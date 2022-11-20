Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bunslut - Spring

review star

No reviews yet

3675 Cypress Creek Parkway

Houston, TX 77068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Single

Single

$6.50

Smashed Patty with Cheese, Slut Sauce, Pickles, and Grilled Onions

Double

Double

$8.00

2x Smashed Patties with Cheese, Slut Sauce, Pickles, and Grilled Onions

SluttyMelt

SluttyMelt

$8.00

Texas Toast and 2x Smashed Patties with Melted American Cheese, Slut Sauce, and Grilled Onions

Fries

Virgin Fries

Virgin Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

Slutty Fries

Slutty Fries

$9.00

Seasoned Fries, Chopped Patty with Cheese, Slut Sauce, and Grilled Onions

Milkshakes

M&M Milkshake

M&M Milkshake

$6.50
Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$6.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$6.50
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.50

Add-Ons

EXTRA Slut Sauce (On the Side)

$0.75

EXTRA Pickles (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Grilled Onions (On the Side)

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3675 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, TX 77068

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dripped Birria - Spring
orange starNo Reviews
3675 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston, TX 77068
View restaurantnext
Claws Boil & Bar - 16000 Stuebner Airline Rd. suite M.
orange starNo Reviews
16000 Stuebner Airline Rd. suite M. Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
orange starNo Reviews
5500 FM 1960 RD W Houston, TX 77069
View restaurantnext
Nara Thai - North Houston
orange starNo Reviews
850 FM 1960 RD W Houston, TX 77090
View restaurantnext
Kabob Korner
orange starNo Reviews
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210 Houston, TX 77066
View restaurantnext
Swanny's Grill
orange star4.4 • 520
6224 Theall Road Houston, TX 77066
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston