Bunslut - Montrose

1731 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77098

Order Again

Popular Items

Single
Double
Virgin Fries

Burgers

Single

Single

$7.50

Smashed Patty with Cheese, Slut Sauce, Pickles, and Grilled Onions

Double

Double

$9.00

2x Smashed Patties with Cheese, Slut Sauce, Pickles, and Grilled Onions

SluttyMelt

SluttyMelt

$9.00Out of stock

Texas Toast and 2x Smashed Patties with Melted American Cheese, Slut Sauce, and Grilled Onions

Fries

Virgin Fries

Virgin Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

Slutty Fries

Slutty Fries

$10.00

Seasoned Fries, Chopped Patty with Cheese, Slut Sauce, and Grilled Onions

Milkshakes

M&M Milkshake

M&M Milkshake

$7.50
Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$7.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$7.50
Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$7.50

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50

Canned Drink

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Canned Drink

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Canned Drink

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Texas Tea Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Texas Tea Strawberry Sweet Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

EXTRA Slut Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Pickles (On the Side)

$1.50

EXTRA Grilled Onions (On the Side)

$1.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1731 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

