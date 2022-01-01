Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine imageView gallery

Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine

752 Reviews

$$

117 W Lafayette street

Romeo, MI 48065

Order Again

Appetizer

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Baby squid dusted in flour and sautéed with a hint of lemon and served with a side of ammoglio sauce.

Mussels

$16.00

Open faced mussels sautéed in our plum tomato sauce.

Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, olive oil and fresh basil.

Hot Banana Peppers

$17.00

Always a favorite! Hot banana peppers sautéed with Italian sausage, onions and potatoes with a touch of garlic.

Bruschetta Bread

$13.00

Fresh garlic, tomatoes, parmigiana cheese and olive oil.

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Breaded mozzarella cheese sautéed and topped with our marinara sauce.

Arancini

$8.00

Stuffed with our own meat sauce, peas and mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried.

Misto Fritto

$17.00

Mini Arancini, fried meat ravioli and fried mozzarella sticks.

Antipasto Italiano

$19.00

An assortment of Italian meats and cheeses.

Trippa

$15.00

Fresh trippa simmered in a spicy tomato sauce.

Shrimp Cremosi App

$16.00

Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp tossed in a lemon cream sauce.

Grilled Calamari

$19.00

calamari alla cream

$17.00

GRILLED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$21.00

Salad

Red Tomato Salad

$16.00

Tomatoes, olives and cucumbers tossed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.

Buon Appetito Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served over mixed green with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, fresh tomatoes, and Fontinella cheese. Served with a side of our creamy balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing garnished with croutons and parmigiana cheese.

cup Chicken Tortellini Soup

$4.50

cup Minestrone Soup

$4.50

bowl chicken tortellini soup

$9.00

bowl minestrone soup

$9.00

large house salad

$15.00

quart chicken tortellini

$10.00

quart minestrone

$10.00

soup of the day

$3.00

cup soup and house salad

$14.00

Fish

Salmon Toscana

$22.00

Char-broiled with Italian seasoning and topped with a lemon cream sauce.

Salmon Al Cartoccio

$22.00

Sautéed with artichokes, asparagus and capers in a light lemon sauce.

Salmon Alla Brace

$22.00

Char-grilled to perfection served with mixed vegetables.

White Fish Siciliana

$22.00

Lightly breaded, grilled and served with ammoglio sauce.

Shrimp Cremosi

$25.00

Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp tossed in a lemon cream sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Piccante

$21.00

Mushrooms and capers sautéed in a light wine lemon butter sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Fresh mushrooms sautéed in our flavorful Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.00

Mushrooms, red peppers and onions, sautéed in a light tomato wine sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Cremosi

$21.00

Lightly breaded, sautéed in olive oil and tossed in a lemon cream sauce.

chicken spedini

$25.00

chicken mama assuta

$21.00

Meat

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8 oz. Char-grilled to perfection, served with potato and vegetable.

Bistecca Alla Vito

$22.00

Two thin center cut choice New York steaks, chargrilled and topped with olive oil, garlic and fresh oregano served with potato and vegetable.

Breaded Steak Alla Vito

$24.00

Two thin center cut choice New York steaks, chargrilled and topped with olive oil, garlic and fresh oregano served with potato and vegetable.

Breaded NY Strip Siciliano

$28.00

Breaded 12 oz. center cut choice New York steak, chargrilled to your perfection and served with potato and vegetable.

Bistecca NY Strip Style

$27.00

12 oz. center cut choice New York steak, chargrilled to your perfection and served with potato and vegetable.

Lamb Chops

$46.00

Marinated in olive oil and herbs chargrilled to your perfection, served with potato and vegetable.

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Veal Piccante

$23.00

Sautéed with mushrooms and capers in a lemon white wine sauce.

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.

Veal Siciliana

$23.00

Lightly breaded, pan fried and served with ammoglio sauce, potato and vegetable.

Veal Saltimbooca

$23.00

Sautéed with spinach, prosciutto and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Pasta / Eggplant

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.

Gnocchi Italian Style

$20.00

Classic potato dumpling topped with our fresh meat sauce.

Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of pasta baked with mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiana cheeses in our rich tomato meat sauce.

Linguine Con Vongole

$21.00

Freshly chopped sea clams sautéed in a white wine sauce or light red tomato sauce.

Linguine Pescatora

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari, scallops, clams and mussels sautéed in a light red sauce flavored with white wine.

Penne

$16.00

Penne Alla Palermitana

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce and fresh ricotta cheese, covered with melted mozzarella cheese.

Penne Alla Vito

$20.00

A taste of heaven! Sautéed chicken, rock shrimp and spinach tossed with penne pasta in a garlic and olive oil sauce.

Penne Gillian

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed with artichokes and sun dried tomatoes in a white cream sauce.

Penne Lobster

$25.00

This unforgettable dish features delectable morsels of lobster tossed in a brandy cream tomato sauce.

Penne Palomino

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce.

Ravioli

$20.00

Your choice of meat or cheese ravioli, topped with our fresh sauce.

Seafood Fettuccine

$21.00

Shrimp and scallops sautéed in a tomato cream sauce with a touch of white wine.

Spaghetti

$16.00

Topped with our fresh marinara or meat sauce.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.00

A hearty meat sauce with ground sausage and veal with fresh peas tossed with steaming spaghetti.

Spaghetti Godfather

$20.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed with chicken, red peppers, spinach, olives in a garlic and oil sauce

Spaghetti Trapanese

$18.00

A fresh blend of plum tomatoes, olive oil, basil and garlic tossed with steaming spaghetti.

Spinach & Ricotta Rigatoni

$20.00

Creamy blend of spinach, fresh ricotta cheese and a touch of garlic

Tortellini Primavera

$21.00

Fresh garden vegetables and cheese filled pasta in a delightful cream sauce.

trippa dinner

$20.00

Reorder spaghetti

Create Your Own Pasta Dish

Combo Dish

$20.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta w/sauce

$12.00

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Pasta w/ Sauce & Meatball

$12.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Ricotta filled Italian pastry

Chocolate Soufflee

$8.00

Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate served with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Tartufo

$8.00

Cream center, surrounded by chocolate gelato and carmalized hazelnuts, topped with cocoa powder

Lemon Ripieno

$8.00

Refreshing lemon sorbetto served in the natural fruit shell

Limoncello Flute

$8.00

Refreshing lemon gelato swirled together with Limoncello

Spumoni Bomba

$8.00

Strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate gelato all coated with chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate

Tiramisu

$8.00

A popular coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavorded with cocoa

Ice cream

$6.00

sides

sauce on side / dine in only

cups of sauce / carry out only

bread basket

$6.00

side salad

$6.00

side pasta

$6.00

side vegetable

$3.00

side 2oz dressing

$0.75

side 2oz parm cheese

$0.75

meatballs

$5.00

french fries

$6.00

quart house dressing

$19.00

quart meat sauce

$19.00

quart marinara sauce

$19.00

anchovies

$4.00

beef tips

$8.00

capers

$2.00

crumble blue cheese

$3.00

loaf of Italian bread

$6.00

rapini

$8.00

sardines

$4.50

side blackened salmon

$6.00

side chicken

$5.00

side prosciutto

$4.00

side ricotta

$4.00

side risotto

$9.00

side roasted peppers

$4.00

side salmon

$6.00

side sausage

$5.00

side shrimp

$5.00

swiss chard

$6.00

side pasta gnocchi

$9.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Orange Crush

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.39

Chinotto

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Aranciata

$3.00

Aranciata Rossa

$3.50

Pellegrino Water

$5.00

Aqua panna Water

$5.00

Coffee

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

Cappuccino

$8.00

Small Espresso

$4.50

Tall Espresso

$5.50

Beer

Birra Moretti (Light)

$7.00

Birra Moretti La Rossa (dark)

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$6.00

Labatt Blue Light

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

michelob light

$6.00

House White Wine

Gls Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gls White Zinfandel

$7.00

Gls Moscato

$7.00

Half Carafe Chardonnay

$16.00

Half Carafe Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Half Carafe White Zinfandel

