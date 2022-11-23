- Home
Buona Forchetta 250 North City Dr.
250 North City Dr.
San Marcos, CA 92078
Popular Items
Antipasti
Burrata Caprese
Fresh burrata Mozzarella,Heirloom Tomatoes,Arugola,Extra Vergin Olive Oil, Balsamic
Montanara
3 Round Diccs of Pizza Dough,SERVED:1 Tomato Sauce,Stracciata Cheese,Basil 1 Pesto Parmigiano Tomato Sauce 1 Tomato Sauce Parmigiano and Olives
Artichokes
Artichoke Hearts Sautéed With Garlic,Italian Herbs and extra vergin olive oil
Calamari Fritti
Calamari Dusted in Flour and Deep Fried, served with lemon wedges and marinara sauce
Eggplant Tortino
Eggplant Slices Buttered in an egg-rice flour mixture, deep fried then topped with marinara sauce,parmigiano stracciata and basil
Polpettine
Ground Beef and Pork,eggs,Breadcrumbs,parmigiano and garlic. the portion comes with 3 (dairy and gluten are present)
Bruschettone
Two pieces of toasted bread served with confit tomatoes, arugula, stracciata cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction.
Taglire Misto
Mixed Italian cold cuts and cheese plate.
Focaccia
Flat bread with olive oil, salt, and rosemary.
FOCACCIA GLUTEN FREE
Gluten free flat bread with olive oil, salt, rosemary. Garlic can be added upon request.
PIZZA DOUGH
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA DOUGH
Insalate
Fattore
Mix greens, walnuts, grape tomatoes, shaved parmigiano, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Sottoterra
Mix greens topped with carrots, fennel, parsnip and onions (sautéed with fresh herbs and EVOO), goat cheese, dijon mustard vinaigrette (mustard, white and red vinegar, garlic, and olive oil).
Toscana
Spinach, goat cheese, pine nuts, grilled and slice chicken breast, homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Beet Salad
Mix greens, yellow and red beets, green lentils, goat cheese, shaved parmigiano, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Radicchio
Radicchio, cauliflowers, spicy salame calabrese, pine nuts basil, ricotta salata, currant vinaigrette.
POLIPO
Specialty Pasta
Pasta
Amatriciana
Organic tomatoes, onions, guanciale, and pecorino cheese.
Bolognese
Ground Angus beef, tomato sauce, and Italian herbs.
Carbonara
Egg yolk, guanciale, pecorino, and black pepper.
Pesto
Basil, garlic, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, and pine nuts (other nuts might be present).
Buona Forchetta
Cream, egg yolk, parmigiano, spicy marinara on top.
Cacio E Pepe
Butter, parmigiano, pecorino, and black pepper.
Due Pomodori
Organic marinara sauce, confit tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Butter & Parm
Melted butter sauce.
Alfredo
Onion, butter, cream, and parmigiano.
Marinara
Tomato sauce, onions, garlic, and basil.
Pink Sauce
Butter, vodka, cream, and marinara sauce.
Garlic & Oil
Arrabbiata
Marinara sauce, garlic, and red pepper.
Cucina Vegana
Insalata Vegana
Organic baby spinach, chickpeas, cranberries, quinoa, and Italian balsamic dressing.
Tagliere Vegano
Grilled organic vegetables, marinated artichokes, mixed imported olives, vegan nduja, and confit tomatoes. Serves 2-3 people.
Rigatoni Al Pesto Vegano
Penne Ai Funghi
Penne with mushroom sauce and extra virgin olive oil.
Pizze
Cheese
Mozzarella and light tomato sauce.
Margherita
San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Marinara Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic, and grape tomatoes.
Pacchiatella
Piennolo tomatoes, mozzarella di bufalo, EVOO, and basil.
pepperoni pizza
Puttanesca
Mozzarella, capers, anchovies, olives, and san Marzano tomatoes.
Regina Margherita
Mozzarella di bufalo, grape tomatoes, basil, and parmigiano.
Sofia
Mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, artichokes, and mushrooms.
Sergio
Mozzarella di bufala, prosciutto, baby arugula, and shaved parmigiano.
Augusta
Mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes.
Nicola
Mozzarella, mushrooms, prosciutto di parma, and truffle oil.
Daniela
Mozzarella di bufala, brie, and smoked prosciutto.
Angela
Mozzarella and spicy salame calabrese.
Bruna
Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, and spicy salame.
Pepperoni
Martina
Mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, oregano, crushed red pepper, arugula, truffle oil, and Parmesan.
Juna
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and spicy honey.
Giulia
Mozzarella, spicy salami, onion, sausage, bell pepper, and spicy honey.
Andrea
Provola, roasted potatoes, sausage, and parmigiano.
Levi
Mozzarella di bufala, prosciutto di parma, and cherry tomatoes.
Marisa
Mozzarella, pesto, ricotta, grape tomatoes, and pine nuts.
Barbara
Mozzarella di bufala, provola, gorgonzola, and parmigiano.
Isabella
Mozzarella di bufala, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, and goat cheese.
Michelle
Caramelized onions, gorgonzola, speck, and mozzarella.
Caterina
Brie, smoked salmon, grape tomatoes, and mozzarella.
Gemma
Mozzarella di bufala, ricotta, shrimp, and grape tomatoes.
Alexa
Provola, fennel sausage, and rapini.
Aldo
Provola, pancetta, egg, and truffle oil.
Teepoo
Mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, and ricotta.
Lina
Pepperoni, nduja, mozzarella, stracciata, and spicy honey.
Amanda
Provola, ricotta, and prosciutto di parma.
Rebecca
Mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, and mushrooms.
Jeff
Provola, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, and baby arugula.
Alessandro
Provola, sausage, prosciutto cotto, and porcini.
luigina
Porcini, provola, prosciutto, and truffle oil.
Giuseppe
Mozzarella, porcini, spicy salame, calabrese, baby arugula, and shaved parmigiano.
claudia
Pancetta, brie, arugula, provola, and truffle oil.
Jim
Smoked salmon, provola, olives, capers, arugula, and sun-dried tomatoes.
Agnese
Gorgonzola, smoked prosciutto, parmesan, walnuts, arugula, and spicy honey.
India
Prosciutto cotto, ricotta, mozzarella, and grape tomatoes.
Kira
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, ricotta, and tomato sauce.
Ezio
Mozzarella, brie, prosciutto, baby arugula, and shaved parmigiano.
Darrell
Prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, and fried ricotta cheese.
Ascanio
Mozzarella, ricotta, pancetta, and fried provola.
Piera
Pesto, grape tomatoes, caramelized onions, and mushrooms.
Gabriele
Spinach, porcini, and grape tomatoes.
Guido
Potatoes, mushrooms, and zucchini.
Vittoria
Zucchini, grape tomatoes, artichokes, and pesto.
Jackson
Artichokes, arugula, grape tomatoes, onion, and olives.
Enzo
Rapini, olives, potatoes, and onion.
Sides
Mixed Veggie
Sautéed mixed veggies.
PINT 2 POMODORI
PINT ALFREDO
PINT AMATRICIANA
PINT BOLOGNESE
PINT BUONA FORCHETTA
PINT CARBONARA
PINT MARINARA
PINT PESTO
MEATBALL
Rapini With Roasted Garlic
Sautéed rapini with roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
Roasted Baby Potatoes
Roasted potatoes with garlic and Italian herbs.
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed mushrooms with white wine, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.
side Alfredo
side bolognese
side bread to go
Side Crostini
Side Marinara
Side Pesto
Side Smoked Salmon
SALMON FILET
SIDE FRUIT
DESSERT
Cannoli
Fried sweet pastry dough. Filled with fresh ricotta and chocolate.
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate mousse topped with hazelnut cream, rice-hazelnut cookie, and dusted with gold powder.
Delizia Di Bosco
Mascarpone and ricotta cheesecake served with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and fresh berries.
Gelato chocolate
gelato vanilla
MILLEFOGLIE DELLA NONNA
Layers of puff pastry and creamy custard. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Panna Cotta
Cold Italian custard flavored with vanilla beans. (No eggs-gluten free.)
PANNA COTTA BDAY
Sorbet lemon
Straccetti Dolci
Long strings of fried pizza dough topped with Nutella and fresh strawberry slices.
Tiramisu
Traditional Italian dessert made of espresso dipped ladyfingers layered with a mascarpone mousse. Dusted with cocoa powder and served with chocolate sauce.
FRUIT TARTE
Small pie filled with custard, topped with fresh berries.
NUTELLA PANNACOTTA
Kids Menu
TRAY
1/2 TRAY
MARINARA 1/2 TRAY
ARRABBIATA 1/2 TRAY
BUONBA FORCHETTA 1/2 TRAY
PESTO 1/2 TRAY
BOLOGNESE 1/2 TRAY
AMATRICIANA 1/2 TRAY
ALFREDO 1/2 TRAY
BUTTER PARMESAN 1/2 TRAY
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE 1/2 TRAY
LASAGNA VEGETARIANA 1/2 TRAY
CAPRESE 1/2 TRAY
FATTORE 1/2 TRAY
ARTICHOKES 1/2 TRAY
Beer
Vino
Corkage Fee
Franciacorta - Ca' Del Bosco BTL
Prosecco - Zonin BTL
Ferrari Brut Sparkling BTL
Rosé -Torresellar BTL
Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer BTL
Chardonnay RAEBURN BTL
ETNA CHARDONNAY BTL
Falaghina - Villa Matilde BTL
Gavi -Principessa BTL
HOUSE WHITE BTL
Pinot Grigio - Santa Margherita BTL
Pinot Grigio -Santi BTL
Riesling - Bex BTL
Rosé -Bieler Sabine BTL
sauvignon babich BTL
sauvignon blanc Daou BTL
Vermentino - Rocca Di Montemassi BTL
Abate Pietro BTL
AGLIANICO MASTROBER BTL
Aglianico-Mastroberardino BTL
Amarone - cesari BTL
barbaresco batasiolo BTL
Barbera - Fontanafredda BTL
Barbera - CIPRESSI BTL
Barolo - Fontanafredda BTL
Brunello -VAL DI SUGA BTL
Brunello Reserve 2013
Cabernet Sauvignon - Substance BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon - St. Francis BTL
cabernet sauvignon sequoia BTL
Chianti Classico -castello d"abolla BTL
Chianti Riserva -Tenuta Di Nozzole BTL
DAOU CAB. RESERVE BTL
HOUSE RED BTL
SUPERTUSCAN GUIDALBERTO
Malbec BEN MARCO BTL
merlot -SPELLBOUND BTL
Montepulciano - Masciarelli BTL
Nero D'Avola - PLANETA BTL
PESSIMIST BLEND BTL
Pinot Noir - Evolution BTL
Pinot Noir Walt BTL
Primitivo - Masseria Altemura BTL
S. JOSEPH SPECIAL
sandrone dolcetto BTL
Sangiovese - San Polo BTL
Sangiovese Special CLOS BTL
VIGNALTA ROSSO RISERVA BTL
NATIVO NEGROAMARO
Super Tuscan - Ornellaia BTL
Super Tuscan - Sassicaia BTL
Super Tuscan - YANTRA BTL
Super Tuscan -Le Volte BTL
INSOGLIO SUPER TUSCAN
Tempranillo - EL COTO BTL
Valpolicella - Masi BTL
Zinfandel - Artezin BTL
Nebbiolo D'Alba
Moscato D Asti Fontanafredda
Ruby Port Fonseca LBV
Tawny Port Taylor 10 Years
Abate Blend gl
AGLIANICO MASTROBER GL
barbera gl
cab substance gl
chianti classico gl
CLOS SANGIOVESE SP GL
ETNA CHARDONNAY GL
Falanghina gl
Gavi gl
HOUSE RED GL
HOUSE WHITE GL
malbec gl
merlot gl
Montepulciano gl
Pessimist Blend gl
Pinot Grigio gl
pinot noir gl
prosecco rose gl
prosecco Zonin gl
RAEBURN chardonnay gl
riesling bex gl
rose bieler gl
S.JOSEPH GL
sangiovese san polo gl
SANGRIA
sauvignon Daou gl
valpolicella gl
Vermentino gl
bianco verducchio
Colli pesaresi
Nero sangiovese
Non Alcoholic
Aranciata
Arnold palmer
Blood orange
Cappuccino
Clementine
Coffe
Coke can
Diet Coke
dr pepper
Employee drink
Espresso
Hot chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Latte
Iced Tea
Latte
Limonata
Limonata Flat
Mexican Coke
Milk
Milk chocolate
Mocha
Orange juice
Refill ice tea
ROOT BEER
Shirley temple
Sparkling
Sprite
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
250 North City Dr., San Marcos, CA 92078