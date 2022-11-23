Buona Forchetta imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Buona Forchetta 250 North City Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

250 North City Dr.

San Marcos, CA 92078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Buona Forchetta
Fattore

Antipasti

Burrata Caprese

$17.00

Fresh burrata Mozzarella,Heirloom Tomatoes,Arugola,Extra Vergin Olive Oil, Balsamic

Montanara

$13.00

3 Round Diccs of Pizza Dough,SERVED:1 Tomato Sauce,Stracciata Cheese,Basil 1 Pesto Parmigiano Tomato Sauce 1 Tomato Sauce Parmigiano and Olives

Artichokes

$16.00

Artichoke Hearts Sautéed With Garlic,Italian Herbs and extra vergin olive oil

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Calamari Dusted in Flour and Deep Fried, served with lemon wedges and marinara sauce

Eggplant Tortino

$14.00

Eggplant Slices Buttered in an egg-rice flour mixture, deep fried then topped with marinara sauce,parmigiano stracciata and basil

Polpettine

$13.00

Ground Beef and Pork,eggs,Breadcrumbs,parmigiano and garlic. the portion comes with 3 (dairy and gluten are present)

Bruschettone

$13.00

Two pieces of toasted bread served with confit tomatoes, arugula, stracciata cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction.

Taglire Misto

$20.00

Mixed Italian cold cuts and cheese plate.

Focaccia

$6.00

Flat bread with olive oil, salt, and rosemary.

FOCACCIA GLUTEN FREE

$8.00

Gluten free flat bread with olive oil, salt, rosemary. Garlic can be added upon request.

PIZZA DOUGH

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA DOUGH

$8.00

Insalate

Fattore

$10.00

Mix greens, walnuts, grape tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Sottoterra

$13.00

Mix greens topped with carrots, fennel, parsnip and onions (sautéed with fresh herbs and EVOO), goat cheese, dijon mustard vinaigrette (mustard, white and red vinegar, garlic, and olive oil).

Toscana

$14.00

Spinach, goat cheese, pine nuts, grilled and slice chicken breast, homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$13.00

Mix greens, yellow and red beets, green lentils, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Radicchio

$14.00

Radicchio, cauliflowers, spicy salame calabrese, pine nuts basil, ricotta salata, currant vinaigrette.

POLIPO

$19.00

Specialty Pasta

Bechamel (milk, butter, flour, and nutmeg), asparagus, mushrooms, and zucchini.

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.00

Bolognese, bechamel (milk, butter, flour, and nutmeg), mozzarella, and parmigiano.

Lasagna Vegeteriana

$20.00

Eggplant ParmiGiana

$19.00

Buttered eggplant (egg and rice flour), deep fried, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmigiano.

Pasta

Amatriciana

$18.00

Organic tomatoes, onions, guanciale, and pecorino cheese.

Bolognese

$19.00

Ground Angus beef, tomato sauce, and Italian herbs.

Carbonara

$19.00

Egg yolk, guanciale, pecorino, and black pepper.

Pesto

$19.00

Basil, garlic, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, and pine nuts (other nuts might be present).

Buona Forchetta

$17.00

Cream, egg yolk, parmigiano, spicy marinara on top.

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Butter, parmigiano, pecorino, and black pepper.

Due Pomodori

$17.00

Organic marinara sauce, confit tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Butter & Parm

$13.00

Melted butter sauce.

Alfredo

$14.00

Onion, butter, cream, and parmigiano.

Marinara

$14.00

Tomato sauce, onions, garlic, and basil.

Pink Sauce

$16.00

Butter, vodka, cream, and marinara sauce.

Garlic & Oil

$14.00

Arrabbiata

$14.00

Marinara sauce, garlic, and red pepper.

Cucina Vegana

Insalata Vegana

$13.00

Organic baby spinach, chickpeas, cranberries, quinoa, and Italian balsamic dressing.

Tagliere Vegano

$18.00

Grilled organic vegetables, marinated artichokes, mixed imported olives, vegan nduja, and confit tomatoes. Serves 2-3 people.

Rigatoni Al Pesto Vegano

$18.00

Penne Ai Funghi

$18.00

Penne with mushroom sauce and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizze

Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella and light tomato sauce.

Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Marinara Pizza

$11.00

San Marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic, and grape tomatoes.

Pacchiatella

$19.00

Piennolo tomatoes, mozzarella di bufalo, EVOO, and basil.

pepperoni pizza

$15.00

Puttanesca

$15.00

Mozzarella, capers, anchovies, olives, and san Marzano tomatoes.

Regina Margherita

$16.00

Mozzarella di bufalo, grape tomatoes, basil, and parmigiano.

Sofia

$17.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, artichokes, and mushrooms.

Sergio

$19.00

Mozzarella di bufala, prosciutto, baby arugula, and shaved parmigiano.

Augusta

$17.00

Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes.

Nicola

$19.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, prosciutto di parma, and truffle oil.

Daniela

$17.00

Mozzarella di bufala, brie, and smoked prosciutto.

Angela

$15.00

Mozzarella and spicy salame calabrese.

Bruna

$19.00

Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, and spicy salame.

Pepperoni

$15.00

Martina

$19.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, oregano, crushed red pepper, arugula, truffle oil, and Parmesan.

Juna

$19.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and spicy honey.

Giulia

$18.00

Mozzarella, spicy salami, onion, sausage, bell pepper, and spicy honey.

Andrea

$17.00

Provola, roasted potatoes, sausage, and parmigiano.

Levi

$18.00

Mozzarella di bufala, prosciutto di parma, and cherry tomatoes.

Marisa

$18.00

Mozzarella, pesto, ricotta, grape tomatoes, and pine nuts.

Barbara

$18.00

Mozzarella di bufala, provola, gorgonzola, and parmigiano.

Isabella

$18.00

Mozzarella di bufala, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, and goat cheese.

Michelle

$17.00

Caramelized onions, gorgonzola, speck, and mozzarella.

Caterina

$18.00

Brie, smoked salmon, grape tomatoes, and mozzarella.

Gemma

$18.00

Mozzarella di bufala, ricotta, shrimp, and grape tomatoes.

Alexa

$18.00

Provola, fennel sausage, and rapini.

Aldo

$19.00

Provola, pancetta, egg, and truffle oil.

Teepoo

$17.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, and ricotta.

Lina

$19.00

Pepperoni, nduja, mozzarella, stracciata, and spicy honey.

Amanda

$17.00

Provola, ricotta, and prosciutto di parma.

Rebecca

$17.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, and mushrooms.

Jeff

$17.00

Provola, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, and baby arugula.

Alessandro

$22.00

Provola, sausage, prosciutto cotto, and porcini.

luigina

$22.00

Porcini, provola, prosciutto, and truffle oil.

Giuseppe

$22.00

Mozzarella, porcini, spicy salame, calabrese, baby arugula, and shaved parmigiano.

claudia

$22.00

Pancetta, brie, arugula, provola, and truffle oil.

Jim

$22.00

Smoked salmon, provola, olives, capers, arugula, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Agnese

$22.00

Gorgonzola, smoked prosciutto, parmesan, walnuts, arugula, and spicy honey.

India

$16.00

Prosciutto cotto, ricotta, mozzarella, and grape tomatoes.

Kira

$17.00

Mozzarella, fennel sausage, ricotta, and tomato sauce.

Ezio

$19.00

Mozzarella, brie, prosciutto, baby arugula, and shaved parmigiano.

Darrell

$17.00

Prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, and fried ricotta cheese.

Ascanio

$17.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pancetta, and fried provola.

Piera

$17.00

Pesto, grape tomatoes, caramelized onions, and mushrooms.

Gabriele

$17.00

Spinach, porcini, and grape tomatoes.

Guido

$17.00

Potatoes, mushrooms, and zucchini.

Vittoria

$17.00

Zucchini, grape tomatoes, artichokes, and pesto.

Jackson

$17.00

Artichokes, arugula, grape tomatoes, onion, and olives.

Enzo

$17.00

Rapini, olives, potatoes, and onion.

Sides

Mixed Veggie

$5.00

Sautéed mixed veggies.

PINT 2 POMODORI

$10.00

PINT ALFREDO

$10.00

PINT AMATRICIANA

$12.00

PINT BOLOGNESE

$12.00

PINT BUONA FORCHETTA

$10.00

PINT CARBONARA

$14.00

PINT MARINARA

$10.00

PINT PESTO

$12.00

MEATBALL

$3.00

Rapini With Roasted Garlic

$6.00

Sautéed rapini with roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil.

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted potatoes with garlic and Italian herbs.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Sautéed mushrooms with white wine, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.

side Alfredo

$3.00

side bolognese

$4.00

side bread to go

Side Crostini

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Pesto

$4.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

SALMON FILET

$14.00

SIDE FRUIT

$7.00

DESSERT

Cannoli

$10.00

Fried sweet pastry dough. Filled with fresh ricotta and chocolate.

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Chocolate mousse topped with hazelnut cream, rice-hazelnut cookie, and dusted with gold powder.

Delizia Di Bosco

$12.00

Mascarpone and ricotta cheesecake served with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and fresh berries.

Gelato chocolate

$10.00

gelato vanilla

$10.00

MILLEFOGLIE DELLA NONNA

$10.00

Layers of puff pastry and creamy custard. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Cold Italian custard flavored with vanilla beans. (No eggs-gluten free.)

PANNA COTTA BDAY

Sorbet lemon

$10.00

Straccetti Dolci

$14.00

Long strings of fried pizza dough topped with Nutella and fresh strawberry slices.

Tiramisu

$10.00

Traditional Italian dessert made of espresso dipped ladyfingers layered with a mascarpone mousse. Dusted with cocoa powder and served with chocolate sauce.

FRUIT TARTE

$10.00Out of stock

Small pie filled with custard, topped with fresh berries.

NUTELLA PANNACOTTA

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid's Alfredo

$9.00

Kid's Marinara

$9.00

kid's plain

$9.00

kid's cacio Pepe

$9.00

kid's 2 pomodori

$11.00

kid"s butter

$9.00

kid"s bolognese

$12.00

kid's pesto

$12.00

kid's buona forchetta

$9.00

set menu

set menu 1

$29.00

set menu 2

$39.00

set menu 3

$45.00

TRAY

ALFREDO TRAY

$120.00

AMATRICIANA TRAY

$140.00

ARRABBIATA TRAY

$120.00

ARTICHOKES TRAY

$70.00

BOLOGNESE TRAY

$140.00

BUONA FORCHETTA TRAY

$130.00

BUTTER PARMESAN TRAY

$110.00

CAPRESE TRAY

$90.00

FATTORE TRAY

$50.00

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE TGRAY

$230.00

LASAGNA VEGETARIANA TRAY

$210.00

MARINARA TRAY

$110.00

PESTO TRAY

$140.00

1/2 TRAY

MARINARA 1/2 TRAY

$60.00

ARRABBIATA 1/2 TRAY

$65.00

BUONBA FORCHETTA 1/2 TRAY

$70.00

PESTO 1/2 TRAY

$75.00

BOLOGNESE 1/2 TRAY

$75.00

AMATRICIANA 1/2 TRAY

$75.00

ALFREDO 1/2 TRAY

$65.00

BUTTER PARMESAN 1/2 TRAY

$60.00

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE 1/2 TRAY

$120.00

LASAGNA VEGETARIANA 1/2 TRAY

$110.00

CAPRESE 1/2 TRAY

$55.00

FATTORE 1/2 TRAY

$25.00

ARTICHOKES 1/2 TRAY

$40.00

Beer

Heineken N/A

$7.00

Mastri Birrai BLONDE

$9.00

Mastri Birrai RED

$9.00

Peroni Pilsner

$7.00

Protector Organic Hazy IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Thorn Street Treading Lightly

$8.00Out of stock

Second Chance Seize The IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Second Chance Mulligan

$8.00Out of stock

Vino

Corkage Fee

$18.00

Franciacorta - Ca' Del Bosco BTL

$75.00

Prosecco - Zonin BTL

$39.00

Ferrari Brut Sparkling BTL

$55.00

Rosé -Torresellar BTL

$42.00

Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer BTL

$47.00

Chardonnay RAEBURN BTL

$45.00

ETNA CHARDONNAY BTL

$58.00

Falaghina - Villa Matilde BTL

$42.00

Gavi -Principessa BTL

$39.00

HOUSE WHITE BTL

$30.00

Pinot Grigio - Santa Margherita BTL

$58.00

Pinot Grigio -Santi BTL

$39.00

Riesling - Bex BTL

$39.00

Rosé -Bieler Sabine BTL

$39.00

sauvignon babich BTL

$39.00

sauvignon blanc Daou BTL

$42.00

Vermentino - Rocca Di Montemassi BTL

$42.00

Abate Pietro BTL

$50.00

AGLIANICO MASTROBER BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Aglianico-Mastroberardino BTL

$44.00

Amarone - cesari BTL

$92.00

barbaresco batasiolo BTL

$85.00

Barbera - Fontanafredda BTL

$39.00

Barbera - CIPRESSI BTL

$51.00

Barolo - Fontanafredda BTL

$85.00

Brunello -VAL DI SUGA BTL

$99.00

Brunello Reserve 2013

$150.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Substance BTL

$45.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - St. Francis BTL

$46.00

cabernet sauvignon sequoia BTL

$96.00

Chianti Classico -castello d"abolla BTL

$45.00

Chianti Riserva -Tenuta Di Nozzole BTL

$52.00

DAOU CAB. RESERVE BTL

$85.00

HOUSE RED BTL

$34.00

SUPERTUSCAN GUIDALBERTO

$120.00

Malbec BEN MARCO BTL

$42.00

merlot -SPELLBOUND BTL

$39.00

Montepulciano - Masciarelli BTL

$39.00

Nero D'Avola - PLANETA BTL

$36.00

PESSIMIST BLEND BTL

$48.00

Pinot Noir - Evolution BTL

$42.00

Pinot Noir Walt BTL

$72.00

Primitivo - Masseria Altemura BTL

$38.00

S. JOSEPH SPECIAL

$50.00

sandrone dolcetto BTL

$48.00

Sangiovese - San Polo BTL

$42.00

Sangiovese Special CLOS BTL

$50.00

VIGNALTA ROSSO RISERVA BTL

$58.00

NATIVO NEGROAMARO

$58.00

Super Tuscan - Ornellaia BTL

$380.00

Super Tuscan - Sassicaia BTL

$420.00

Super Tuscan - YANTRA BTL

$52.00

Super Tuscan -Le Volte BTL

$59.00

INSOGLIO SUPER TUSCAN

$75.00

Tempranillo - EL COTO BTL

$35.00

Valpolicella - Masi BTL

$39.00

Zinfandel - Artezin BTL

$35.00

Nebbiolo D'Alba

$75.00

Moscato D Asti Fontanafredda

$10.00+

Ruby Port Fonseca LBV

$11.00

Tawny Port Taylor 10 Years

$13.00

Abate Blend gl

$13.00

AGLIANICO MASTROBER GL

$14.00

barbera gl

$10.00

cab substance gl

$12.00

chianti classico gl

$12.00

CLOS SANGIOVESE SP GL

$13.00

ETNA CHARDONNAY GL

$15.00

Falanghina gl

$11.00

Gavi gl

$10.00

HOUSE RED GL

$9.00

HOUSE WHITE GL

$8.00

malbec gl

$11.00

merlot gl

$10.00

Montepulciano gl

$10.00

Pessimist Blend gl

$13.00

Pinot Grigio gl

$10.00

pinot noir gl

$10.00

prosecco rose gl

$11.00

prosecco Zonin gl

$10.00

RAEBURN chardonnay gl

$12.00

riesling bex gl

$10.00

rose bieler gl

$10.00

S.JOSEPH GL

$13.00

sangiovese san polo gl

$11.00

SANGRIA

$12.00

sauvignon Daou gl

$11.00

valpolicella gl

$10.00

Vermentino gl

$10.00

bianco verducchio

$14.00

Colli pesaresi

$12.00

Nero sangiovese

$16.00

Non Alcoholic

Aranciata

$4.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

Blood orange

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Clementine

$4.00

Coffe

$3.00

Coke can

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

dr pepper

$3.50

Employee drink

$2.00

Espresso

$3.50

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Limonata

$4.00

Limonata Flat

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Milk chocolate

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Refill ice tea

ROOT BEER

$3.50

Shirley temple

$3.00

Sparkling

$6.00

Sprite

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 North City Dr., San Marcos, CA 92078

Directions

Gallery
Buona Forchetta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amalfi Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 433
1035 La Bonita Rd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Pieology 6064 - Escondido
orange starNo Reviews
1334 W. Valley Parkway #402 Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Grand Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
340 East Grand Avenue Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
515 West 13th Ave Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Pieology 6063 - Carlsbad / Bressi
orange starNo Reviews
2647 Gateway Road #101 Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Bologna Gourmet
orange starNo Reviews
5661 PALMER WAY, STE B CARLSBAD, CA 92010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Marcos

The Bellows
orange star4.3 • 1,014
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Churchill's Pub & Grill
orange star4.0 • 879
887 W San Marcos Blvd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
San Elijo Vine & Tap
orange star4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Amalfi Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 433
1035 La Bonita Rd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Station Pizza
orange star4.2 • 396
1531 W Mission Rd San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurantnext
FroYo Love
orange star4.2 • 360
300 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, Ste 100 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Marcos
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston