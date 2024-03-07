BURD CHICKEN RICE 148 South Glendora Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Khmer Chicken Rice, Crafted Freshly Pressed Sugarcane Drinks, and Coffee Service.
Location
148 South Glendora Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guanyin Tea House - 550 South Glendora Avenue #102
No Reviews
550 South Glendora Avenue #102 West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Covina
WaBa Grill - WG0141 - West Covina (Azusa)
4.7 • 2,002
2500 S Azusa Ave West Covina, CA 91792
View restaurant
More near West Covina