  • Home
  • /
  • Seattle
  • /
  • Burb's Burger's - Montlake - 2010 East Roanoke Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burb's Burger's - Montlake 2010 East Roanoke Street

review star

No reviews yet

2010 East Roanoke Street

Seattle, WA 98112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Burbs Special
Burbs Classic

Burbs Burgers and Sandwiches

Burbs Classic

Burbs Classic

$4.50
Burbs Special

Burbs Special

$5.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25
Hot Dog Sandwich

Hot Dog Sandwich

$5.00

Burbs Sauces

BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Special Sauce

Special Sauce

$0.50
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Burbs Shakes and Sodas

Water

$1.25

Canned Soda

$2.50

Burbs Sides and Soups

Chicken Nuggs

Chicken Nuggs

$5.50
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.50
Fries

Fries

$3.95

Shaker Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Smashburgers for the people!

Location

2010 East Roanoke Street, Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Lago
orange star3.9 • 318
2305 24th Ave E Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Saint Bread - 1421 NE Boat Street
orange star4.7 • 54
1421 NE Boat Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Agua Verde Cafe
orange star4.0 • 2,445
1303 NE Boat Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Belle Epicurean - East Madison St
orange star4.1 • 631
3109 E Madison St Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Independent Pizzeria - All pick-up times are estimations. Allow for a 15-minute window beginning at the selected time. A 20% gratuity will be added to 8 or more pizzas.
orange starNo Reviews
4235 E Madison Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Madison Kitchen - 4122 East Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
4122 East Madison Street Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston