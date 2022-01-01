Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine
Appetizer
Calamari Fritti
Baby squid dusted in flour and sautéed with a hint of lemon and served with a side of ammoglio sauce.
Mussels
Open faced mussels sautéed in our plum tomato sauce.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, olive oil and fresh basil.
Hot Banana Peppers
Always a favorite! Hot banana peppers sautéed with Italian sausage, onions and potatoes with a touch of garlic.
Bruschetta Bread
Fresh garlic, tomatoes, parmigiana cheese and olive oil.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese sautéed and topped with our marinara sauce.
Arancini
Stuffed with our own meat sauce, peas and mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried.
Misto Fritto
Mini Arancini, fried meat ravioli and fried mozzarella sticks.
Antipasto Italiano
An assortment of Italian meats and cheeses.
Trippa
Fresh trippa simmered in a spicy tomato sauce.
Shrimp Cremosi App
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp tossed in a lemon cream sauce.
Grilled Calamari
calamari alla cream
GRILLED SEAFOOD PLATTER
Salad
Red Tomato Salad
Tomatoes, olives and cucumbers tossed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.
Buon Appetito Salad
Grilled chicken breast served over mixed green with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh tomatoes, and Fontinella cheese. Served with a side of our creamy balsamic dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing garnished with croutons and parmigiana cheese.
cup Chicken Tortellini Soup
cup Minestrone Soup
bowl chicken tortellini soup
bowl minestrone soup
large house salad
quart chicken tortellini
quart minestrone
soup of the day
cup soup and house salad
Fish
Salmon Toscana
Char-broiled with Italian seasoning and topped with a lemon cream sauce.
Salmon Al Cartoccio
Sautéed with artichokes, asparagus and capers in a light lemon sauce.
Salmon Alla Brace
Char-grilled to perfection served with mixed vegetables.
White Fish Siciliana
Lightly breaded, grilled and served with ammoglio sauce.
Shrimp Cremosi
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp tossed in a lemon cream sauce.
Chicken
Chicken Piccante
Mushrooms and capers sautéed in a light wine lemon butter sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Fresh mushrooms sautéed in our flavorful Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Cacciatore
Mushrooms, red peppers and onions, sautéed in a light tomato wine sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Cremosi
Lightly breaded, sautéed in olive oil and tossed in a lemon cream sauce.
chicken spedini
chicken mama assuta
Meat
Filet Mignon
8 oz. Char-grilled to perfection, served with potato and vegetable.
Bistecca Alla Vito
Two thin center cut choice New York steaks, chargrilled and topped with olive oil, garlic and fresh oregano served with potato and vegetable.
Breaded Steak Alla Vito
Two thin center cut choice New York steaks, chargrilled and topped with olive oil, garlic and fresh oregano served with potato and vegetable.
Breaded NY Strip Siciliano
Breaded 12 oz. center cut choice New York steak, chargrilled to your perfection and served with potato and vegetable.
Bistecca NY Strip Style
12 oz. center cut choice New York steak, chargrilled to your perfection and served with potato and vegetable.
Lamb Chops
Marinated in olive oil and herbs chargrilled to your perfection, served with potato and vegetable.
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Veal Piccante
Sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon white wine sauce.
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.
Veal Siciliana
Lightly breaded, pan fried and served with ammoglio sauce, potato and vegetable.
Veal Saltimbooca
Sautéed with spinach, prosciutto and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Pasta / Eggplant
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.
Gnocchi Italian Style
Classic potato dumpling topped with our fresh meat sauce.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheeses in our rich tomato meat sauce.
Linguine Con Vongole
Freshly chopped sea clams sautéed in a white wine sauce or light red tomato sauce.
Linguine Pescatora
Shrimp, calamari, scallops, clams and mussels sautéed in a light red sauce flavored with white wine.
Penne
Penne Alla Palermitana
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and fresh ricotta cheese, covered with melted mozzarella cheese.
Penne Alla Vito
A taste of heaven! Sautéed chicken, rock shrimp and spinach tossed with penne pasta in a garlic and olive oil sauce.
Penne Gillian
Penne pasta tossed with artichokes and sun dried tomatoes in a white cream sauce.
