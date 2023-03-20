Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bunkhouse Whiskey 102 West Broadway Street

No reviews yet

102 West Broadway Street

Philipsburg, MT 59858

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Bar

Beer

Coors Light Draft

$3.00

Straw key lime Sour 5.9

$6.00

Haybag Wheat heff 5.5

$5.00Out of stock

Brickhouse Blonde Wheat 5.2

$5.00Out of stock

Tramway Rye 6.8

$5.00

Muley buck IPA 6.2

$5.00

Vigilante IPA. 6.7%

$5.00Out of stock

Hatch IPA 6.5

$5.00

Bayern Amber 5.4

$5.00Out of stock

Killarney irish red 5.7

$5.00

Moose Drool Broen ale 5.2

$5.00

Cold Smoke 6.5

$5.00

Huckleberry Heff

$5.00

Hazy Lil Thang

$5.00

Black And Tan

$5.00

Bud BTL

$3.00

Bud Lite BTL

$3.00

Coors Orig BTL

$3.00

Coors Lite BTL

$3.00

Miller lite BTL

$3.00

Mgd BTL

$3.00

Mikes BTL

$3.00

Corona BTL

$4.00

Stella BTL

$4.00

Sam Adams BTL

$4.00

Pig's Ass BTL

$4.00

Blue Moon BTL

$4.00

Coors Edge (NA)

$3.00

Mt1 BTL

$5.00

Otter Water BTL

$5.00

Twisted Tea BTL

$5.00

Michelobe Ultra

$3.00

Smithwicks

$6.00

Rainier Can

$3.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Busch Lite Can

$3.00

Bud Can

$3.00

Western Cider Can

$4.00

White Claw Can

$5.00

Montana 1

$5.00

Otter Watter

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka SGL

$5.00

Titos SGL

$6.00

Deep Eddy clear SGL

$6.00

Grey Goose SGL

$8.00

Ketel One SGL

$7.00

Ten lakes SGL

$5.50

44 North SGL

$7.00

Absolute Pears

$6.00

Cherry SGL

$5.50

Deep Eddy ruby red SGL

$6.00

Firefly SGL

$5.50

Grapefruit SGL

$7.00

Mule kick SGL

$6.00

Orange SGL

$5.50

Pineapple SGL

$6.00

Raspberry SGL

$5.50

Strawberry SGL

$5.50

Vanilla SGL

$5.50

Watermelon SGL

$5.50

Whipped orange SGL

$6.00

Well Vodka DBL

$7.50

Titos DBL

$9.00

Ketel One DBL

$10.50

Deep Eddy Clear DBL

$9.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Ten lakes DBL

$8.25

44 North DBL

$10.50

Absolute Citron DBL

$9.00

Bison Grass

$9.00

Cherry DBL

$8.25

Deep Eddy ruby red DBL

$9.00

Firefly DBL

$8.25

Grapefruit DBL

$10.50

Mule kick DBL

$9.00

Orange DBL

$8.25

Pears DBL

$9.00

Pineapple DBL

$9.00

Raspberry DBL

$8.25

Strawberry DBL

$8.25

Vanilla DBL

$8.25

Watermelon DBL

$8.25

Whipped orange DBL

$9.00

Well Gin SGL

$5.00

Bombay Saphire SGL

$7.00

Hendricks SGL

$10.00

Tanqueray SGL

$8.00

Whyte lady SGL

$7.00

Ruby River SGL

$7.00

Empress SGL

$8.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Malfy lemon SGL

$6.00

Bombay Black berry SGL

$9.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.50

Bombay Saphire DBL

$10.50

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Empress DBL

$12.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Whyte lady DBL

$10.50

Ruby river DBL

$10.50

Malfy lemon DBL

$9.00

Bombay Black berry DBL

$13.50

Sloe Gin

$9.00

Well

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Wildrye

$7.00

Flintlock

$7.00

Zaya

$8.00

Mt Gay Eclipse

$12.50

Zacapa

$9.00

Papas Pilar

$9.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Myers

$6.00

Well

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$8.25

Wildrye

$10.50

Flintlock

$10.50

Zaya

$8.00

Mt Gay Eclipse

$18.75

Zacapa

$9.00

Papas Pilar

$9.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Well Jose

$5.00

Hornitos SGL

$8.00

Patron Silver SGL

$9.00

Patron Anejo SGL

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo SGL

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo SGL

$10.00

Milagro silver SGL

$8.00

Milagro reposado SGL

$14.00

Case azul respado SGL

$25.00

Case azul anejo SGL

$79.00

Jose Especial Blue Agave Sgl

$9.00

Jose Tequila Plata Sgl

$8.00

Corralejo Respado SGL

$8.00

Well Jose

$7.50

Hornitos DBL

$12.00

Patron Silver DBL

$13.50

Patron Anejo DBL

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$15.00

Milagro silver DBL

$12.00

Milagro reposado DBL

$21.00

Case azul respado DBL

$37.50

Case azul anejo DBL

$118.50

Jose Especial Blue Agave Dbl

$13.50

Jose Tequila Plata Dbl

$12.00

Corralejo Respado DBL

$12.00

Well Whiskey SGL

$5.00

1792 SGL

$8.00

1889 SGL

$8.00

Basil Hayden SGL

$9.00

Big sky apple pie moon SGL

$8.00

Blackberry brandy SGL

$6.00

Buffalo trace SGL

$7.00

Bulliet Rye SGL

$7.00

Bullit SGL

$7.00

Canadian club SGL

$5.50

Crown apple SGL

$7.50

Crown peach SGL

$8.00

Crown royal SGL

$7.00

Diabolique SGL

E&J SGL

$6.00

Elijah craig SGL

$8.00

Fireball SGL

$4.00

Horse soildier premium SGL

$8.00

horse soildiersmall batch SGL

$9.00

Jack Daniels SGL

$7.00

Jameson SGL

$5.50

Jim Beam (Well Bourbon) SGL

$5.50

Jim Beam SGL

$5.00

Knob Creek SGL

Makers Mark SGL

$9.00

Montana honey moon SGL

$8.00

Montana moon SGL

$7.00

Pendleton SGL

$6.00

redbreast SGL

$9.00

Skrewball SGL

$8.00

Slane SGL

$8.00

Woodford Reserve SGL

$8.00

Wild Turkey SGL

Willies Bighorn

$8.00

Knucklenoggin

$8.00

well Whiskey DBL

$7.50

1792 DBL

$12.00

1889 DBL

$12.00

Basil Hayden DBL

Big sky apple pie moon DBL

$12.00

Blackberry brandy DBL

$9.00

Buffalo trace DBL

$10.50

Bullit DBL

$10.50

Bullit rye DBL

$10.50

Canadian club DBL

$8.25

Crown apple DBL

$10.75

Crown peach DBL

$12.00

Crown royal DBL

$10.50

Diabolique DBL

E&J DBL

$9.00

Elijah craig DBL

$12.00

Fireball DBL

$6.00

Horse soildier premium DBL

$12.00

horse soildiersmall batch DBL

$13.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.50

Jameson DBL

$8.25

Jim Beam DBL

Jim Beam DBL

$8.25

Makers 46 DBL

$13.50

Makers Mark DBL

$13.50

Montana honey moon DBL

$12.00

Montana moon DBL

$10.50

Pendleton DBL

$9.00

redbreast DBL

$13.50

Skrewball DBL

$12.00

Slane DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$12.00

Knucklenoggin Dbl

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr SGL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black SGL

