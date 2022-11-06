Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flatbush Central Market - BunNan

No reviews yet

2123 Caton Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Order Again

Popular Items

GRIOT-PORK
PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE
LOADED FRIES-GRIOT-PORK

SANDWICHES

GRIOT-PORK

GRIOT-PORK

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

RED SNAPPER

RED SNAPPER

$20.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

JERK CHICKEN

JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

MUSHROOM

MUSHROOM

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIK, SAUCE

Tasso-Goat

$23.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-GRIOT/PORK

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-GRIOT/PORK

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-RED SNAPPER

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-RED SNAPPER

$20.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED GABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-JERK CHICKEN

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-MUSHROOM

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-MUSHROOM

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

PLANTAIN CHIP NACHOS-TASSO-GOAT MEAT

$23.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

BEVERAGES

WATER

WATER

$2.00

PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE

$6.00

REFILL-PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE

$4.00

OTHERS

PLANTAIN FRIES

PLANTAIN FRIES

$8.00

Sampler Box

$26.00

one of each ( chicken, mushroom, pork, fish) INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES-GRIOT-PORK

LOADED FRIES-GRIOT-PORK

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

LOADED FRIES-RED SNAPPER

LOADED FRIES-RED SNAPPER

$20.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

LOADED FRIES-JERK CHICKEN

LOADED FRIES-JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

LOADED FRIES-MUSHROOM

LOADED FRIES-MUSHROOM

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

LOADED FRIES-TASSO-GOAT MEAT

$23.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

BUNNAN BOAT

BunNan Boat-GRIOT-PORK

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

BunNan Boat-RED SNAPPER

$20.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

BunNan Boat-JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

BunNan Boat-Mushroom

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

BunNan Boat-Tasso

$23.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-JERK CHICKEN

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-MUSHROOM

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-MUSHROOM

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-JERK CHICKEN

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-JERK CHICKEN

$15.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-RED SNAPPER

GREEN PLANTAIN NACHOS-RED SNAPPER

$20.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED GABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

FRITAY BOX

FRITAY BOX

FRITAY BOX

$25.00

INCLUDES: PLANTAIN,GRIOT AND PIKLIZ

GOAT-SUNDAY

Tassot-Goat

$23.00

INCLUDES: CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RED CABBAGE SLAW, PIKLIZ, SAUCE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2123 Caton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Directions

