Buon Appetito Restaurant Little Italy San Diego
5,052 Reviews
$$
1609 India Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasto Contadina
A variety of Italian meats, cheeses and assorted goodies…
Arancini
Crispy fried risotto balls stuffed with meat Ragu and Fontina cheese
Baked Goat Cheese
Homemade Pesto, homemade roasted garlic and caramelized onions, toasted artisan bread
Burrata
The first creamy layer in the making of fresh mozzarella, served on arugula, cherry tomatoes, and drizzled with EVOO dressing
Calamari D' Orati
Golden fried baby calamari and zucchini, served with a marinara dip
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella layered with basil and tomatoes, topped with sliced red onions
Carpaccio beef
Thin slices of raw filet mignon, arugula, shaved parmesan, EVOO & lemon
Homemade Meatballs
Served in our famous Marinara Sauce
Melanzane
Sliced eggplant baked in our tomato sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella
Polpo Griglia
Grilled octopus served with arugula and Cherry tomatoes
Salads
Insalata Della Casa
Fresh spring mix tossed in our house dressing
Insalata Romana
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing and parmesan-herb croutons finished with Parmesan flakes
Insalata Tricolore
Arugula, Radicchio and Belgium endive, in our house dressing and topped with goat cheese
Soup Special
Soup of the day ~ daily special
Pasta, Gnocchi and Risotto
Borsettini Aragosta
Homemade Pocket Pasta filled with lobster and cheese finished in champagne cream sauce with peas and sun dried tomatoes
Cannelloni
Homemade beef cannelloni baked in pink sauce with mozzarella
Capellini alla Checca
Fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, in our marinara sauce
Farfalle al Salmone
Fresh salmon sautéed in vodka with leeks in a creamy tomato sauce
Fettuccine Genovese
Homemade pesto sauce with green beans and shoestring potatoes topped with pine nuts
Fettuccine Montanara
Wild mushrooms sautéed in a brandy sauce with peas
Fettuccine Primavera
Fresh seasonal vegetables in a cream or tomato sauce
Fettuchine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken
Lasagna beef
Homemade classic style and layered with beef and vegetables in our marinara sauce
Linguine Scoglio
Fresh clams, mussels, bay scallops and shrimp in a red or white sauce
Linguine Boscomare
Shrimp, bay scallops, sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus in a brandy pink sauce
Linguine Neri
Squid ink infused linguine with Sea Bass, calamari, scallops and broccoli rabe, served in vodka pink sauce
Orecchiette Barese
Ear shaped pasta tossed with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage and fresh chopped tomatoes
Penne al Arrabbiata
Penne pasta in a spicy tomato sauce
Penne Bolognese
Slow simmered bolognese sauce
Ravioli Spinaci
Homemade Ravioli filled with Italian cheeses and spinach in our classic creamy tomato sauce
Risotto Piemontese
Italian Arborio rice with porcini mushrooms and asparagus tips drizzled with truffle oil served in a Parmesan nest
Eggplant Timballo
Eggplant layered with mozzarella and basil in our marinara sauce
Pappardelle al Cinghiale
Pappardelle pasta served in a slow simmered Wild Boar Ragu
Farfalle con Pollo
Chicken breast with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a white wine cream sauce
Gnocchi Alla Norma
homemade Potato dumplings served with diced Eggplant in homemade Marinara sauce and Mozzarella
Gnocchi with Pesto
homemade Potato dumplings with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes in Pesto sauce
Fusilli al Ragu D' Anatra
Slow cooked Duck Ragu, served with Fusilli pasta in creamy mushroom sauce
Meat and Fish
Chicken Milanese
Breaded chicken breast, served with arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved Parmesan
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Parmesan served with veggies
Chicken Valtellinese
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a mushroom mustard sauce topped with Fontina cheese, served with veggies
