00

Chopped clams, cream cheese, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, served with a rosemary focaccia

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, cheddar, mozzarella. Comes with no protein, you have the option to add chicken, shrimp, or steak

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

shredded chicken, cream cheese, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, yellow mustard, served with fried pita

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$16.00

Fresh spinach and artichokes mixed with cream cheese, mayo, parmesan, Monterey jack, lemon juice and panko sautéed and then put under the broiler to make the top crispy. Served with grilled pita bread sliced into triangles

Mac and Cheese Balls

Mac and Cheese Balls

$14.00

5 per order, house made mac and cheese, lightly breaded and fried served w/ marinara sauce on the side

Mussels

Mussels

$13.00

Fresh mussels (medium sized), sautéed in a white wine garlic oil sauce, fra diablo or marinara sauce served with grilled bread.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fresh calamari cut into rings and lightly breaded and fried. Choice of marinara sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo, thai or jerk

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Tequila Shrimp

$15.00

SPECIAL Loaded Chili Potato Skins

$10.00

IRISH CHEDDAR BACON JALAPENOS

SPECIAL Four Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Raw Bar

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Dozen oysters

$36.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Little Necks

$9.00Out of stock

Dozen Little Necks

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

Salad/Bowl/Soup

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Chopped clams, celery, onions, peppers, clam juice, heavy cream, salt, pepper, oregano, corn starch

French Onion

French Onion

$9.00

Spanish onions, beef broth, croutons, mozzarella and swiss, topped with parmesan

POTATO SOUP

POTATO SOUP

$8.00

Topped with cheddar, bacon, scallion

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese crisps, house made Caesar dressing

Avocado Quinoa Bowl

Avocado Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Avocado, roasted corn, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, roasted cauliflower, scallions, quinoa, avocado vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$16.00

baby arugula, watermelon radishes, toasted pine nuts, pickled onions, olives with a citrus vinaigrette burrata served over fresh tomato with a balsamic drizzle.

TUNA BOWL

TUNA BOWL

$20.00

sushi grade raw tuna, rice, cucumbers, avocado, pickled onions, carrots, soy vinaigrette, spicy Mayo, sriracha, sesame seeds

Filet Mignon Salad

Filet Mignon Salad

$22.00

filet Mignon tips, Gorgonzola, toasted pita, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

crab cake, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, brioche, chips

Classic Burger

$13.00

(Build your own burger with any topping) American, cheddar, bacon, avocado Served on Brioche bun with fries LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION WILL BE SERVED ON REQUEST

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$15.00

Burger topped with caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and homemade chipotle mayo served on Brioche Bun with French fries

FRENCH BURGER

FRENCH BURGER

$16.00

8oz Burger, Fried and Sauteed Onions, French onion aioli, swiss, fries

QUINOA BURGER

QUINOA BURGER

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, whole wheat roll, fries Burger: mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, quinoa, onions, corn

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried cod fish served on a brioche bun topped with homemade cole slaw and homemade chipotle mayo, served with chips

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken thigh, vinegar slaw, hot honey sauce, pickles, brioche bun, chips

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Sliced filet mignon topped with swiss cheese served with homemade gravy served on hero bread with chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pesto aioli, on 6" french baguette, served with tater tots

Special Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Special Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$20.00

texas toast, short rib sauteed in gravy, white cheddar, grilled onions fries

Entrees

rigatoni, sweet Italian sausage, tomato, broccoli, crazy tomato sauce
Hearts of Palm Pasta

Hearts of Palm Pasta

$19.00

Pesto cream sauce, yellow peppers, asparagus Sub marinara, cream, vodka or garlic oil Add chicken, shrimp or steak

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

squid ink ravioli with lobster & mozzarella cheese, lobster cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, basil

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$15.00

Penne Pasta tossed in vodka sauce

CALABRIAN RIGATONI

CALABRIAN RIGATONI

$18.00

calabrian chili oil, chili flakes, shallots, basil, pink sauce

Wild Salmon

$28.00

8oz WILD salmon seasoned with salt & pepper served w/ mashed. Chermoula sauce and asparagus

FILET MIGNON

$32.00

8oz filet mignon, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables GF

NY STRIP

$38.00
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$32.00

Pan Seared Scallops over risotto with peas and bacon

PHOUSE PORK CHOP

PHOUSE PORK CHOP

$28.00

16oz, grilled, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, mushroom gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Boiled chicken, green peas, mushrooms, carrots, onion and celery and topped with puff pastry.

