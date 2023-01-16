Buon Appetito Restaurant imageView gallery

Buon Appetito Restaurant Little Italy San Diego

5,052 Reviews

$$

1609 India Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Arancini
Ravioli Spinaci
Linguine Neri

Appetizers

Antipasto Contadina

$20.95

A variety of Italian meats, cheeses and assorted goodies…

Arancini

$17.95

Crispy fried risotto balls stuffed with meat Ragu and Fontina cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$18.95

Homemade Pesto, homemade roasted garlic and caramelized onions, toasted artisan bread

Burrata

$17.95

The first creamy layer in the making of fresh mozzarella, served on arugula, cherry tomatoes, and drizzled with EVOO dressing

Calamari D' Orati

$18.95

Golden fried baby calamari and zucchini, served with a marinara dip

Caprese

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella layered with basil and tomatoes, topped with sliced red onions

Carpaccio beef

$18.95

Thin slices of raw filet mignon, arugula, shaved parmesan, EVOO & lemon

Homemade Meatballs

$16.95

Served in our famous Marinara Sauce

Melanzane

$16.95

Sliced eggplant baked in our tomato sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella

Polpo Griglia

$17.95

Grilled octopus served with arugula and Cherry tomatoes

Salads

Insalata Della Casa

$12.95

Fresh spring mix tossed in our house dressing

Insalata Romana

$12.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing and parmesan-herb croutons finished with Parmesan flakes

Insalata Tricolore

$12.95

Arugula, Radicchio and Belgium endive, in our house dressing and topped with goat cheese

Soup Special

$9.95

Soup of the day ~ daily special

Pasta, Gnocchi and Risotto

Borsettini Aragosta

$24.95

Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with lobster and cheese finished in champagne cream sauce with peas and sun dried tomatoes

Cannelloni

$23.95

Homemade beef cannelloni baked in pink sauce with mozzarella

Capellini alla Checca

$18.95

Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce

Farfalle al Salmone

$24.95

Fresh salmon sautéed in vodka with leeks in a creamy tomato sauce

Fettuccine Genovese

$20.95

Homemade pesto sauce with green beans and shoestring potatoes topped with pine nuts

Fettuccine Montanara

$19.95

Wild mushrooms sautéed in a brandy sauce with peas

Fettuccine Primavera

$19.95

Fresh seasonal vegetables in a cream or tomato sauce

Fettuchine Alfredo

$18.95

Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken

$23.95

Lasagna beef

$23.95

Homemade classic style and layered with beef and vegetables in our marinara sauce

Linguine Scoglio

$24.95

Fresh clams, mussels, bay scallops and shrimp in a red or white sauce

Linguine Boscomare

$24.95

Shrimp, bay scallops, sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus in a brandy pink sauce

Linguine Neri

$24.95

Squid ink infused linguine with Sea Bass, calamari, scallops and broccoli rabe, served in vodka pink sauce

Orecchiette Barese

$23.95

Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes

Penne al Arrabbiata

$18.95

Penne pasta in a spicy tomato sauce

Penne Bolognese

$23.95

Slow simmered bolognese sauce

Ravioli Spinaci

$23.95

Homemade Ravioli filled with Italian cheeses and spinach in our classic creamy tomato sauce

Risotto Piemontese

$23.95

Italian Arborio rice with porcini mushrooms and asparagus tips drizzled with truffle oil served in a Parmesan nest

Eggplant Timballo

$20.95

Eggplant layered with mozzarella and basil in our marinara sauce

Pappardelle al Cinghiale

$24.95

Pappardelle pasta served in a slow simmered Wild Boar Ragu

Farfalle con Pollo

$24.95

Chicken breast with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a white wine cream sauce

Gnocchi Alla Norma

$24.95

homemade Potato dumplings served with diced Eggplant in homemade Marinara sauce and Mozzarella

Gnocchi with Pesto

$24.95

homemade Potato dumplings with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes in Pesto sauce

Fusilli al Ragu D' Anatra

$24.95

Slow cooked Duck Ragu, served with Fusilli pasta in creamy mushroom sauce

Meat and Fish

Chicken Milanese

$28.95

Breaded chicken breast, served with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved Parmesan

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.95

Chicken Parmesan served with veggies

Chicken Valtellinese

$28.95

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a mushroom mustard sauce topped with Fontina cheese, served with veggies

Cioppino

$30.95

Fresh clams, mussels, calamari, scallops, fresh fish and shrimp slow simmered in a tomato broth

Costate d’ Agnello

$37.95

Italian herb encrusted baby lamb chops slow roasted and finished in natural juices, served with veggies

Filetto al Gorgonzola

$39.95

Grilled filet mignon with a mushroom sauce topped with gorgonzola cheese,served with veggies

Filetto al Pepe Verde

$39.95

Grilled filet mignon finished with a whole green pepper corn-brandy sauce, served with veggies

Ossobuco di Maiale

$38.95

Pork Shank Ossobuco braised in a Marsala mushroom sauce and served with a four-cheese risotto

