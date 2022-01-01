Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Burche - Burgers & Cheese

review star

No reviews yet

20631 State Route 410 East

Suite 305

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Popular Items

Drive-In Burger
The Egg
Belly Blue Burger

Burgers & Entrees

Our burgers are made using a proprietary blend of short rib and chuck USDA Choice grade Angus beef developed by New York's own Pat LaFrieda and served on a buttery brioche bun. All Burgers come with your choice of french fries, tater tots, cup of soup, or house salad.
BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$16.95

Crispy onions, house bbq sauce, cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

Belly Blue Burger

Belly Blue Burger

$16.95

Pork belly, blue cheese crumble, lettuce and bacon onion marmalade.

Bobb Burger

Bobb Burger

$16.95

Bacon onion marmalade, brie cheese, basil aioli, fresh greens, and tomato.

Burche Burger

Burche Burger

$19.95

Triple decker with two patties, cheddar & swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce.

Charlie Burger

Charlie Burger

$17.95

French fries, Beecher's cheese curds and gravy.

Dilly Dilly Burger

Dilly Dilly Burger

$16.95

Basil aioli, fried dill pickles, beer cheese.

Drive-In Burger

Drive-In Burger

$16.95

Our Most Popular Burger! Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and burger sauce.

Fried Chicken & Waffle Burger

Fried Chicken & Waffle Burger

$16.95

Belgian Waffles, buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, brie cheese and a hot maple sauce.

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$16.95

Charred jalapeno, habanero cheese and spicy aioli.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, beer cheese, and Nashville hot sauce

Portabella Burger

Portabella Burger

$15.95

Grilled portabella mushroom "patty", goat cheese, fresh greens, tomato and mayo.

Son of Bun Burger

Son of Bun Burger

$19.95

Bacon onion marmalade, cheddar cheese. lettuce and tomato topped with a bacon, gorgonzola mini burger.

The Egg

The Egg

$17.95

Fried egg, aged cheddar, pork bellly, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

The Ghost

The Ghost

$17.95

Mushrooms and jalapenos sauteed in garlic and truffle oil. Mixed greens, tomato, reaper mayo and habanero jack cheese on a garlic salt and pepper bun.

The Triple M

The Triple M

$16.95

Grilled mushrooms, muenster cheese and mayo.

The Veggie

The Veggie

$13.95

Vegan burger patty, avocado, tomato and onion on a lettuce bun.

Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Grilled sourdough bread and gooey raclette, cheddar, muenster, and parmesan cheese.

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Pork belly, avocado, fresh tomato, raclette, cheddar, and swiss cheese.

Spicy Chicken Grilled Cheese

Spicy Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Chicken breast, sliced jalapenos, habanero jack and cheddar cheese.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

A creamy blend of five cheese and spiral macaroni.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.95

All-natural chicken breast, hot sauce, a creamy five cheese sauce and spiral macaroni.

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$15.95

Pork belly, a creamy five cheese sauce and spiral macaroni.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Lobster sensation, a creamy five cheese sauce, and spiral macaroni

Communal

American Poutine

American Poutine

$9.95

Tater tots topped with beer cheese sauce and pork belly.

Classic Poutine

Classic Poutine

$9.95

French fries and beecher's cheese curds topped with brown gravy.

Drive-In Sliders

Drive-In Sliders

$14.95

Three sliders with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and burger sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.50

Fried cheese curds with our house raspberry sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Dill pickle spears breaded & fried and served with Parmesan basil aioli.

Parmesan Zucchini

Parmesan Zucchini

$9.50

Crispy breaded zucchini topped with parmesan cheese and served with a parmesan basil aioli.

Mozzarella Coins

Mozzarella Coins

$10.95

Lightly breaded fresh mozzarella and basil marinara.

Pork Belly Jalapeno Poppers

Pork Belly Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Jalapeno Stuffed with pork belly, cream cheese, and mozzarella.

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$9.50

Lightly battered and spicy seasoned cauliflower served with a spicy cheese sauce.

Garlic Fries - Communal

Garlic Fries - Communal

$6.95

Plate of french fries tossed in minced garlic.

Truffle Fries - Communal

Truffle Fries - Communal

$7.95

Plate of french fries tossed in truffle oil

Waffle Fries - Communal

Waffle Fries - Communal

$7.95Out of stock

Plate of waffle fries.

Greens

SML - Garden Salad

SML - Garden Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheese, house made croutons, and your choice of dressing.

SML - Caesar Salad

SML - Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing

SML - Side Salad

$4.95Out of stock
LRG - Large Garden Salad

LRG - Large Garden Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheese, house made croutons, and your choice of dressing.

LRG - Caesar Salad

LRG - Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing

LRG - Goat Cheese Salad

LRG - Goat Cheese Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, goat cheese, apples, red onion, and candied walnuts tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette

LRG - Burche House Salad (Chicken)

LRG - Burche House Salad (Chicken)

$16.95

Chopped romaine, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, bacon served with grilled chicken and choice of dressing

LRG - Burche House Salad (Burger)

LRG - Burche House Salad (Burger)

$15.95

Chopped romaine, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, bacon served with a choice of burger patty and choice of dressing

Desserts

Triple Threat Chocolate Cake

Triple Threat Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Two layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse topped with chocolate cake crumbles, chocolate curls, milk/white chocolate curls and drizzled with ganache.

Turtle New York Cheesecake

Turtle New York Cheesecake

$9.95

Beginning with a thick layer of fudge, covered with caramel sauce, garnished with chopped pecans, all wrapped up in a graham cracker crust

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Snoqualmie Root Beer 16oz

$5.95

Snoqualmie Root Beer 22oz

$7.95

Mellow Yellow

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke Zero Sugar

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.95

Cherry Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.99

Cherry Lemonade

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Kid's Juice Box

Out of stock

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

RFL - Snoqualmie Root Beer

$16.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Creamy blend of soft serve ice cream and your favorite flavor – Vanilla

Chocolate Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Creamy blend of soft serve ice cream and your favorite flavor – Chocolate

Strawberry Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Creamy blend of soft serve ice cream and your favorite flavor – Strawberry

Kid's Menu

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

Two mini burgers with cheese, lettuce, pickles, and mayo.

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Breaded chicken breast chunks

KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled sourdough bread and gooey cheese.

KIDS Mac & Cheese

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy cheese blend and spiral macaroni.

KIDS Mac & Cheese Bites

KIDS Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Creamy mac & cheese in bite size pieces

KIDS PB&J Waffle

KIDS PB&J Waffle

$7.00

Peanut butter and jelly on out belgian waffle.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Two of our favorite things have come together to form BURCHE... Burgers & Cheese. Our menu and our style are a combination of classic traditions and contemporary creations using the highest quality ingredients possible.

Website

Location

20631 State Route 410 East, Suite 305, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Directions

Burche - Burgers & Cheese image
Burche - Burgers & Cheese image
Burche - Burgers & Cheese image

