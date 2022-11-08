  • Home
Burb's Burgers - Georgetown 5825 Airport Way S

No reviews yet

5825 Airport Way S

Seattle, WA 98108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Burbs Special
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Burbs Burgers and Sandwiches

Burbs Classic

Burbs Classic

$4.50
Burbs Special

Burbs Special

$5.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25
Hot Dog Sandwich

Hot Dog Sandwich

$5.00

Burbs Sauces

BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Special Suace

Special Suace

$0.50

Burbs Shakes and Sodas

Water

$1.25

Canned Soda

$2.50

Burbs Sides and Soups

Chicken Nuggs

Chicken Nuggs

$5.50
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.50
Fries

Fries

$3.95

Shaker Salad

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Smashburgers for the people!

Location

5825 Airport Way S, Seattle, WA 98108

Directions