Penne Lobster
This unforgettable dish features delectable morsels of lobster tossed in a brandy cream tomato sauce.
Penne Palomino
Penne pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce.
Ravioli
Your choice of meat or cheese ravioli, topped with our fresh sauce.
Seafood Fettuccine
Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a tomato cream sauce with a touch of white wine.
Spaghetti
Topped with our fresh marinara or meat sauce.
Spaghetti Bolognese
A hearty meat sauce with ground sausage and veal with fresh peas tossed with steaming spaghetti.
Spaghetti Godfather
Spaghetti pasta tossed with chicken, red peppers, spinach, olives in a garlic and oil sauce
Spaghetti Trapanese
A fresh blend of plum tomatoes, olive oil, basil and garlic tossed with steaming spaghetti.
Spinach & Ricotta Rigatoni
Creamy blend of spinach, fresh ricotta cheese and a touch of garlic
Tortellini Primavera
Fresh garden vegetables and cheese filled pasta in a delightful cream sauce.
trippa dinner
Reorder spaghetti
Create Your Own Pasta Dish
Kids
Desserts
Cannoli
Ricotta filled Italian pastry
Chocolate Soufflee
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate served with vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Tartufo
Cream center, surrounded by chocolate gelato and carmalized hazelnuts, topped with cocoa powder
Lemon Ripieno
Refreshing lemon sorbetto served in the natural fruit shell
Limoncello Flute
Refreshing lemon gelato swirled together with Limoncello
Spumoni Bomba
Strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate gelato all coated with chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate
Tiramisu
A popular coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavorded with cocoa
Ice cream
sides
sauce on side / dine in only
cups of sauce / carry out only
bread basket
side salad
side pasta
side vegetable
side 2oz dressing
side 2oz parm cheese
meatballs
french fries
quart house dressing
quart meat sauce
quart marinara sauce
anchovies
beef tips
capers
crumble blue cheese
loaf of Italian bread
rapini
sardines
side blackened salmon
side chicken
side prosciutto
side ricotta
side risotto
side roasted peppers
side salmon
side sausage
side shrimp
swiss chard
side pasta gnocchi
Beverages
Beer
House White Wine
Gls Chardonnay
Gls Pinot Grigio
Gls White Zinfandel
Gls Moscato
Half Carafe Chardonnay
Half Carafe Pinot Grigio
Half Carafe White Zinfandel
Half Carafe Moscato
Full Carafe Chardonnay
Full Carafe Pinot Grigio
Full Carafe White Zinfandel
Full Carafe Moscato
House Red Wine
Gls Cabernet Sauvignon
Gls Merlot
Gls Chianti
Gls Lambrusco
Half Carafe Cabernet Sauvignon
Half Carafe Merlot
Half Carafe Chianti
Half Carafe Lambrusco
Full Carafe Cabernet Sauvignon
Full Carafe Merlot
Full Carafe Chianti
Full Carafe Lambrusco
Glass White Wine
Glass Red Wine
Glass Italian Wine
Gls Chianti Superiore - Ruffino, Italy
Gls Malbec - Catena, Italy
Gls Moscato - Primo Amore, Italy
Gls Pinot Grigio - Ruffino, Italy
Gls Colossi Rosso - Nero D' Avola, Siciliy
Gls Capostrano - Montepulciano, D' Abruzzo
Gls Palazzo Della Torre, Allegrini, Veneto
Gls Nero D' Avola - Villa Pozzi, Sicily
Bottle White Wine
Bottle Red Wine
Btl Cabernet - J. Lohr, CA
Btl Cabernet - Carnivore, CA
Btl Cabernet - Josh, CA
Btl Cabernet - Josh Black Label, CA
Btl Cabernet - Faust, Napa
Btl Cabernet - Joseph Phelps, Napa
Btl Cabernet - Caymus, Napa
Btl Cabernet - Ferrari-Cariano, CA
Btl CA Red Wine - Machete, Napa
Btl Merlot - 14 Hands, WA
Btl Pinot Noir - Mark West, CA
Btl Sweet Red Blend - Serena, Italy
Btl Red Blend - Ferrari-Carano Siena, CA
Btl Can Blau
Bottle Italian Wine
Btl Amarone - Luigi Righetti, Veneto
Btl Chianti Superiore - Ruffino, Italy
Btl Chianti Classico Riserva - Ruffino, Tuscany
Btl Malbec - Catena, Italy
Btl Moscato - Primo Amore, Italy
Btl Pinot Grigio - Ruffino, Italy
Btl Pinot Grigio - Andrea Bocelli, Italy
Btl Colossi Rosso - Nero D' Avola, Siciliy
Btl Capostrano - Montepulciano, D' Abruzzo
Btl Masi Campofiorn, Veneto
Btl Palazzo Della Torre, Allegrini, Veneto
Btl Claret - Francis Coppola, CA
Btl Primitivo - Lepitre, Italy
Btl Negroamaro - Lepitre, Italy
Btl Nero D' Avola - Villa Puzzi, Sicily
alcohol
Absolute
amaretto
b & b
bacardi
baileys
campari
canadian club
captain morgan
ciroc
cosmopolitan
crown royal
dewars
disaronno
Double Espresso Martini
1oz double espresso 1oz Irish cream 1oz Kahlua mix in a shaker with ice top with whipped cream
frangelico
grand marnier
grey goose
hennesy
House Gin
House Vodka
Jack Daniels
jim bean
Johnny walker
kahlua
long island ice tea
malibu
manhatten
markers mark
martini
old fashion
patron
rum chata
sambuca
sangria
seven & seven
southern comfort
stolichnaia
tanqueray
Tito
well amaretto
Appetizers - Catering
1/2 Calamari
1/2 Mussels
1/2 Caprese
1/2 Hot Banana Peppers
1/2 Bruschetta Bread
50 Mini Arancini
1/2 Shrimp Cremosi (Approximately 30 pieces)
Full Calamari
Full Mussels
Full Caprese
Full Hot Banana Pepeprs
Full Bruschetta Bread
Arancini
100 Mini Arancini
Full Shrimp Cremosi (approximately 60 pieces)
Salads - Catering
Chicken/Veal/Meat - Catering
1/2 Chicken Marsala
1/2 Chicken Cacciatore
1/2 Chicken Parmigiana
1/2 Chicken Cremosi
1/2 Chicken Piccante
1/2 veal (40)
1/2 breaded chip steak
Chicken or Beef Spiedini (each)
Beef Tenderloin (approximately 6lb at 50.00 per pound
Full Chicken Marsala
Full Chicken Cacciatore
Full Chicken Parmigiana
Full Chicken Cremosi
Full Chicken Piccante
Full Veal (80)
Full Breaded Chip Steak
Chicken or Beef Spiedini (each)
Beef Tenderloin (approximately 6lb at 50.00 per pound
Pasta - Catering
1/2 Penne Meat Sauce
1/2 Spaghetti Meat Sauce
1/2 Penne Marinara Sauce
1/2 Spaghetti Marinara Sauce
1/2 Lasagna
1/2 Penne Palomino
1/2 Penne Alla Palermitana
1/2 Spinach & Ricott Rigatoni
1/2 Penne Alla Vito
1/2 Spaghetti Trapanese
1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo
1/2 Tortellini Primavera
1/2 Eggplant Parmigiana
1/2 Gnocchi
1/2 ravioli (35)
1/2 spaghetti Bolognese
Full Penne Meat Sauce
Full Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Full Penne Marinara Sauce
Full Spaghetti Marinara Sauce
Full Lasagna
Full Penne Palomino
Full Penne Alla Palermitana
Full Spinach & Ricott Rigatoni
Full Penne Alla Vito
Full Spaghetti Trapanese
Full Fettuccine Alfredo
Full Tortellini Primavera
Full Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Gnocchi
full ravioli (70)
Full Spaghetti Bolognese
vegetables-potatoes-sauces-bread-antipasto & fruit platters - Catering
1/2 Green Beans
1/2 Roasted Red Skin Potatoes
1/2 Meat Balls
Pint Meat Sauce
Pint Marinara Sauce
Pint Palomino Sauce
Pint Alfredo Sauce
Pint Cremosi Sauce
Pint Ammoglio Sauce
Pint House Dressing
Pint Ranch Dressing
1/2 Garlic Bread
20 ppl Fruit Platter
Full Green Beans
Full Roasted Red Skin Potatoes
Full Meat Balls
Quart Meat Sauce
Quart Marinara Sauce
Quart Palomino Sauce
Quart Alfredo Sauce
Quart Cremosi Sauce
Quart Ammoglio Sauce
Quart House Dressing
Quart Ranch Dressing
Full Garlic Bread
Antipasto Platter
30 ppl Fruit Platter
daily special
Surf and Turf Lamb & lobster tail
Baby Octopus
grilled octopus tossed with vegetables
Baci Alla Vodka
Barramundi
Bistecca Alla Gorgonzalo
Boscaiola
sausage plum tomatoes heavy cream minced mushrooms minced onions
Branzini
grilled whole fish topped with olive oil and freash garlic severed with potatoes, vegetable and side pasta.
Branzini Alla Cartoccio
Branzini Filet
Branzini Siciliano
Broiled White Fish
Cannelloni
Capachio
Carne Alla Saporita
Carne Pizzaiola
Chicken Alla Pesto
Chicken and Shrimp Larosa
Chicken Caprese
Chicken Florentino
Chicken Mamma Assunta
Chicken Portobello Fettuccini
Chicken Spendini
Cod Alla Champagne
Cod di Mare
Cod Livernese
Encrusted Lamb
Fettuccine Alla Antonio
Fettuccine Alla Salmon
Gamberi Alla Grillia
Gamberi Capersse Penne
Gamberi Capresse
Grilled watermelon salad
Halibut
Italian Flag
Lamb Shank
Linguine Alla Cuttlefish
Linguine Alla Salmon
Manicotti
Mari Monti
Matriciana
Michigan Salad
One lobster Tail Dinner
orata
penna alla salmon
penne alla marisa
penne alla norma
perch
pesto alla gamberi
pesto alla salmon
polenta
quail
rattle snake pasta
red snapper
rigatoni con saccic
risotto alla rapini and sausage
risotto alla salmon
risotto gamberi
risotto with mushroom
rollatini eggplant
salmon alla vodka
salmon cakes
salmon champagne
salmon florentine
scallops with risotto
sea bass
seafood rice ball
seafood risotto
seafood salad
shrimp cocktail
shrimp scampi
smelt
spaghetti alla buratta
spaghetti alla puttanesca
spaghetti carbonara
spaghetti genovese
spaghetti godfather
spaghetti godmother
steak alla francesco
stuff prawn shrimp dinner
stuff shells
stuff shrimp
stuffed calamari
stuffed prawn shrimp appetizer
surf and turf
sword fish
tenderlion strip caprese
tomahawk steak
two lobster tails
veal mamma assunta
veal michelangelo
veal osso bucco
veal prinecessa
veal spendini
veal tosca
walleye
whole lobster
Octopus salad
Domenico steak
linguine alla polipo
trippa dinner
pizzaiola
Grilled Octopus
spendini
penne alla nina
salmon aglio e olio
penne carrettiera
seafood stuffed calamari
fall harvest spaghetti
Stuffed Salmon
cowboy ribeye
salmon carpaccio app
Rapini and Sausage Pasta
fettuccine alla Antonino
veal spendini
pappardelle alla porcini
beef tip tenderloin app
salmon con pesto
osso buco
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
pappardella alla salsiccia
gnocchi alla nonna
GRILLED SEAFOOD PLATTER
braciole
prosciutto pollo rolatine
14oz ribeye
walleye filet
red snapper
Cod livernase
Ocean Perch
Spinach and Cheese Arancini
Spaghetti with CuttlefishI Ink
Pasta Fornio
Avocado Caprese
Bone in Veal Chop
panko breaded shrimp
Eggplant Napoletana App
risotto pescatore
sundried pesto
Spaghetti caprese
Summer Pasta
Surf and Turf Skewer
summer eggplant app
penne caprese
Linguini Gamberi
stuffed portabella mushroom App
stuffed hot banana pepper App
gorgonzola lamb chops
Pesto Spaghetti with Eggplant
Fettuccine alla Vodka
Rigatoni alla Salmon
stuffed Zucchini Stuffed Eggplant combo
chicken frangelico
Wagyu Steak
T Bone Steak
short ribs
oven roasted short ribs porcini wild mushroom risotto
