Brewpubs & Breweries

Bunnyman Brewing 5583 Guinea Rd

No reviews yet

5583 Guinea Rd

Fairfax, VA 22032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

'Que N' Brew BBQ Rally & Fundraiser | April 29th

Saturday, April 29th | 4 BBQ Pitmasters: 2 Proteins & 1 Side Per Vendor | Bratworks | Junction BBQ | Pork n Pigs BBQ Fusion | Wagon Wheel | Bunnyman Beer: $10 Beer Allowance | Exclusive Merch: Koozie & Tote Bag
12-3pm | Group 1

$50.00

4 BBQ Pitmasters: 2 Proteins & 1 Side Per Vendor | Bratworks | Junction BBQ | Pork n Pigs BBQ Fusion | Wagon Wheel | Bunnyman Beer: $10 Beer Allowance | Exclusive Merch: Koozie & Tote Bag

3:30-6:30pm | Group 2

$50.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Urban Legends, Local Stories & Serious, Quality Beer. Bunnyman Brewing, a microbrewery in the Fairfax/Burke area, crafts high-quality beers with an exciting rotation of unique variations. We invite you to come by, relax, have a beer, and tell some local stories and maybe even spot the legendary Bunnyman. Bring a friend though because you don’t ever want to drink alone.

5583 Guinea Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032

Directions

