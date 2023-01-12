Main picView gallery
Barbeque
Salad

Bunker’s Smokehouse & Grille 128 S Jefferson St

5 Reviews

128 S Jefferson St

Hastings, MI 49058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Melt
Pick 2 Dinner
Loaded Tots

Apps

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Smoked Wings

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Kitchen Sink Nachos

$12.00
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Smoked Meats

Brisket Dinner

$14.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends Dinner

$15.00

Pulled chicken Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.00

Sausage Dinner

$14.00
Pick 2 Dinner

Pick 2 Dinner

$15.00

The Pitmaster Gambler

$8.00

Entrees

Half Rack of Ribs

$18.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.00

Brisket Mac

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Mac

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled chix Mac

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Brisket Bowl

$15.00

Pulled Pork Bowl

$14.00

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Chix Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Melt

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket BLT

$13.00

Smokehouse Cuban

$13.00

Brisket Burger

$14.00

All-American Burger

$13.00

Hot Dogs

$10.00

Tacos

Two Tacos

$9.00

Three Tacos

$12.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad Entree

$13.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Chopped Salad Entree

$14.00

Sides

Mac n` Cheese SIDE

$3.00Out of stock

Cornbread SIDE

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Beans SIDE

$3.00

Coleslaw SIDE

$3.00

Cup of Chili SIDE

$3.00

French Fries SIDE

$3.00

Tater Tots SIDE

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad SIDE

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tender

$6.99

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hotdog

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Draft Beer

PBR - 16oz

$3.00

PBR - 20oz

$4.00

Coors Light 16oz

$4.00

Coors Light 20oz

$5.00

Bud Light - 16oz

$4.00

Bud Light - 20oz

$5.00

Busch Light - 16oz

$4.00

Busch Light - 20oz

$5.00

Miller Light - 16oz

$4.00

Miller Light - 20oz

$5.00

Blue Moon - 16oz

$6.00

Blue Moon - 20oz

$7.00

Creme Brule 10oz

$8.00

All Day 16oz

$6.00

All Day - 20oz

$7.00

Amber Ale- 16oz

$6.00

Amber Ale- 20oz

$7.00

Bunkers IPA 16oz

$6.00

Bunkers IPA - 20oz

$7.00

Blake's Carmel Apple 16oz

$5.00

Blake's Caramel Apple -20oz

$6.00

Zombie Killer 10oz

$7.00

M43 - 16oz

$7.00

M43- 20oz

$8.00

Zombie Dust- 16oz

$7.00

Zombie Dust - 20oz

$8.00

Sams winter Lager 16oz

$7.00

Sam Winter Lager 20oz

$8.00

Two Hearted Ale16oz

$6.00

Two Hearted Ale 20 oz

$7.00

Beer Flight (Any 5 Beers )

$15.99

New Belgium Juice Force16oz

$7.00

New Belgium Juice Force 20oz

$8.00

Perrin Black 16oz

$6.00

Perrin Black 20oz

$7.00

O'Fallon Pumpkin 16oz

$6.00

O'Fallon Pumpkin 20oz

$7.00

Flight size single pour draft

$2.00

Nitro 10 OZ

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser Btl

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.49Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.49

Labatt Btl

$4.00

Bud select 55 can

$3.99

Founders Seltzer

$5.49

Labatt NA

$4.25

Erdinger NA

$5.49

Wine Glass

Pinot Grigio (EOS)

$6.00

Cabernet (Stone Cellars)

$6.00

Chardonnay (EOS)

$6.00

St. Julian Late Harvest Riesling

$6.00

Merlot (Stone Cellars)