Brick Chicken

$26.00

half boneless chicken, hot cherry peppers, garlic white wine butter sauce, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, shallots

JERK SHRIMP

JERK SHRIMP

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, jerk sauce, rice, broccoli, mango salsa

SPECIAL Fish & Chips

$22.00

beer battered cod, French fires, coleslaw, and remoulade sauce

SPECIAL Seafood Linguini

$24.00

shrimp, clams, mussels, chipotle tomato sauce

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

****DONT MAKE****

Out of stock

Kids

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Shaney Sandwich

$9.00

****DONT MAKE****

EXTRAS

JERK SAUCE 4oz

$2.50

4oz Cheese SAUCE

$2.50

4oz gravy

$2.50

4oz marinara

$2.00

4oz buffalo sauce

$2.00

4oz BBQ sauce

$2.00

4oz thai sauce

$2.00

4 oz extra slaw

$2.50

2oz balsamic

$1.00

2oz citrus viniagrette

$1.00

2oz lemon truffle

$1.00

2oz caeser

$1.00

2oz avocado viniagrette

$1.00

4oz guacamole

$4.00

2 oz sour cream

$1.00

2oz pico de gallo

$1.00

2 oz jalapeno peppers

$0.75

2oz chipotle mayo

$1.00

2oz blue cheese

$1.00

2oz ranch

$1.00

2oz honey mustard

$1.00

2oz tarter

$1.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Fried Pita

$2.00

extra TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

2 slices grilled bread

$1.50

3 extra slice pickles

$1.00

4oz pickle chips

$1.00

Merchandise

Bungalow T Shirt

$25.00

Bungalow Jumble T

$25.00

Bungalow girls T

$25.00

Bungalow grey hoodie

$45.00

Bungalow !/4 Zip

$45.00

LONG SLEEVE

$35.00

HATS - SNAP BACKS

$30.00

TYE DYE HOODIE

$55.00

LONG SLEEVE HOODIE

$40.00

BUNGI SWEATPANTS

$45.00

KIDS T SHIRTS

$20.00

LIGHTweight Hood

$55.00

BUCKET HATS

$30.00

Dessert

Brownie

$8.95

Rainbow Cookie Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Apple Crumb Cake

$8.95

Pumpkin ICE CREAM SAMMY

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.95

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.00

CUTTY NIGHT MENU

Loaded Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

ground chicken, topped with fresh mozzarella, your choice of marinara or vodka sauce

Chicken Parm Hero

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm Entree

$19.00Out of stock

Cutty Pizza Special

$20.00Out of stock

Meatball Parm Hero

$14.95Out of stock

Eggplant Parm

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp Parm Hero

$18.00Out of stock

served with french fries

DRINKS FOR DELIVERY

Huckleberry Lemonade

$10.00

44 North huckleberry vodka, homemade lemonade 10 GF

Nectarine Iced tea

$10.00

44 North nectarine vodka, iced tea 10 GF

NECTARINE UNSWEETENED

$10.00

HUCK VODKA UNSWEETENED TEA SPLASH HUCK LEMONADE

$10.00

Half Huck Half Nec

$10.00

GOLD & DELICOUS

$13.00

BUNGALOW OL' FASHIONED

$14.00

RED SIN-gria

$11.00

BURGUNDY WINE, MAKERS MARK, TRIPLE SEC, PEACH SCHNAPPS, OJ

Pumpkin Martini

$13.00

three olives vanilla, pumpkin simple syrup, fresh cream

FIG AND POM MARTINI

$11.00

CLASSIC COSMO

$11.00

APPLE CIDER SANGRIA

$13.00

Bungalow Boozy Margarita

$12.00

Sauza Repesoda, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup

THE MEDITERRANEAN MULE

$11.00

THE BUNGALOW RUM COSMO

$11.00

Tito's Dirty Martini

$12.00

titos, blue cheese stuffed olives

Espresso Martini

$13.00

three olives espresso vodka, three olives vanilla vodka, fresh cream

GODIVA CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

Pumpkin Mule

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Key West

$12.00

Malibu, Sailor jerry’s, Cranberry, oj, pineapple

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Eye Opener

$12.00

VANILLA VODKA, BAILEYS ALMONDE, KAHLUA, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, ICED COFFEE

Bungalow Fizz

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

VODKA Mule

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

jamesons, thomas henry ginger beer, lime

KENTUCKY MULE

$14.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

White Russian

$12.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

CRUZAN COCONUT Bay Breeze

$9.00

BOTTLE HUCKLEBERRY LEMONADE

$45.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

377 Beach 92nd St, Far Rockaway, NY 11693

Directions