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red SGL

$7.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$16.50

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$10.50

Cutty Sark

$10.50

Laphroaig

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno SGL

$7.00

Campari SGL

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green SGL

Cointreau SGL

$9.00

Frangelico SGL

$6.50

Godiva Chocolate SGL

Grand Marnier SGL

$8.00

Irish Mist SGL

Jagermeister SGL

$4.00

Kahlua SGL

$6.00

Lemoncello SGL

Licor 43 SGL

Mathilde Cassis SGL

Molly's Irish Cream SGL

Baileys SGL

$7.00

Blue curacao SGL

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps DBL

$4.00

Chambord

$8.00

St Germain

$8.00

Falernum

$8.00

Orphan girl

$7.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Creme De Cocoa

$6.00

Ameretto

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$5.00

Madorie

$6.00

Willies Huckleberry Cream

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

RumChata

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$10.50

Campari DBL

$12.00

Cointreau DBL

$13.50

Drambuie DBL

$12.75

Frangelico DBL

$9.75

Grand Marnier DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister DBL

$6.00

Kahlua DBL

$9.00

Lemoncello DBL

Baileys DBL

$10.50

Blue curacao DBL

$7.50

Peppermint Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Chamboard

$12.00

St Germain

$12.00

Falernum

$12.00

Creme De Menth

$9.00

Creme De Cocoa

$9.00

Ameretto

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.50

Root Beer Schnapps

$7.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$7.50

Madori

$9.00

Huckleberry Cream

$10.50

Goldschlager

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

Quick Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Caesar

$8.00

Well vodka and clam mix

Beezer

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Ranch Thime

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Gingerita

$10.00

Im Your Huckleberry

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Goodbye

$9.00

Bunkhouse Clover

$7.00

Jameson Mule

$7.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Black And Tan

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Wine BTG

Rickshaw-Cab-House

$8.00

Line 39-Cab-House

$8.00

Daou-Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Angels & Cowboys-Red Blend

$11.00

Vandori-Pinot G-House

$8.00

Rick Shaw-Chardonnay-House

$8.00

Vandori-Pinot N-House

$8.00

Mounnt Fishtail-Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

Daou-Rose

$13.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

7up

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Soda

Tonic

Gingerale

$2.00

Apple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Cyder

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Gingerbeer

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Bar Food

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar

House Salad

$7.00

Tossed

Side Salad

$5.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$13.00

Cheese curds

Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Basket rings

Hot wings

$10.00

6 wings

Bunkhouse spud

$15.00

Loaded potato with steak

Frickles

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

3 sliders

Pburg Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Philly

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Fish and chips

Granite Burger

$13.00

Double smash

Rock Creek Burger

$10.00

Single 8 oz

Red Mill Burger

$15.00

Onion ring cheese bbq 12 oz

Kids Menu

Kids

KIds Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken tenders

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese

Cheeseburger kids

$8.00

Burger 6 oz

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Broadway Cafe Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Potato Waffles

$12.00

2 eggs 2 bacon or 1 Sausage

Chicken and waffles

$15.00

2 chicken strips

Green Eggs & Ham

$12.00

2 eggs, ham, skillet potato, toast

Corned Beef & Hash

$17.00

2 eggs, Side of toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00

scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage

Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel And cream cheese

Breakfast Sausage Pot Pie

$10.00

2 Sausage pot pie

Pancakes/Waffles

$7.50

3 Pancakes or 1 Waffle

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

2 Bisquits and gravy

Oatmeal

$5.00

Maple brown sugar, Apple, Plain

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

eggs benedict Skillet potatoes toast

Bagel Sandwich

$9.50

Bagel w bacon / sausage and cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Bread w bacon / sausage and cheese

Breakfast Side

Toast

$2.00

2 slices

Bagel

$3.00

1 bagel

eggs

$2.00

1 egg

Bacon

$3.00

2 slices

Skillet potatoes

$5.00

Skillet potatoes

Sausage

$2.00

1 patty

Breakfast Drink

Black Rifle Coffee

$3.00

16 oz coffee

Tea

$2.50

16 oz tea

Hot Coco

$2.50

16 oz coco

Orange juice

$2.00

12 oz oj

Milk

$1.50

12 oz milk

Breakfast Cocktail

Bloody Mary

$8.00

well vodka and bloody mix

Caesar

$8.00

Well vodka and clam mix

Mimosas

$7.00

house champaigne and oj

O'hare of the Dog

$10.00

16 oz beer and 5 strips bacon

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 West Broadway Street, Philipsburg, MT 59858

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