$6.00

EOS Moscato

$6.00

EOS Cabernet

$6.00

Wine Bottles

Pinot Grigio (Stone Cellars) Bottle

$22.00

Cabernet (Stone Cellars) Bottle

$22.00

Chardonnay (Stone Cellars) Bottle

$22.00

Slices Cabernet Bottle

$39.99

St. Julian Late Harvest Riesling Bottle

$22.00

EOS Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

EOS Moscato Bottle

$22.00

EOS Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Specialty Drinks

Pineapple Punch

$7.00

The French Station

$7.00

New York Sour

$8.00

Painkiller

$9.99

Mules

Mule Blueberry

$6.00

Mule Traditional

$6.00

Mule Raspberry

$6.00

Mule Prickley Pear

$6.00

Mule Strawberry

$6.00

Mule Kentucky

$6.00

Mexican Mule

$6.00

Mule Watermelon

$6.00

Peach Mule

$6.00

Mixed Cocktails

Long Island

$7.49

Sex on The Beach

$6.99

Old-fashioned

$6.49

Margarita Rocks

$6.49

Margarita Frozen

$6.99

Cosmopolitan

$6.49

Martini

$6.49

Mojito

$7.49Out of stock

Whisky Sour

$6.49

Manhatten

$6.49

Vodka Gimlet

$5.99

Mimosa

$8.49

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.49

Amaretto Sour

$6.49

Bloody Mary (Plain)

$7.99

Bloody Mary (Decked Out)

$11.99

Bay Breeze

$5.49

White Ukrainian

$7.49

Black Ukrainian

$7.49

Miscellaneous Drink

Call Margarita Rocks

$8.79

Call Margarita Frozen

$8.79

Dirty Martini

$7.49

Baily's & Coffee

$5.79

Tequila Sunrise

$5.79

Call Bloody Mary (TOP)

$11.99

Tuesday Island Drink Special

$6.99

Fuzzy Navel

$5.79

Call martini (TOP)

$7.99

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.99

Dirty Shirley

$6.99

Time out

$9.99

Screw Driver

$6.49

Madori sour

$7.99

Disaronno Sour

$8.50

Shots

Mini Beer

$5.00

PB&J

$5.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

FireCracker Shot

$6.00

Western Son Lemon Drop

$7.00

Washington Apple

$5.99

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

MSU Mini Beer

$5.00

U of M Shot

$5.00

Energy Bomb

$7.99

Pineapple upsidedown cake

$5.99

Blow Job

$5.99

Irish Car Bomb

$7.99

Long Islands

Traditional LI

$7.00

Raspberry LI

$7.00

Watermelon LI

$7.00

Peach LI

$7.00

Prickly Pear LI

$7.00

Strawberry LI

$7.00

XMAS Drink Specials

Merry Mistletoe Cocktail

$7.00

The Grinch

$8.00

Merry Mule

$7.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Un-sweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Razz. Tea

$2.99

Water

Sprite

$2.99

KIDS Drink

Hot Tea

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Hot chocalate

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Gin

Tanqueray - Single

$4.99

Tanqueray - Double

$6.99

Well Gin - Single

$3.99

Well Gin - Double

$5.99

Petoskey Stone Gin Single

$5.99

Petoskey Stone Gin Double

$7.99

Long Road Sovereign Gin Double

$10.99

Long Road Sovereign Gin Single

$7.99

Rum

Well Rum - Single

$3.99

Well Rum - Double

$5.99

Bacardi - Single

$4.99

Bacardi - Double

$6.99

Mt Gay Eclipse Rum - Single

$4.99

Mt Gay Eclipse Rum - Double

$6.99

Captain Morgan - Single

$4.99

Captain Morgan - Double

$6.99

Malibu - Single

$4.99

Malibu - Double

$6.99

Myers Dark - Single

$4.99

Myers Dark - Double

$6.99

Mackinac Rum Banana Single

$5.99

Mackinac Rum Banana Double

$7.99

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red - Single

$5.99

Johnnie Walker Red - Double

$7.99

Glenfiddich - Single

$9.99

Glenfiddich - Double

$14.99

Tequila

House Teq. - Single

$3.99

House Teq. - Double

$5.99

Jose Quevo - Single

$4.99

Jose Quevo - Double

$6.99

Patron Silver - Single

$9.99

Patron Silver - Double

$14.99

Adictivo (Gold & Sweet) - Single

$9.99

Adictivo (Gold & Sweet) - Double

$14.99

Bourbon

Well Bourbon - Single

$3.99

Well Bourbon - Double

$7.99

Jim Beam - Single

$4.99

Jim Beam - Double

$6.99

Makers Mark - Single

$7.99

Makers Mark - Double

$10.99

Bulleit - Single

$7.99

Bulleit - Double

$10.99

Basil Hayden - Single

$8.99

Basil Hayden - Double

$14.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club - Double (Copy)

$6.00

Canadian Club - Single (Copy)

$4.00

Canadian Mist - Double (Copy)

$6.00

Canadian Mist - Single (Copy)

$4.00

Crown Royal - Double (Copy)

$11.00

Crown Royal - Single (Copy)

$8.00

Fireball - Double

$6.99

Fireball - Single

$4.99

Jack Daniels - Double

$6.99

Jack Daniels - Single

$4.99

Jameson - Double (Copy)

$11.00

Jameson - Single (Copy)

$8.00

Tullamore Dew - Double (Copy)

$11.00

Tullamore Dew - Single (Copy)

$8.00

Well Whiskey - Single

$3.99

Well Whiskey- Double

$5.99

Vodka

Well Vodka - Single

$3.99

Well Vodka - Double

$5.99

Tito's - Single

$4.99

Tito's - Double

$6.99

Westernson Single

$4.99

Westernson Double

$6.99

Flavored Vodka

Stoli Blueberry - Single

$4.99

Stoli Blueberry - Double

$6.99

Stoli Vanil - Single

$4.99

Stoli Vanil - Double

$6.99

Stoli Ohranj - Single

$4.99

Stoli Ohranj - Double

$6.99

Stoli Razberi - Single

$4.99

Stoli Razberi - Double

$6.99

Western Son Peach single

$4.99

Western Son Peach Double

$6.99

Western Son Razz. Single

$4.99

Western Son Razz. Double

$6.99

Western Son Watermelon Single

$4.99

Western Son Watermelon Double

$6.99

Western Son Cucumber Single

$4.99

Western Son Cucumber Double

$6.99

Western Son Lemon Single

$4.99

Western Son Lemon Double

$6.99

Western Son Blueberry Single

$4.99

Western Son Blueberry Double

$6.99

Western Son Grapefruit Single

$4.99

Western Son Grapefruit Double

$6.99

Western Son Lime Single

$4.99

Western Son Lime Double

$6.99

Liqueurs & Cordials

Chambord - Single

$7.99

Chambord - Double

$10.99

Jager - Single

$4.99

Jager - Double

$6.99

St Germain - Single

$8.99

St Germain - Double

$13.99

Spaulding (Kahla) (coffee Liq.)- Single

$6.99

Spaulding - Double

$7.99

Schnapps/Misc.

Blue Curacau - Single

$3.99

Blue Curacau - Double

$5.99

Triple Sec - Single

$3.99

Triple Sec - Double

$5.99

Butter Shots - Single

$4.99

Butter Shots - Double

$6.99

Peachtree - Single

$4.99

Peachtree - Double

$6.99

Peppermint - Single

$3.99

Peppermint - Double

$5.99

Sour Apple - Single

$4.99

Sour Apple - Double

$6.99

Bar N/A Bevs

Sugar Free

$3.99

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$3.99

Rootbeer 16oz

$2.99

Root beer Kids

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Here at Bunker's we want to be sure all guest are able to order something that fits their taste. We offer plenty of Smokehouse style dishes but also have Grille offerings for those that don't care for the smoked meats. Here you will feel as though your always amongst friends. We have a big city vibe and appearance but are located on a main street corner of a small town location. We offer four Dinning areas of seating, so if your looking to enjoy the outdoors, a quite romantic evening for two, catch a sporting event in the bar or just a night out with a large group of family or friends, Bunker's will have your seating preference covered! So come on in, you know you want to!

Location

128 S Jefferson St, Hastings, MI 49058

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Michigan Farmhouse Pizza - Clarksville, MI
orange star4.7 • 380
109 N Main St Clarksville, MI 48815
View restaurantnext
Main Street BBQ
orange star4.6 • 659
210 E Main Street Lowell, MI 49331
View restaurantnext
Schnitz Ada Grill
orange star4.6 • 854
597 Ada Drive SE Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Kentwood
orange starNo Reviews
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Slows Bar BQ
orange starNo Reviews
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104 GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hastings

Northside Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,128
829 N Michigan Ave Hastings, MI 49058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hastings
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston