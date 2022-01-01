Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Bakeries

Bunnie Cakes Wynwood

review star

No reviews yet

2322 NE 2ND AVE

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cupcakes

Single Mini Cupcake

$2.50

4 Pack Mini Cupcake

$10.00

6 Pack Mini Cupcakes

$14.00

12 Pack Mini Cupcakes

$25.00

24 Pack Mini Cupcakes

$50.00

Single Large Cupcake

$4.50

2 Pre-Pack Large Cupcake

$9.00

4 Pack Large Cupcake

$16.00

6 Pack Large Cupcake

$25.00

12 Pack Large Cupcake

$47.00

24 Pack Large Cupcake

$92.00

Single Mini Cupcake GF

$2.70

4 Pack Mini Cupcake GF

$10.50

6 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$15.00

12 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$27.00

24 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$52.00

Single Large Cupcake GF

$5.00

2 Pre-Pack Large Cupcake GF

$10.00

4 Pack Large Cupcake GF

$18.00

6 Pack Large Cupcake GF

$27.00

12 Pack Large Cupcake GF

$49.00

24 Pack Large Cupcake GF

$96.00

Cakes

Mini Cake

$25.00

Mini Cake GF

$27.00

5" Cake

$45.00

5" Cake GF

$49.00

Cake Slice

$5.00

Cake Slice GF

$5.50

Rainbow Cake Slice

$5.00

Pie Cake

$15.00

Pie Cake GF

$17.00

Cake Slice Promo

$2.00

Donuts

Single Donut

$3.00

2 Pack Donuts

$6.00

4 Pack Donuts

$11.00

6 Pack Donuts

$17.00

12 Pack Donuts

$33.00

Loafs

Banana Chip

$15.00

Vanilla Chocolate Marble

$15.00

Carrot

$15.00

Mini Loaf 4 pack

$25.00

Mini Loaf 2 pack

$12.50

Banana Chip

$17.00

Vanilla Chocolate Marble

$17.00

Carrot

$17.00

GF Mini Loaf 4 Pack

$27.00

Sundaes

Vanilla Cake Sundae

$5.00

Guava Cake Sundae

$5.00

Passion Fruit Cake Sundae

$5.00

Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake Sundae

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Sundae

$5.00

4 Pack

$20.00

6 Pack

$29.00

GF Vanilla Cake Sundae

$5.50

GF Guava Cake Sundae

$5.50

GF Passion Fruit Cake Sundae

$5.50

GF Dulce No Leche Cake Sundae

$5.50

GF Red Velvet Cake Sundae

$5.50

GF Chocolate Cake Sundae

$5.50

4 Pack

$22.00

6 Pack

$31.00

Cookies & Brownies

Chocolate Chips Cookie

$4.00

Double Chocolate Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$4.00

Mini Chocochips Cookie Pack

$8.00

Brownie

$4.00

Heart Sugar Cookie Pack

$4.00

Raspberry Hamantaschen

$2.50

Apple Hamantaschen

$2.50

6 Pack

$24.00

12 pack

$46.00

Yesterday Items

Y. Single Mini Cupcake

$1.75

Y. 4 Pack Cupcakes

$7.00

Y. 6 Pack Cupcakes

$9.00

Y. 12 Pack Cupcakes

$18.00

Y. Single Mini Cupcake GF

$1.75

Y. 4 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$7.50

Y. 6 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$10.50

Y. 12 Pack Mini Cupcakes GF

$20.00

Gelato

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.00

2 Scoop Gelato

$5.50

Brownie A la Mode

$6.50

Cake A la Mode

$6.00

Cookie A la Mode

$6.00

DIY Package

Cupcakes DIY Vegan

$30.00

Cupcakes DIY VGF

$34.00

Bunnie Delight Sampler

Vegan Bunnie Box Sampler

$35.00

Vegan GF Bunnie Box Sampler

$39.00

Coffee

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$2.50

Cortadito

$2.50

Americano

$2.00

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Affogato

$4.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.50

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$8.00

Red Velvet Milkshake

$8.00

Other

Spindrift

$3.00

Bai Water

$3.75

Hint Water

$4.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Sambazon Original

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Bunnie Water

$2.00

Evolution Cold Press

$7.50

Honest Ice Tea

$2.50

Lacroix

$2.00

Perrier

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Kirkland Cold Brew

$3.50

Candles

Small Candle Pack

$3.00

Striped Candle Pack

$3.00

Large Striped Candle Pack

$5.00

Free Store Candle

Cards

Greeting Cards

$4.50

Toppers

Gold Happy Birthday Topper

$3.00

Acrylic Heart

$5.00

Small plastic HBD topper

$1.00

Smiley Toppers

$1.50

T-Shirts

Bunnie Shirt

$15.00

Aprons

Red Apron Adult

$15.00

Pink Apron Adult

$15.00

Red Apron Kids

$10.00

Pink Apron Kids

$10.00

in a Box

Birthday on a Box

$25.00

Bunnie Gift Box

$2.50

Sandwiches

Cubano

$10.00

Turkey and Swiss

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

BBQ Jackfruit

$10.00

Empanadas

Mexican Chorizo

$3.50

Smoked Chorizo

$3.50

Black Bean

$3.50

Beyond Beef

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2322 NE 2ND AVE, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Bunnie Cakes image
Bunnie Cakes image
Bunnie Cakes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Love Life Cafe - 105 NE 24th st Miami, FL 33137
orange starNo Reviews
105 Northeast 24th Street Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Plant Miami
orange star4.7 • 957
105 NE 24th Street Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Zak the Baker
orange star4.5 • 1,654
295 NW 26th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Eat Greek Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Mr.Mandolin - Mimo
orange star4.3 • 77
7301 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #07 Miami Beach
orange star4.3 • 55
1420 Alton Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston