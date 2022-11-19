Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bunslut - Galleria

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2829 Chimney Rock Road

Houston, TX 77056

Order Again

Popular Items

Single

Burgers

Single

Single

$6.50

Smashed Patty with Cheese, Slut Sauce, Pickles, and Grilled Onions

Double

Double

$8.00

2x Smashed Patties with Cheese, Slut Sauce, Pickles, and Grilled Onions

SluttyMelt

SluttyMelt

$8.00

Texas Toast and 2x Smashed Patties with Melted American Cheese, Slut Sauce, and Grilled Onions

Fries

Virgin Fries

Virgin Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

Slutty Fries

Slutty Fries

$9.00

Seasoned Fries, Chopped Patty with Cheese, Slut Sauce, and Grilled Onions

Milkshakes

M&M Milkshake

M&M Milkshake

$6.50
Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$6.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$6.50
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.50

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00

Canned Drink

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Canned Drink

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Canned Drink

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Texas Tea Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50

Texas Tea Strawberry Sweet Tea

$3.50

Add-Ons

EXTRA Slut Sauce (On the Side)

$0.75

EXTRA Pickles (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Grilled Onions (On the Side)

$1.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2829 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

