Bunkhouse Whiskey 102 West Broadway Street
102 West Broadway Street
Philipsburg, MT 59858
Bar
Beer
Coors Light Draft
$3.00
Straw key lime Sour 5.9
$6.00
Haybag Wheat heff 5.5
$5.00Out of stock
Brickhouse Blonde Wheat 5.2
$5.00Out of stock
Tramway Rye 6.8
$5.00
Muley buck IPA 6.2
$5.00
Vigilante IPA. 6.7%
$5.00Out of stock
Hatch IPA 6.5
$5.00
Bayern Amber 5.4
$5.00Out of stock
Killarney irish red 5.7
$5.00
Moose Drool Broen ale 5.2
$5.00
Cold Smoke 6.5
$5.00
Huckleberry Heff
$5.00
Hazy Lil Thang
$5.00
Black And Tan
$5.00
Bud BTL
$3.00
Bud Lite BTL
$3.00
Coors Orig BTL
$3.00
Coors Lite BTL
$3.00
Miller lite BTL
$3.00
Mgd BTL
$3.00
Mikes BTL
$3.00
Corona BTL
$4.00
Stella BTL
$4.00
Sam Adams BTL
$4.00
Pig's Ass BTL
$4.00
Blue Moon BTL
$4.00
Coors Edge (NA)
$3.00
Mt1 BTL
$5.00
Otter Water BTL
$5.00
Twisted Tea BTL
$5.00
Michelobe Ultra
$3.00
Smithwicks
$6.00
Rainier Can
$3.00
PBR Can
$3.00
Busch Lite Can
$3.00
Bud Can
$3.00
Western Cider Can
$4.00
White Claw Can
$5.00
Montana 1
$5.00
Otter Watter
$5.00
Guinness
$6.00
Liquor
Well Vodka SGL
$5.00
Titos SGL
$6.00
Deep Eddy clear SGL
$6.00
Grey Goose SGL
$8.00
Ketel One SGL
$7.00
Ten lakes SGL
$5.50
44 North SGL
$7.00
Absolute Pears
$6.00
Cherry SGL
$5.50
Deep Eddy ruby red SGL
$6.00
Firefly SGL
$5.50
Grapefruit SGL
$7.00
Mule kick SGL
$6.00
Orange SGL
$5.50
Pineapple SGL
$6.00
Raspberry SGL
$5.50
Strawberry SGL
$5.50
Vanilla SGL
$5.50
Watermelon SGL
$5.50
Whipped orange SGL
$6.00
Well Vodka DBL
$7.50
Titos DBL
$9.00
Ketel One DBL
$10.50
Deep Eddy Clear DBL
$9.00
Grey Goose DBL
$12.00
Ten lakes DBL
$8.25
44 North DBL
$10.50
Absolute Citron DBL
$9.00
Bison Grass
$9.00
Cherry DBL
$8.25
Deep Eddy ruby red DBL
$9.00
Firefly DBL
$8.25
Grapefruit DBL
$10.50
Mule kick DBL
$9.00
Orange DBL
$8.25
Pears DBL
$9.00
Pineapple DBL
$9.00
Raspberry DBL
$8.25
Strawberry DBL
$8.25
Vanilla DBL
$8.25
Watermelon DBL
$8.25
Whipped orange DBL
$9.00
Well Gin SGL
$5.00
Bombay Saphire SGL
$7.00
Hendricks SGL
$10.00
Tanqueray SGL
$8.00
Whyte lady SGL
$7.00
Ruby River SGL
$7.00
Empress SGL
$8.00
Beefeater
$6.00
Malfy lemon SGL
$6.00
Bombay Black berry SGL
$9.00
Sloe Gin
$6.00
Well Gin DBL
$7.50
Bombay Saphire DBL
$10.50
Tanqueray DBL
$12.00
Hendricks DBL
$15.00
Empress DBL
$12.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Whyte lady DBL
$10.50
Ruby river DBL
$10.50
Malfy lemon DBL
$9.00
Bombay Black berry DBL
$13.50
Sloe Gin
$9.00
Well
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Malibu
$5.50
Wildrye
$7.00
Flintlock
$7.00
Zaya
$8.00
Mt Gay Eclipse
$12.50
Zacapa
$9.00
Papas Pilar
$9.00
Diplomatico
$8.00
Myers
$6.00
Well
$7.50
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Malibu
$8.25
Wildrye
$10.50
Flintlock
$10.50
Zaya
$8.00
Mt Gay Eclipse
$18.75
Zacapa
$9.00
Papas Pilar
$9.00
Diplomatico
$8.00
Well Jose
$5.00
Hornitos SGL
$8.00
Patron Silver SGL
$9.00
Patron Anejo SGL
$10.00
Don Julio Anejo SGL
$10.00
Don Julio Anejo SGL
$10.00
Milagro silver SGL
$8.00
Milagro reposado SGL
$14.00
Case azul respado SGL
$25.00
Case azul anejo SGL
$79.00
Jose Especial Blue Agave Sgl
$9.00
Jose Tequila Plata Sgl
$8.00
Corralejo Respado SGL
$8.00
Well Jose
$7.50
Hornitos DBL
$12.00
Patron Silver DBL
$13.50
Patron Anejo DBL
$15.00
Don Julio Anejo DBL
$15.00
Don Julio Anejo DBL
$15.00
Milagro silver DBL
$12.00
Milagro reposado DBL
$21.00
Case azul respado DBL
$37.50
Case azul anejo DBL
$118.50
Jose Especial Blue Agave Dbl
$13.50
Jose Tequila Plata Dbl
$12.00
Corralejo Respado DBL
$12.00
Well Whiskey SGL
$5.00
1792 SGL
$8.00
1889 SGL
$8.00
Basil Hayden SGL
$9.00
Big sky apple pie moon SGL
$8.00
Blackberry brandy SGL
$6.00
Buffalo trace SGL
$7.00
Bulliet Rye SGL
$7.00
Bullit SGL
$7.00
Canadian club SGL
$5.50
Crown apple SGL
$7.50
Crown peach SGL
$8.00
Crown royal SGL
$7.00
Diabolique SGL
E&J SGL
$6.00
Elijah craig SGL
$8.00
Fireball SGL
$4.00
Horse soildier premium SGL
$8.00
horse soildiersmall batch SGL
$9.00
Jack Daniels SGL
$7.00
Jameson SGL
$5.50
Jim Beam (Well Bourbon) SGL
$5.50
Jim Beam SGL
$5.00
Knob Creek SGL
Makers Mark SGL
$9.00
Montana honey moon SGL
$8.00
Montana moon SGL
$7.00
Pendleton SGL
$6.00
redbreast SGL
$9.00
Skrewball SGL
$8.00
Slane SGL
$8.00
Woodford Reserve SGL
$8.00
Wild Turkey SGL
Willies Bighorn
$8.00
Knucklenoggin
$8.00
well Whiskey DBL
$7.50
1792 DBL
$12.00
1889 DBL
$12.00
Basil Hayden DBL
Big sky apple pie moon DBL
$12.00
Blackberry brandy DBL
$9.00
Buffalo trace DBL
$10.50
Bullit DBL
$10.50
Bullit rye DBL
$10.50
Canadian club DBL
$8.25
Crown apple DBL
$10.75
Crown peach DBL
$12.00
Crown royal DBL
$10.50
Diabolique DBL
E&J DBL
$9.00
Elijah craig DBL
$12.00
Fireball DBL
$6.00
Horse soildier premium DBL
$12.00
horse soildiersmall batch DBL
$13.50
Jack Daniels DBL
$10.50
Jameson DBL
$8.25
Jim Beam DBL
Jim Beam DBL
$8.25
Makers 46 DBL
$13.50
Makers Mark DBL
$13.50
Montana honey moon DBL
$12.00
Montana moon DBL
$10.50
Pendleton DBL
$9.00
redbreast DBL
$13.50
Skrewball DBL
$12.00
Slane DBL
$12.00
Woodford Reserve DBL
$12.00
Knucklenoggin Dbl
$12.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr SGL
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Black SGL
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red SGL
$7.00
Laphroaig
$12.00
Cutty Sark
$7.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL
$16.50
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
$10.50
Cutty Sark
$10.50
Laphroaig
$18.00
Amaretto Di Saronno SGL
$7.00
Campari SGL
$8.00
Chartreuse, Green SGL
Cointreau SGL
$9.00
Frangelico SGL
$6.50
Godiva Chocolate SGL
Grand Marnier SGL
$8.00
Irish Mist SGL
Jagermeister SGL
$4.00
Kahlua SGL
$6.00
Lemoncello SGL
Licor 43 SGL
Mathilde Cassis SGL
Molly's Irish Cream SGL
Baileys SGL
$7.00
Blue curacao SGL
$5.00
Peppermint Schnapps DBL
$4.00
Chambord
$8.00
St Germain
$8.00
Falernum
$8.00
Orphan girl
$7.00
Creme De Menthe
$6.00
Creme De Cocoa
$6.00
Ameretto
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$5.00
Rootbeer Schnapps
$5.00
Madorie
$6.00
Willies Huckleberry Cream
$7.00
Goldschlager
$6.00
Sambuca
$6.00
RumChata
$6.00
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
$10.50
Campari DBL
$12.00
Cointreau DBL
$13.50
Drambuie DBL
$12.75
Frangelico DBL
$9.75
Grand Marnier DBL
$12.00
Jagermeister DBL
$6.00
Kahlua DBL
$9.00
Lemoncello DBL
Baileys DBL
$10.50
Blue curacao DBL
$7.50
Peppermint Schnapps DBL
$6.00
Chamboard
$12.00
St Germain
$12.00
Falernum
$12.00
Creme De Menth
$9.00
Creme De Cocoa
$9.00
Ameretto
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$7.50
Root Beer Schnapps
$7.50
Butterscotch Schnapps
$7.50
Madori
$9.00
Huckleberry Cream
$10.50
Goldschlager
$9.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Rumchatta
$9.00
Quick Cocktails
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Margarita
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Caesar
$8.00
Well vodka and clam mix
Beezer
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Martini
$9.00
Ranch Thime
$7.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
Gingerita
$10.00
Im Your Huckleberry
$7.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
White Russian
$8.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Irish Goodbye
$9.00
Bunkhouse Clover
$7.00
Jameson Mule
$7.00
Jello Shot
$3.00
Black And Tan
$7.00
Irish Coffee
$7.00
Wine BTG
N/A Bevs
Pepsi
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Dr Pepper
$2.00
Mtn Dew
$2.00
7up
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.00
Roy Rogers
$2.00
Shirley Temple
$2.00
Soda
Tonic
Gingerale
$2.00
Apple
$3.00
Orange
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Grapefruit
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Clamato
$3.00
Tomato
$3.00
Coffee
$2.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Hot Cyder
$2.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Gingerbeer
$3.00
Milk
$2.00
Bar Food
Caesar Salad
$8.00
Caesar
House Salad
$7.00
Tossed
Side Salad
$5.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
$13.00
Cheese curds
Fries
$6.00
Onion Rings
$8.00Out of stock
Basket rings
Hot wings
$10.00
6 wings
Bunkhouse spud
$15.00
Loaded potato with steak
Frickles
$8.00
Pulled Pork Sliders
$15.00
3 sliders
Pburg Cheesesteak
$14.00Out of stock
Philly
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.00
Fish N Chips
$15.00
Fish and chips
Granite Burger
$13.00
Double smash
Rock Creek Burger
$10.00
Single 8 oz
Red Mill Burger
$15.00
Onion ring cheese bbq 12 oz
Broadway Cafe Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Potato Waffles
$12.00
2 eggs 2 bacon or 1 Sausage
Chicken and waffles
$15.00
2 chicken strips
Green Eggs & Ham
$12.00
2 eggs, ham, skillet potato, toast
Corned Beef & Hash
$17.00
2 eggs, Side of toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
$9.00
scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage
Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese
$4.00
Bagel And cream cheese
Breakfast Sausage Pot Pie
$10.00
2 Sausage pot pie
Pancakes/Waffles
$7.50
3 Pancakes or 1 Waffle
Biscuits and Gravy
$12.00
2 Bisquits and gravy
Oatmeal
$5.00
Maple brown sugar, Apple, Plain
Eggs Benedict
$16.00
eggs benedict Skillet potatoes toast
Bagel Sandwich
$9.50
Bagel w bacon / sausage and cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
$9.00
Bread w bacon / sausage and cheese
Breakfast Side
Breakfast Drink
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
102 West Broadway Street, Philipsburg, MT 59858
Gallery