Salmone alla Griglia

$32.95

Grilled fresh Salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach, lemon & EVOO, served with veggies

Sea Bass con Fregola

$34.95

Pan seared Sea bass served over Saffron Fregola, Fennel and watercress

Side of 4 cheese risotto

$8.00

Side of Broccolini

$8.00

Side of veggies

$7.00

Tagliata di Manzo

$36.95

Grilled and sliced, New York steak topped with fresh arugula, shaved parmesan and drizzled with aged balsamic

Kids Pastas

Kids Pasta W/Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta W/Marinara

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$11.00

Kids pasta alfredo

$8.00

Kids pasta alfredo w chicken

$11.00

Kids Pasta W/Cream sauce

$7.00

Kids pasta plain

$7.00

Kids pasta with 4 shrimp

$11.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$9.00

A light tubular pastry fried and filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

Homemade Tiramisu

$9.00

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of Marsala wine and layered with a light luscious mascarpone cream finished off with a sprinkle of Cocoa powder

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Layers of decadent chocolate

NY cheesecake

$9.00

Italian style cheesecake made with ricotta cheese and pine nuts

Specials

Ahi Tuna Carpaccio

$20.95

Served with cherry tomatoes, capers, red onions, dried black olive crumbs, croutons and Oregano EVOO

Branzino al Salmoriglio

$36.95

Semi-boneless, pan seared Mediterranean Sea Bass, topped with Salmoriglio sauce, served with sautéed garlic spinach and oven roasted potatoes

Carciofi

$14.95

Marinated artichokes slightly warmed in olive oil with fresh garlic and mint

Carpaccio Di Polpo

$18.95

Thin slices of raw octopus, served with watercress, fennel and cherry tomatoes

Cozze E Vongole

$18.95

Clams and mussels in white wine, with chopped tomatoes and spinach

Hamachi Crudo

$20.95

Fresh Yellowtail, Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Organic Microgreens, Finger Lime Caviar in Yuzu Dressing

Lobster Fra Diavola

$39.95

8oz Lobster tail sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with clams and mussels, served over the bed of linguini pasta

Ossobuco Milanese

$39.95

Veal shank Ossobuco slow braised in red wine and veggies, served over Saffron risotto

Polenta

$16.95

Grilled polenta served with wild mushrooms sautéed with EVOO, garlic and parsley and topped with gorgonzola cheese

Rucola e Bietole

$16.95

Baby Beets and arugula tossed in our house dressing with caramelized red onions, walnuts, and feta cheese

Salmone con Gamberi

$34.95

Fresh Salmon sautéed in champagne lobster sauce, topped with two Rosemary grilled shrimp

Vegan and Gluten Free Ravioli

$24.95

Fresh chopped cherry tomatoes, garlic and Basil

Vitello Marsala

$36.95

Pounded veal medallions with wild mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce, served with veggies

Vitello Piccata

$36.95

Pounded veal medallions prepared Piccata style; lemon and capers in a white wine sauce served with veggies

Italian Red Wine

Babone Super Tuscan

$52.00

Brezza Nebbiolo Langhe - Piemonte

$65.00

Cacciata Chianti Classico Riserva

$80.00

Cascina Garitina Barbera- Piedmont

$40.00

Chianti della Casa - Tuscany

$40.00

Ciu Ciu Montepulciano/Sangiovese - Marche

$46.00

Cocito Barbaresco Riserva - Piemonte

$135.00

Col Del Mondo Montepulciano

$40.00

Cordella Rosso di Montalcino – Tuscany

$68.00

Di Leonardo Rosso Blend

$50.00

Donne Fittipaldi Super Tuscan - Tuscany

$56.00

Erste&Neue Lagrein - Alto Adige

$60.00

Familia Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella

$140.00

Fattoria Nicodemi Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$59.00

Fratelli Revello Barbera d’ Alba – Piedmont

$44.00

Giato Nero D Avola - Sicily

$46.00

Giuseppe Campagnola Amarone della Valpolicella

$110.00

Grattamacco Bolgheri Super Tuscan

$95.00

Jacuss Tazzelenghe ~ Friuli

$75.00

Elegant, rich of velvet tannins with wild cherries, blackberry, spicy vanilla and tobacco scents. The palate is full, with an elegant texture.

Le Fonti Chianti Classico.

$64.00

Lo Zoccolaio Barolo Riserva

$160.00

LucianoSandrone"Valmaggiore"Nebbiolo d'Alba

$90.00

Macchia Primitivo - Puglia

$48.00

Masciarelli Montepulciano -Abruzzo

$44.00

Matanè Primitivo di Manduria - Puglia

$35.00

Mediterra Super Tuscan

$60.00

Padelletti Rosso di Montalcino – Tuscany

$80.00

Paolo Conterno Barbera D' Asti

$48.00

Paternoster 'Syntesi' Aglianico

$49.00

Poggiotondo Super Tuscan

$38.00

Principe del Sole Sangiovese - Tuscany

$44.00

Rosso Bello Sangiovese/Montepuliano

$48.00

Russiz Superiore Cab Franc - Friuli

$75.00

Secco-Bertani Blend - Verona

$76.00

Sonntaler Schiava - Alto Adige

$50.00

Tenuta di Arceno Chianti Clasico Riserva

$90.00

Tenuta di Sesta Brunello di Montalcino- Tuscany

$145.00

Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto Super Tuscan

$115.00

Tenuta Sant'Antonio Scaia Corvina – Veneto

$44.00

Tenute Carrera Barolo – Piedmont

$100.00

Interesting Reds

Adelante Malbec - Argentina

$46.00

Alexander Valley Merlot Blend - Sonoma

$48.00

Bodyguard Petit Syrah/Petit Verdot-Paso Robles

$80.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel - Lodi

$60.00

Chateau d' Argandes Bordeaux - France

$44.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve - Paso Robles

$110.00

Dark and Bold Blend - Paso Robles

$60.00

Dry Creek Meritage - Sonoma

$80.00

Dry Creek Old Vine Zinfandel - Sonoma

$70.00

Excelsior Cabernet - South Africa

$36.00

Foxen Pinot Noir - Santa Maria

$90.00

Gibbs Cabernet - Napa

$85.00

Heron Pinot Noir - California

$48.00

L’Oliveto Pinot Noir - Russian River

$64.00

Menguante Tempranillo - Spain

$36.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir-Santa Lucia Highlands

$55.00

Nielson Pinot Noir - Santa Barbara

$44.00

Oberon Cabernet - Napa

$56.00

Roche Guillon Fleurie Gamay – France

$60.00

Round Hill Cabernet - St Helena

$44.00

Sequentis Merlot Reserva – Paso Robles

$90.00

Siete Fincas Malbec - Argentina

$44.00

Smith & Hook Proprietary Red Blend -Central Coast

$62.00

Spellbound Syrah - Sierra Foothills

$42.00

Italian White & Prosecco

Aia Vecchia Vermentino - Tuscany

$44.00

Alois Legeder Pinot Bianco - Alto Adige

$42.00

House Prosecco - Veneto

$44.00

Inama Vin Soave Classico - Tuscany

$49.00

Jeio Prosecco - Veneto

$40.00

Michele Alois Falanghina

$42.00

Palladino Gavi Di Gavi - Piemonte

$52.00

Pasternoster 'Vulcanico' Falanghina

$48.00

Pinot Grigio della Casa

$36.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Friuli

$38.00

Stockwell Pinot Grigio- Orange wine

$52.00

Sparkling and Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve-Champagne

$135.00

Centorri Moscato d’ Pavia – Lombardy

$44.00

Charles de Cazanove Champagne Premier Cru

$85.00

Conquilla Cava Brut - Spain

$34.00

La Morandina Moscato - Piedmont

$46.00

OW French and Bubbly Blend – France

$55.00

Pierre Sparr Brut Reserve - France

$46.00

Zanasi Lambrusco - Modena

$36.00

Interesting Whites

Daou Rose Provence style - Paso Robles

$44.00

Daou Sauvignon Blanc –Paso Robles

$46.00

Dog Point Sau Blanc - New Zealand

$56.00

Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc – Sonoma

$48.00

Empire Estate Riesling - Finger Lakes

$40.00

Excelsior Chardonnay - South Africa

$35.00

Excelsior Sauvignon Blanc - South Africa

$36.00

Girasole Chardonnay – Mendocino County

$36.00

Hahn 'SLH' Chardonnay - Santa Lucia

$52.00

Margerum “Sybarite” Sav Blanc - Happy Canyon

$50.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Reserve - Santa Lucia

$45.00

Raeburn Chardonnay - Russian River

$52.00

Rene Malleron Sancerre Clos Du Roy – France

$72.00

The White Queen Chardonnay - Sonoma

$56.00

White in ½ Bottles

Adami Prosecco - Veneto

$29.00

Hall Sauvignon Blanc – Napa

$36.00

Pinot Project Pinot Grigio - Veneto

$24.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay – Sonoma

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy traditional Italian food in great ambience!

Website

Location

1609 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Buon Appetito Restaurant image
Buon Appetito Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ironside
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1654 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Queenstown Public House
orange star4.6 • 403
1557 Columbia St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Ambrogio15 Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
550 West Date Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Coco Maya by Miss B's - 1660 India St.
orange starNo Reviews
1660 India St. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Not Not Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
550 W Date St Suite B San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Graze By Sam
orange starNo Reviews
550 W Date St. Suite B South San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Civico 1845 + Civico By the Park
orange star4.1 • 4,989
1845 India St. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Ironside
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1654 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
King and Queen Cantina & Tempo Cantina
orange star4.5 • 3,828
1490 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monello
orange star4.0 • 3,044
750 W Fir St, suite 102b San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory Breakfast.
orange star4.0 • 1,849
550 W Date St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston