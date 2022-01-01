Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Bunz Handcrafted Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

122 east houston street

san antonio, TX 78205

Order Again

Popular Items

Bunz Fries
Z Bunz
Bunzilla

Burgers

Z Bunz

Z Bunz

$8.95

House Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce, Z Sauce, Caramelized Onions and Pickle

Bunzilla

Bunzilla

$14.45

Double House Beef, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Z Sauce & Pickle

Show Bunz

Show Bunz

$11.95

House Beef, Arugula, Tomato, Pear, Mayo, Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions

Bunzai Burger

Bunzai Burger

$12.95

House Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Coleslaw, BBQ Asian Pork Ribs and Pickled Jalapenos

Cheek Bunz

Cheek Bunz

$11.95

House Beef, Boursin Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon and Caramelized Onions

Mercedez Bunz

Mercedez Bunz

$11.95

House Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Poblano Pepper, Fried Egg and Bacon

Vegan Bunz

Vegan Bunz

$15.45

Beyond Beef, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Poblano Pepper and Avocado Brioche

Ocean Bunz

Ocean Bunz

$13.45

Blackened Shrimp, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce and Avocado Relish

Beach Bunz

Beach Bunz

$14.95

Jumbo Crab Cake, Tartara Sauce, Tortilla Chips, Tomato and Lettuce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Includes Kids Fries and Drink

Kids Nutella

$9.95

Includes Kids Fries and Kids Drink

Mush Bunz

$12.45

Torito bunz

$12.95

Dynamite

$13.25

Chuky Bunz

$14.95

Cowbunz Double

$15.95

Double House Beef, Gouda Cheese, Jalapeños Toreados, Crispy Onions, Lettuce and House BBQ Sauce

Cowbunz Single

$14.95

Double House Beef, Gouda Cheese, Jalapeños Toreados, Crispy Onions, Lettuce and House BBQ Sauce

Chickin Chickin

$13.25

Sides

Bunz Fries

$3.95

Bombardier Fries

$6.95

Summer fries

$6.95
Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$4.95

Caesar side salad

$3.50

Ranch

$0.50

Extra Side Pickle

$1.00

Swt Pot Fries

$3.95

Milkshakes

Pretzel Nutella

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Churro Shake

$6.95

Gansito

$6.50Out of stock

Pinguino

$6.50Out of stock

Pebble

$6.50

Chocolate

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Caramel

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie

$6.95

Fresas con Crema

$6.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.45

Coffee

$2.95

Expresso Coffee

$2.95

Fresh Market Fridge

Jarrito Tamarindo

$1.95

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$1.95

Jarrito Mandarin

$1.95Out of stock

Topochico

$1.95

Mexican coke

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Pepsi Diet Bottle

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.95

Red Bull Coconut

$2.95

Redbull Blueberry

$2.95Out of stock

Redbull Yellow

$2.95

Aquafina Bottle

$1.50

Unity

$5.95

Straw Lemonade

$1.95

Diet Green Tea

$1.95

Fiji

$2.95

Life WTR

$3.95

Coke Light Can

$1.25

Hats

Classic Hat

$25.00

Snake Hat

$25.00

Orange Hat

$25.00

Grey Hat

$25.00

Shirts

Adult Shirt

$18.00

Child Shirt

$12.00

Hoodie

$25.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

122 east houston street, san antonio, TX 78205

Directions