$16.00

Half Carafe Moscato

$16.00

Full Carafe Chardonnay

$27.00

Full Carafe Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Full Carafe White Zinfandel

$27.00

Full Carafe Moscato

$27.00

House Red Wine

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Gls Merlot

$7.00

Gls Chianti

$7.00

Gls Lambrusco

$7.00

Half Carafe Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Half Carafe Merlot

$16.00

Half Carafe Chianti

$16.00

Half Carafe Lambrusco

$16.00

Full Carafe Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Full Carafe Merlot

$27.00

Full Carafe Chianti

$27.00

Full Carafe Lambrusco

$27.00

Glass White Wine

Gls Chardonnay - Kendal Jackson, California

$10.00

Gls Riesling - Chateau Grand Traverse, Michigan

$9.00

Gls Riesling - Chateau Ste Michelle, Washington

$10.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc - Hay Maker, CA

$9.00

Gls Rose - Josh

$9.00

Gls Paolo Scavino

$10.00

Glass Red Wine

Gls Cabernet - J. Lohr, CA

$10.00

Gls Cabernet - Carnivore, CA

$10.00

Gls Cabernet - Josh, CA

$10.00

Gls Cabernet - Josh Black Label, CA

$15.00

Gls Merlot - 14 Hands, WA

$9.00

Gls Pinot Noir - Mark West, CA

$9.00

Gls Sweet Red Blend - Serena, Italy

$10.00

Gls Can Blau

$10.00

Glass Italian Wine

Gls Chianti Superiore - Ruffino, Italy

$10.00

Gls Malbec - Catena, Italy

$9.00

Gls Moscato - Primo Amore, Italy

$9.00

Gls Pinot Grigio - Ruffino, Italy

$9.00

Gls Colossi Rosso - Nero D' Avola, Siciliy

$9.00

Gls Capostrano - Montepulciano, D' Abruzzo

$9.00

Gls Palazzo Della Torre, Allegrini, Veneto

$9.00

Gls Nero D' Avola - Villa Pozzi, Sicily

$10.00

Bottle White Wine

Btl Chardonnay - Kandel Jackson, CA

$38.00

Btl Riesling - Chateau Grand Traverse, MI

$32.00

Btl Riesling - Chateau Ste Michelle, WA

$38.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc - Hay Maker, CA

$32.00

Btl Rose - Josh

$38.00

Btl Paolo Scavino

$38.00

Bottle Red Wine

Btl Cabernet - J. Lohr, CA

$38.00

Btl Cabernet - Carnivore, CA

$38.00

Btl Cabernet - Josh, CA

$38.00

Btl Cabernet - Josh Black Label, CA

$58.00

Btl Cabernet - Faust, Napa

$90.00

Btl Cabernet - Joseph Phelps, Napa

$98.00

Btl Cabernet - Caymus, Napa

$120.00

Btl Cabernet - Ferrari-Cariano, CA

$80.00

Btl CA Red Wine - Machete, Napa

$60.00

Btl Merlot - 14 Hands, WA

$32.00

Btl Pinot Noir - Mark West, CA

$32.00

Btl Sweet Red Blend - Serena, Italy

$38.00

Btl Red Blend - Ferrari-Carano Siena, CA

$60.00

Btl Can Blau

$38.00

Bottle Italian Wine

Btl Amarone - Luigi Righetti, Veneto

$90.00

Btl Chianti Superiore - Ruffino, Italy

$34.00

Btl Chianti Classico Riserva - Ruffino, Tuscany

$60.00

Btl Malbec - Catena, Italy

$32.00

Btl Moscato - Primo Amore, Italy

$32.00

Btl Pinot Grigio - Ruffino, Italy

$32.00

Btl Pinot Grigio - Andrea Bocelli, Italy

$32.00

Btl Colossi Rosso - Nero D' Avola, Siciliy

$34.00

Btl Capostrano - Montepulciano, D' Abruzzo

$32.00

Btl Masi Campofiorn, Veneto

$46.00

Btl Palazzo Della Torre, Allegrini, Veneto

$32.00

Btl Claret - Francis Coppola, CA

$48.00

Btl Primitivo - Lepitre, Italy

$48.00

Btl Negroamaro - Lepitre, Italy

$48.00

Btl Nero D' Avola - Villa Puzzi, Sicily

$38.00

Champagne

Gls Prosecco

$9.00

Btl Prosecco

$28.00

Btl Spumante Italiano

$28.00

alcohol

Absolute

$12.00

amaretto

$10.00

b & b

$12.00

bacardi

$12.00

baileys

$10.00

campari

$12.00

canadian club

$12.00

captain morgan

$12.00

ciroc

$12.00

cosmopolitan

$12.00

crown royal

$12.00

dewars

$12.00

disaronno

$12.00

Double Espresso Martini

$12.00

1oz double espresso 1oz Irish cream 1oz Kahlua mix in a shaker with ice top with whipped cream

frangelico

$10.00

grand marnier

$15.00

grey goose

$12.00

hennesy

$15.00

House Gin

$10.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

jim bean

$12.00

Johnny walker

$12.00

kahlua

$10.00

long island ice tea

$12.00

malibu

$12.00

manhatten

$12.00

markers mark

$12.00

martini

$12.00

old fashion

$12.00

patron

$15.00

rum chata

$10.00

sambuca

$10.00

sangria

$12.00

seven & seven

$12.00

southern comfort

$12.00

stolichnaia

$12.00

tanqueray

$12.00

Tito

$12.00

well amaretto

$7.00

Appetizers - Catering

1/2 Calamari

$60.00

1/2 Mussels

$60.00

1/2 Caprese

$40.00

1/2 Hot Banana Peppers

$60.00

1/2 Bruschetta Bread

$35.00

50 Mini Arancini

$60.00

1/2 Shrimp Cremosi (Approximately 30 pieces)

$100.00

Full Calamari

$120.00

Full Mussels

$120.00

Full Caprese

$80.00

Full Hot Banana Pepeprs

$120.00

Full Bruschetta Bread

$70.00

Arancini

$5.00

100 Mini Arancini

$120.00

Full Shrimp Cremosi (approximately 60 pieces)

$200.00

Salads - Catering

1/2 Garden Salad

$30.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$40.00

1/2 Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$50.00

1/2 Red Tomato Salad

$45.00

1/2 Buon Appetito Salad

$50.00

Full Garden Salad

$60.00

Full Caesar Salad

$80.00

Full Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$100.00

Full Red Tomato Salad

$90.00

Full Buon Appetito Salad

$100.00

Chicken/Veal/Meat - Catering

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$55.00

1/2 Chicken Cacciatore

$55.00

1/2 Chicken Parmigiana

$55.00

1/2 Chicken Cremosi

$55.00

1/2 Chicken Piccante

$55.00

1/2 veal (40)

$100.00

1/2 breaded chip steak

$80.00

Chicken or Beef Spiedini (each)

$4.99

Beef Tenderloin (approximately 6lb at 50.00 per pound

$300.00

Full Chicken Marsala

$110.00

Full Chicken Cacciatore

$110.00

Full Chicken Parmigiana

$110.00

Full Chicken Cremosi

$110.00

Full Chicken Piccante

$110.00

Full Veal (80)

$200.00

Full Breaded Chip Steak

$160.00

Chicken or Beef Spiedini (each)

$4.99

Beef Tenderloin (approximately 6lb at 50.00 per pound

$300.00

Pasta - Catering

1/2 Penne Meat Sauce

$45.00

1/2 Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$45.00

1/2 Penne Marinara Sauce

$40.00

1/2 Spaghetti Marinara Sauce

$40.00

1/2 Lasagna

$60.00

1/2 Penne Palomino

$50.00

1/2 Penne Alla Palermitana

$55.00

1/2 Spinach & Ricott Rigatoni

$55.00

1/2 Penne Alla Vito

$50.00

1/2 Spaghetti Trapanese

$50.00

1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo

$50.00

1/2 Tortellini Primavera

$60.00

1/2 Eggplant Parmigiana

$55.00

1/2 Gnocchi

$60.00

1/2 ravioli (35)

$65.00

1/2 spaghetti Bolognese

$70.00

Full Penne Meat Sauce

$85.00

Full Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$85.00

Full Penne Marinara Sauce

$80.00

Full Spaghetti Marinara Sauce

$80.00

Full Lasagna

$120.00

Full Penne Palomino

$100.00

Full Penne Alla Palermitana

$110.00

Full Spinach & Ricott Rigatoni

$110.00

Full Penne Alla Vito

$100.00

Full Spaghetti Trapanese

$100.00

Full Fettuccine Alfredo

$100.00

Full Tortellini Primavera

$120.00

Full Eggplant Parmigiana

$110.00

Full Gnocchi

$120.00

full ravioli (70)

$130.00

Full Spaghetti Bolognese

$140.00

vegetables-potatoes-sauces-bread-antipasto & fruit platters - Catering

1/2 Green Beans

$40.00

1/2 Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$40.00

1/2 Meat Balls

$60.00

Pint Meat Sauce

$9.00

Pint Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Pint Palomino Sauce

$9.00

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$12.00

Pint Cremosi Sauce

$12.00

Pint Ammoglio Sauce

$9.00

Pint House Dressing

$12.00

Pint Ranch Dressing

$12.00

1/2 Garlic Bread

$25.00

20 ppl Fruit Platter

$70.00

Full Green Beans

$80.00

Full Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$80.00

Full Meat Balls

$120.00

Quart Meat Sauce

$19.00

Quart Marinara Sauce

$19.00

Quart Palomino Sauce

$15.00

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$19.00

Quart Cremosi Sauce

$19.00

Quart Ammoglio Sauce

$15.00

Quart House Dressing

$19.00

Quart Ranch Dressing

$11.00

Full Garlic Bread

$50.00

Antipasto Platter

$160.00

30 ppl Fruit Platter

$100.00

Dessert - Catering

Mini Cannoli

$1.75

Large Cannoli

$4.00

1/2 Tiramisu

$60.00

Full Tiramisu

$120.00

daily special

Surf and Turf Lamb & lobster tail

$62.00

Baby Octopus

$25.00

grilled octopus tossed with vegetables

Baci Alla Vodka

$21.00

Barramundi

$30.00

Bistecca Alla Gorgonzalo

$29.00

Boscaiola

$20.00

sausage plum tomatoes heavy cream minced mushrooms minced onions

Branzini

$37.00

grilled whole fish topped with olive oil and freash garlic severed with potatoes, vegetable and side pasta.

Branzini Alla Cartoccio

$28.00

Branzini Filet

$24.00

Branzini Siciliano

$32.00

Broiled White Fish

$19.00

Cannelloni

$24.00

Capachio

$17.00

Carne Alla Saporita

$30.00

Carne Pizzaiola

$29.00

Chicken Alla Pesto

$19.00

Chicken and Shrimp Larosa

$29.00

Chicken Caprese

$29.00

Chicken Florentino

$24.00

Chicken Mamma Assunta

$24.00

Chicken Portobello Fettuccini

$20.00

Chicken Spendini

$25.00

Cod Alla Champagne

$29.00

Cod di Mare

$31.00

Cod Livernese

$25.00

Encrusted Lamb

$42.00

Fettuccine Alla Antonio

$20.00

Fettuccine Alla Salmon

$20.00

Gamberi Alla Grillia

$19.00

Gamberi Capersse Penne

$21.00

Gamberi Capresse

$22.00

Grilled watermelon salad

$19.00

Halibut

$30.00

Italian Flag

$22.00

Lamb Shank

$36.00

Linguine Alla Cuttlefish

$22.00

Linguine Alla Salmon

$20.00

Manicotti

$24.00

Mari Monti

$22.00

Matriciana

$19.00

Michigan Salad

$17.00

One lobster Tail Dinner

$35.00

orata

$30.00

penna alla salmon

$24.00

penne alla marisa

$19.00

penne alla norma

$19.00

perch

$30.00

pesto alla gamberi

$19.00

pesto alla salmon

$19.00

polenta

$21.00

quail

$29.00

rattle snake pasta

$21.00

red snapper

$37.00

rigatoni con saccic

$19.00

risotto alla rapini and sausage

$24.00

risotto alla salmon

$24.00

risotto gamberi

$24.00

risotto with mushroom

$24.00

rollatini eggplant

$23.00

salmon alla vodka

$22.00

salmon cakes

$19.00

salmon champagne

$25.00

salmon florentine

$25.00

scallops with risotto

$30.00

sea bass

$30.00

seafood rice ball

$16.00

seafood risotto

$25.00

seafood salad

$25.00

shrimp cocktail

$19.00

shrimp scampi

$21.00

smelt

$15.00

spaghetti alla buratta

$23.00

spaghetti alla puttanesca

$20.00

spaghetti carbonara

$19.00

spaghetti genovese

$19.00

spaghetti godfather

$19.00

spaghetti godmother

$20.00

steak alla francesco

$30.00

stuff prawn shrimp dinner

$30.00

stuff shells

$22.00

stuff shrimp

$25.00

stuffed calamari

$29.00

stuffed prawn shrimp appetizer

$22.00

surf and turf

$55.00

sword fish

$31.00

tenderlion strip caprese

$28.00

tomahawk steak

$90.00

two lobster tails

$55.00

veal mamma assunta

$25.00

veal michelangelo

$25.00

veal osso bucco

$46.00

veal prinecessa

$25.00

veal spendini

$26.00

veal tosca

$25.00

walleye

$32.00

whole lobster

$60.00

Octopus salad

$21.00

Domenico steak

$28.00

linguine alla polipo

$22.00

trippa dinner

$20.00

pizzaiola

$28.00

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

spendini

$25.00

penne alla nina

$19.00

salmon aglio e olio

$19.00

penne carrettiera

$19.00

seafood stuffed calamari

$29.00

fall harvest spaghetti

$19.00

Stuffed Salmon

$32.00

cowboy ribeye

$50.00

salmon carpaccio app

$19.00

Rapini and Sausage Pasta

$22.00

fettuccine alla Antonino

$22.00

veal spendini

$29.00

pappardelle alla porcini

$25.00

beef tip tenderloin app

$19.00

salmon con pesto

$24.00

osso buco

$46.00

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$26.00

pappardella alla salsiccia

$21.00

gnocchi alla nonna

$21.00

GRILLED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$25.00

braciole

$28.00

prosciutto pollo rolatine

$28.00

14oz ribeye

$35.00

walleye filet

$32.00

red snapper

$37.00

Cod livernase

$30.00

Ocean Perch

$30.00

Spinach and Cheese Arancini

$9.00

Spaghetti with CuttlefishI Ink

$25.00

Pasta Fornio

$21.00

Avocado Caprese

$15.00

Bone in Veal Chop

$48.00

panko breaded shrimp

$16.00

Eggplant Napoletana App

$15.00

risotto pescatore

$25.00

sundried pesto

$21.00

Spaghetti caprese

$25.00

Summer Pasta

$19.00

Surf and Turf Skewer

$27.00

summer eggplant app

$14.00

penne caprese

$20.00

Linguini Gamberi

$22.00

stuffed portabella mushroom App

$17.00

stuffed hot banana pepper App

$17.00

gorgonzola lamb chops

$38.00

Pesto Spaghetti with Eggplant

$22.00

Fettuccine alla Vodka

$22.00

Rigatoni alla Salmon

$24.00

stuffed Zucchini Stuffed Eggplant combo

$20.00

chicken frangelico

$24.00

Wagyu Steak

$44.00

T Bone Steak

$45.00

short ribs

$44.00

oven roasted short ribs porcini wild mushroom risotto

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

117 W Lafayette street, Romeo, MI 48065

Directions

Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine image

