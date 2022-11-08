A map showing the location of Buona Forchetta - Encinitas 250 N Coast Hwy 101View gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Buona Forchetta - Encinitas 250 N Coast Hwy 101

1,079 Reviews

$$

250 N Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Bolognese
Buona Forchetta

Antipasti

Burrata Caprese

$17.00

Artichokes

$16.00

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Eggplant Tortino

$14.00

Polpettine

$13.00

Bruschettone

$13.00

Tagliere Misto

$20.00

Focaccia

$6.00

Zuppa Del Giorno (Potatoe & Onion)

$9.00

Focaccia GF.stracciata.cherry Tomatoes.oregano. Side Of Balsamic Glace

$18.00

Montanara

$13.00

Insalate

Fattore

$10.00

Sottoterra

$13.00

Toscana

$14.00

Polipo

$19.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Radicchio

$14.00

Specialty Pasta

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.00

Lasagna Vegeteriana

$20.00

Eggplant ParmiGiana

$19.00

Pasta

Amatriciana

$18.00

Bolognese

$19.00

Carbonara

$19.00

Pesto

$19.00

Buona Forchetta

$17.00

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Due Pomodori

$17.00

Butter & Parm

$13.00

Alfredo

$15.00

Pink sauce

$16.00

Plain

$12.00

Olive oil

$13.00

Vegan pesto

$18.00

Marinara

$15.00

Butter

$13.00

Arrabbiata

$15.00

Garlic

$1.00

Cucina Vegana

Insalata Vegana

$13.00

Tagliere Vegano

$18.00

Rigatoni Al Pesto

$18.00

Penne Ai Funghi

$18.00

Pizze

Margherita

$13.00

Marinara

$11.00

Pacchiatella

$19.00

Puttanesca

$15.00

Regina Margherita

$16.00

Cheese

$13.00

Sofia

$17.00

Sergio

$19.00

Augusta

$17.00

Nicola

$19.00

Daniela

$17.00

Angela

$15.00

Bruna

$19.00

Pepperoni

$16.00

Martina

$19.00

Juna

$19.00

Giulia

$18.00

Andrea

$17.00

Levi

$18.00

Marisa

$18.00

Barbara

$18.00

Isabella

$18.00

Michelle

$17.00

Caterina

$18.00

Gemma

$18.00

Alexa

$18.00

Aldo

$19.00

Teepoo

$17.00

lina

$19.00

Amanda

$17.00

Rebecca

$17.00

Jeff

$17.00

Alessandro

$22.00

Luigina

$22.00

Giuseppe

$22.00

Claudia

$22.00

Jim

$22.00

Agnese

$22.00

Dante

$22.00

India

$16.00

Kira

$17.00

Ezio

$19.00

Darrell

$17.00

Ascanio

$17.00

Piera

$17.00

Gabriele

$17.00

Guido

$17.00

vittoria

$17.00

Jackson

$17.00

enzo

$17.00

Pizza dough

$5.00

Gf pizza tough

$8.00

Sides

Rapini With Roasted Garlic

$6.00

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$6.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

side Alfredo

$3.00

side amatriciana

$3.00

side bolognese

$4.00

side buona forchetta

$3.00

side marinara

$2.00

side pesto

$4.00

side spicy marinara

$2.00

Side Of Arugula

$1.00

Dolci

Tiramisu

$10.00

Delizia Di Bosco

$10.00

Chocolate Gelato

$10.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Millefoglie

$10.00

Lemon Gelato

$10.00Out of stock

Affogato

$12.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

kids menu

kids amatriciana

$8.00

kids bolognese

$8.00

kids carbonara

$8.00

kids pesto

$8.00

kids buona forchetta

$8.00

kids cacio e pepe

$8.00

kids 2 pomodori

$7.00

kids butter

$6.00

kids Alfredo

$7.00

kids pink sauce

$8.00

kids plain

$5.00

kids olive oil

$5.00

Kids marinara

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