Cioppino
Fresh clams, mussels, calamari, scallops, fresh fish and shrimp slow simmered in a tomato broth
Costate d’ Agnello
Italian herb encrusted baby lamb chops slow roasted and finished in natural juices, served with veggies
Filetto al Gorgonzola
Grilled filet mignon with a mushroom sauce topped with gorgonzola cheese,served with veggies
Filetto al Pepe Verde
Grilled filet mignon finished with a whole green pepper corn-brandy sauce, served with veggies
Ossobuco di Maiale
Pork Shank Ossobuco braised in a Marsala mushroom sauce and served with a four-cheese risotto
Salmone alla Griglia
Grilled fresh Salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach, lemon & EVOO, served with veggies
Sea Bass con Fregola
Pan seared Sea bass served over Saffron Fregola, Fennel and watercress
Side of 4 cheese risotto
Side of Broccolini
Side of veggies
Tagliata di Manzo
Grilled and sliced, New York steak topped with fresh arugula, shaved parmesan and drizzled with aged balsamic
Kids Pastas
Desserts
Cannoli
A light tubular pastry fried and filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
Homemade Tiramisu
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of Marsala wine and layered with a light luscious mascarpone cream finished off with a sprinkle of Cocoa powder
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of decadent chocolate
NY cheesecake
Italian style cheesecake made with ricotta cheese and pine nuts
Specials
Ahi Tuna Carpaccio
Served with cherry tomatoes, capers, red onions, dried black olive crumbs, croutons and Oregano EVOO
Branzino al Salmoriglio
Semi-boneless, pan seared Mediterranean Sea Bass, topped with Salmoriglio sauce, served with sautéed garlic spinach and oven roasted potatoes
Carciofi
Marinated artichokes slightly warmed in olive oil with fresh garlic and mint
Carpaccio Di Polpo
Thin slices of raw octopus, served with watercress, fennel and cherry tomatoes
Cozze E Vongole
Clams and mussels in white wine, with chopped tomatoes and spinach
Hamachi Crudo
Fresh Yellowtail, Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Organic Microgreens, Finger Lime Caviar in Yuzu Dressing
Lobster Fra Diavola
8oz Lobster tail sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with clams and mussels, served over the bed of linguini pasta
Ossobuco Milanese
Veal shank Ossobuco slow braised in red wine and veggies, served over Saffron risotto
Polenta
Grilled polenta served with wild mushrooms sautéed with EVOO, garlic and parsley and topped with gorgonzola cheese
Rucola e Bietole
Baby Beets and arugula tossed in our house dressing with caramelized red onions, walnuts, and feta cheese
Salmone con Gamberi
Fresh Salmon sautéed in champagne lobster sauce, topped with two Rosemary grilled shrimp
Vegan and Gluten Free Ravioli
Fresh chopped cherry tomatoes, garlic and Basil
Vitello Marsala
Pounded veal medallions with wild mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce, served with veggies
Vitello Piccata
Pounded veal medallions prepared Piccata style; lemon and capers in a white wine sauce served with veggies
Italian Red Wine
Babone Super Tuscan
Brezza Nebbiolo Langhe - Piemonte
Cacciata Chianti Classico Riserva
Cascina Garitina Barbera- Piedmont
Chianti della Casa - Tuscany
Ciu Ciu Montepulciano/Sangiovese - Marche
Cocito Barbaresco Riserva - Piemonte
Col Del Mondo Montepulciano
Cordella Rosso di Montalcino – Tuscany
Di Leonardo Rosso Blend
Donne Fittipaldi Super Tuscan - Tuscany
Erste&Neue Lagrein - Alto Adige
Familia Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella
Fattoria Nicodemi Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
Fratelli Revello Barbera d’ Alba – Piedmont
Giato Nero D Avola - Sicily
Giuseppe Campagnola Amarone della Valpolicella
Grattamacco Bolgheri Super Tuscan
Jacuss Tazzelenghe ~ Friuli
Elegant, rich of velvet tannins with wild cherries, blackberry, spicy vanilla and tobacco scents. The palate is full, with an elegant texture.
Le Fonti Chianti Classico.
Lo Zoccolaio Barolo Riserva
LucianoSandrone"Valmaggiore"Nebbiolo d'Alba
Macchia Primitivo - Puglia
Masciarelli Montepulciano -Abruzzo
Matanè Primitivo di Manduria - Puglia
Mediterra Super Tuscan
Padelletti Rosso di Montalcino – Tuscany
Paolo Conterno Barbera D' Asti
Paternoster 'Syntesi' Aglianico
Poggiotondo Super Tuscan
Principe del Sole Sangiovese - Tuscany
Rosso Bello Sangiovese/Montepuliano
Russiz Superiore Cab Franc - Friuli
Secco-Bertani Blend - Verona
Sonntaler Schiava - Alto Adige
Tenuta di Arceno Chianti Clasico Riserva
Tenuta di Sesta Brunello di Montalcino- Tuscany
Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto Super Tuscan
Tenuta Sant'Antonio Scaia Corvina – Veneto
Tenute Carrera Barolo – Piedmont
Interesting Reds
Adelante Malbec - Argentina
Alexander Valley Merlot Blend - Sonoma
Bodyguard Petit Syrah/Petit Verdot-Paso Robles
Boneshaker Zinfandel - Lodi
Chateau d' Argandes Bordeaux - France
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve - Paso Robles
Dark and Bold Blend - Paso Robles
Dry Creek Meritage - Sonoma
Dry Creek Old Vine Zinfandel - Sonoma
Excelsior Cabernet - South Africa
Foxen Pinot Noir - Santa Maria
Gibbs Cabernet - Napa
Heron Pinot Noir - California
L’Oliveto Pinot Noir - Russian River
Menguante Tempranillo - Spain
Mer Soleil Pinot Noir-Santa Lucia Highlands
Nielson Pinot Noir - Santa Barbara
Oberon Cabernet - Napa
Roche Guillon Fleurie Gamay – France
Round Hill Cabernet - St Helena
Sequentis Merlot Reserva – Paso Robles
Siete Fincas Malbec - Argentina
Smith & Hook Proprietary Red Blend -Central Coast
Spellbound Syrah - Sierra Foothills
Italian White & Prosecco
Aia Vecchia Vermentino - Tuscany
Alois Legeder Pinot Bianco - Alto Adige
House Prosecco - Veneto
Inama Vin Soave Classico - Tuscany
Jeio Prosecco - Veneto
Michele Alois Falanghina
Palladino Gavi Di Gavi - Piemonte
Pasternoster 'Vulcanico' Falanghina
Pinot Grigio della Casa
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Friuli
Stockwell Pinot Grigio- Orange wine
Sparkling and Champagne
Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve-Champagne
Centorri Moscato d’ Pavia – Lombardy
Charles de Cazanove Champagne Premier Cru
Conquilla Cava Brut - Spain
La Morandina Moscato - Piedmont
OW French and Bubbly Blend – France
Pierre Sparr Brut Reserve - France
Zanasi Lambrusco - Modena
Interesting Whites
Daou Rose Provence style - Paso Robles
Daou Sauvignon Blanc –Paso Robles
Dog Point Sau Blanc - New Zealand
Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc – Sonoma
Empire Estate Riesling - Finger Lakes
Excelsior Chardonnay - South Africa
Excelsior Sauvignon Blanc - South Africa
Girasole Chardonnay – Mendocino County
Hahn 'SLH' Chardonnay - Santa Lucia
Margerum “Sybarite” Sav Blanc - Happy Canyon
Mer Soleil Chardonnay Reserve - Santa Lucia
Raeburn Chardonnay - Russian River
Rene Malleron Sancerre Clos Du Roy – France
The White Queen Chardonnay - Sonoma
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy traditional Italian food in great ambience!
1609 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101