Buoy's 539 E Main Street

539 E Main Street

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Food

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Everything seasoning, add pork roll or bacon $2

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Chilaquiles, Avocado Salsa Verde, Scrambled Eggs, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onions, Crema

Rooster

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Burnt Honey Butter, Bacon Jam, Brioche

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Mashed Avocado, Za'atar, Six Minute Egg

Cream Cheese/Jam Toast

$12.00

Cream Cheese or Butter

Lunch

The Grinder

$16.00

Turkey, White Onions, Pickles, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Potato Chips, RWV, Duke's Mayo, Toasted Hoagie Roll

Chicken Casear

$14.00

House Made Chicken Salad, Dried Apricot, Toasted Hazelnuts, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion in a Wrap

Double Overhead

$14.00

Double Smash Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Buoy Sauce, Brioche

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Prime Sliced Ribeye, Cheese, Goat Horn Peppers, Bacon Jam on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Southern Heat

$14.00

Pickled Brine Thigh, Honey Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Duke's Mayo, Brioche

The Buoy

$14.00

Pickled Brined Thigh, Crispy Garlic Mayo, Salt n' Vin Seasoning, Lettuce, Pickles, Brioche

Ginny T

$16.00

Semolina Crusted Cutlet, Long Hot Peppers, Whipped Ricotta, Dressed Lettuce, Garlic Bread

BLT

$15.00

Baker's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Pepper Aioli, White Toast

Chopped

$14.00

Romaine, Smashed Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Feta Cheese, Radish, Green Goddess Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.00

Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Drinks & Snacks

Can

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cookie

$7.00

Crumb Cake

$6.00

Natalies Lemonade

$5.00

Natalies OJ

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Merch

Shirts

Charcoal s

$30.00

Charcoal M

$30.00

Charcoal L

$30.00

Charcoal XL

$30.00

Ivory S

$30.00

Ivory M

$30.00

Ivory L

$30.00

Ivory XL

$30.00

Stickers

Bumper Stickers

$8.00

Stickers

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

539 E Main Street, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Directions

