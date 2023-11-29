Burdette's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best bierocks you’ve ever had
Location
12909 W Jewell St, Wichita, KS 67235
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
4.4 • 327
7343 W Central Ave Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurant