Burbs Burgers - Pioneer Square 121 South King Street

No reviews yet

121 South King Street

Seattle, WA 98104

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Burbs Special
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Burbs Burgers and Sandwiches

Burbs Classic

Burbs Classic

$4.50
Burbs Special

Burbs Special

$5.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25
Hot Dog Sandwich

Hot Dog Sandwich

$5.00

Burbs Sauces

BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Special Suace

Special Suace

$0.50

Burbs Shakes and Sodas

12oz Burbs Shake

12oz Burbs Shake

$4.50
16oz Burbs Shake

16oz Burbs Shake

$6.50

Soda

$3.95

Water

$1.25

Burbs Sides and Soups

Chicken Nuggs

Chicken Nuggs

$5.50
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.50
Fries

Fries

$3.95

Shaker Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Smashburgers for the people!

Location

121 South King Street, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

