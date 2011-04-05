Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buon Cibo Hernando

review star

No reviews yet

2631 McIngvale Road

129

Hernando, MS 38632

Popular Items

Pasta Salad 16 oz
1/2 Salad + 1/2 Sandwich
Turkey Brie


Small Pizza

Small Natchez

Small Natchez

$13.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Small Como

$13.50

Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Goat Cheese

Small Hernando

$13.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Small Clarksdale

$14.00

BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos, Mozzerella, Goat Cheese

Small Memphis

$14.00

Ranch, Kielbasa Sausage, Pepperoncini, Mozzerella, Cheddar

Small Cleveland

$14.00

Marinara, Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Basil

Small Biloxi

$14.00

Three-Cheese Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Pickled Red Onions, Mozzarella, Jalapenos

Small Itta Bena

$14.50

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Marinara, Celery, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese

Small Jackson

$13.50

Marinara, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mozzarella,

Small Oxford

$14.00

Kalamata Olive Marinara, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Feta, Fried Capers

Small Starkville

$13.50

Three-Cheese Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsalmic Reduction

Small Nesbit

$16.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni

Small BYO

$10.00

Build Your Own

Small Cheese

$10.00

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.50

Small Macaroni

$15.00

The macaroni pizza has a three cheese base followed by macaroni, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar. Topped with parsley, chives, and breadcrumbs

Large Pizzas

Large Natchez

$26.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Large Como

$27.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Goat Cheese

Large Hernando

$26.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Large Clarksdale

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos, Mozzerella, Goat Cheese

Large Memphis

$28.00

Ranch, Kielbasa Sausage, Pepperoncini, Mozzerella, Cheddar

Large Cleveland

$28.00

Marinara, Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Basil

Large Biloxi

$28.00

Three-Cheese Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Pickled Red Onions, Mozzarella, Jalapenos

Large Itta Bena

$28.00

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Marinara, Celery, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese

Large Jackson

$27.00

Marinara, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mozzarella,

Large Oxford

$28.00

Kalamata Olive Marinara, Pepperoni, Roasted Chicken, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Feta, Fried Capers

Large Starkville

$26.00

Three-Cheese Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsalmic Reduction

Large Nesbit

$32.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni

Large BYO

$18.00

Build Your Own

Large Cheese

$20.00

Large Macaroni

$30.00

The macaroni pizza has three cheese, macaroni, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella. Topped with parsley, chives, and breadcrumbs.

Small Salads

Small Buon Cibo

$6.50

Arugula, Pears, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Small Greek

$5.50

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Pepperocini, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Small Blue Cibo

$9.50

Romaine, Shaved Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Fried Onions, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

Small Cobb

Small Cobb

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Hickory Smoked Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Pistachios, Green Goddess Dressing

Small Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Cheddar, Choice of Dressing

Small House

Small House

$5.00

Romaine, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Choise of Dressing

Large Salads

Large Buon Cibo

$10.00

Arugula, Pears, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Large Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Large Greek

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Pepperocini, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Large Blue Cibo

$12.00

Romaine, Shaved Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Fried Onions, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Cobb

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Hickory Smoked Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Pistachios, Green Goddess Dressing

Large Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Cheddar, Choice of Dressing

Large House

$8.00

Romaine, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Choise of Dressing

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Soup of the Day

Burgers

AwesomeSauce Burger

$16.00

Fried Onions, Arugula, Pepper-Jack, Bacon Jam. Piquillo Pepper Aoili

BBQ Burger

$14.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Onions, Blue Cheese

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Tomato, Pickles, Mixed Greens, Cheddar, Garlic Aoili

Pimento Burger

$14.50

Pimento Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon. Mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Carmelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss, Horseradihs Aoili

Spicy Guac Burger

Spicy Guac Burger

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Romaine, Swiss, Guacamole, Sriracha Ranch

Plain Burger

$12.00

Big Rob

$15.00

The Big Rob Burger comes topped with Red Pepper Jelly, Cream Cheese, and grilled Jalapeños

Sandwiches

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Brioche Bread

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Roasted Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Panini Wrap

Cuban

$13.00

Sliced Pork Loin, Ham, Pickles, Swiss, Mustard, Hoagie

BC Club

$14.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Honey Mustard, Mayo, Wheat Bread

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Cream Cheese, Arugula, Jezebel Sauce, Everything Bagel

Turkey Brie

$13.00

Pears, Arugula, Ciabatta

Pimento Cheese

$9.50

House Blend of Cheeses, Ciabatta

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Pistachios, Roasted Tomato, Mixed Greens, Croissant

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island, Marble Rye

Meatloaf

$14.50

Meatloaf, Swiss, Garlic Aoili, Sourdough

BLT

$12.50

Turkey Guac

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Muffuletta

$11.00+

1/2 Combos

Bowl of Soup + 1/2 Sandwich

$14.50

Cup of Soup 1/2 Sandwich

$12.50

1/2 Salad + 1/2 Sandwich

$12.50

Kids Menu

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids PB & J

$6.00

Kids PB & J

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Sausage Pizza

$6.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

Sides and Snacks

Pasta Salad 8 oz

$3.00

Pasta Salad 16 oz

$6.00

Pimento 8 oz

$6.00

Pimento 16 oz

$10.00

Chicken Salad 8 oz

$6.00

Chicken Salad 16 oz

$10.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Side of Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Basket O Chips

$3.00

Basket O SP Chips

$3.00

BLT Dip W Chips

$10.00

Sweets & Treats

Slice Chocolate Chess Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Chess Pie

Slice Sour Cream BlueBerry Pie

$5.50

Sour Cream BlueBerry Pie

Slice French Coconut Pie

$5.50

French Coconut Pie

Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

$27.50Out of stock

Whole Sour Cream BlueBerry Pie

$27.50Out of stock

Whole French Coconut Pie

$27.50Out of stock

Rice Krispy

$3.00

Beverages

Tea/Soda

$2.50

Tea/Soda

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Drink

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Tacos

Catfish Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Dressing

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Dressing

Extra Green Goddess

$1.00

Dressing

Extra Balsamic

$1.00

Dressing

Extra Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra 1000 Island

$1.00

8 OZ Ranch

$2.50

8 OZ Green Goddess

$2.50

8 OZ Balsamic

$2.50

8 OZ Red Wine Vinaigrette

$2.50

8 OZ 1000 Island

$2.50

16 OZ Ranch

$5.00

16 OZ Green Goddess

$5.00

16 OZ Balsamic

$5.00

16 OZ Red Wine Vinaigrette

$5.00

16 OZ 1000 Island

$5.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

8 OZ Blue Cheese

$2.50

16 OZ Blue Cheese

$5.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

8 OZ Honey Mustard

$2.50

16 OZ Honey Mustard

$5.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

8 OZ Caesar

$2.50

16 OZ Caesar

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2631 McIngvale Road, 129, Hernando, MS 38632

