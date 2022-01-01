Restaurant header imageView gallery

BURG & BARREL Leawood

review star

No reviews yet

5408 W. 151st St.

Leawood, KS 66224

Order Again

Popular Items

Classique
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
Cowboy

Starters

Buffalo Drummies

Buffalo Drummies

$13.00

Wing-Sized chicken drumsticks tossed with house buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$10.50

Fried mushrooms with truffle buttermilk aioli

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto and balsamic reduction

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.50

Soft pretzels with pepper jack queso

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.50

Amber ale battered onion rings served with house dressing

Goat Cheese Balls

Goat Cheese Balls

$14.50

Fried goat cheese with chimichurri sauce

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$10.00

Amber ale battered dill pickles with ranch sauce

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$14.50

Served with Chipotle Ranch

Loaded Spuds

Loaded Spuds

$13.50

Tater tots, pepper jack queso, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream and green onion

Pepper Jack Queso

Pepper Jack Queso

$9.50

Corn tortilla chips and pepper jack queso

House Salsa

House Salsa

$7.00

Corn tortilla chips and house made salsa

Burgers

Classique

Classique

$12.50

Certified Angus Beef patty, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$15.50

Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Spicy Avocado

Spicy Avocado

$16.50

Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo

Cowboy

Cowboy

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, bibb lettuce, tomato and pickles. Topped with a beer-battered onion ring.

PB&E

PB&E

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina reaper cheese, peanut butter, sriracha and an over easy egg

El Diablo

El Diablo

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef patty, Carolina Reaper cheese, jalapenos, habanero hot sauce, bibb lettuce and tomato. Topped with a beer-battered onion ring.

Baby Bella

Baby Bella

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef Patty, swiss, garlic sauteed mushrooms and truffle buttermik aioli

Bleu Moon

Bleu Moon

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed onions and mushrooms, bibb lettuce, tomato and pickles

Bourbon Glaze

Bourbon Glaze

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze

Ragin Cajun

Ragin Cajun

$14.50

Ground turkey patty, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and chipotle cilantro mayo

Salads

Blackened Steak

Blackened Steak

$16.50

Grilled Certified Angus Beef, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, sautéed mushrooms, tomato and red onion

Chopped House

Chopped House

$15.00

Grilled or fried checken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg and tomato

Glazed Salmon Salad

Glazed Salmon Salad

$18.50

Salmon fillet, honey balsamic glaze, goat cheese, romaine and sun-dried tomato

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce, cheese blend, romaine, avocado, red onion, tomato and tortilla strips

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$15.00

Blackened grilled chicken breast, white corn black bean salsa, pico, cheese blend, romaine and tortilla strips

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.50

Romaine, cheese blend, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, tomato, croutons

Big Plates

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$13.00

Tortilla chips, cheese blend, pepper jack queso, black beans, tomato, red onion, green onion, salsa, and sour cream

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1

Fish & Fries

Fish & Fries

$16.00

Amber ale battered cod fillets, hand -cut fries and tartar sauce

Wraps

Chimichurri Wrap

Chimichurri Wrap

$16.00

Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled Certified Angus Beef, cheese blend, romaine, sauteed onions, tomato, chimichurri sauce and chipotle cilantro mayo

Jalapeno Ranch Wrap

Jalapeno Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken, pepper jack, romaine, jalapenos, tomato and chipotle ranch

Chicken BLT Wrap

Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.50

Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato and ranch

Veggie

Veggie

$13.00

Sun-dried tomato tortilla, romaine, avocado, black beans, pickle spears, tomato and ranch

Tidal Wave

$16.00

Sun-dried tomato tortilla, fried soft-shell crab, bibb lettuce, tomato, avocado, eel sauce and chipotle cilantro mayo

Sandwiches

Buffalo Bird

Buffalo Bird

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto and balsamic reduction

Big Pig

Big Pig

$14.00

Beer-battered pork loin, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and honey mustard

Upstream BLT

Upstream BLT

$18.50

Salmon fillet, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, bibb lettuce, tomato and honey balsamic

BBQ Yard Bird

BBQ Yard Bird

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$14.50

Double-stacked applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar, swiss, bibb lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Spider

Spider

$16.00

Fried soft-shell crab, bibb lettuce, tomato, avocado, eel sauce and chipotle cilantro mayo

Mean Bean

Mean Bean

$14.00

Black bean veggie patty, pepper jack cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo

Closers

Sundae Fun-Day

Sundae Fun-Day

$10.50

Fried soft mini pretzels, cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce

Bourbon Bread

Bourbon Bread

$10.50

Homemade bread pudding topped with Bourbon Glaze, cinnamon sugar and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.50

Side Onion Rings

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Kids Menu (Online)

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Certified Angus Beef Patty, american cheese, brioche bun

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Two hand-breaded to order chicken tenders

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Texas toast & american cheese grilled golden brown

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Sun-dried tomato tortilla & cheese blend

Additional Dressing (Online)

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Habanero Hot Sauce

$0.75

Honey Balsamic

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

2oz Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.75

2oz Salsa

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
DIVE INTO THE BURG & BARREL What's the difference between a good burger and a GREAT burger? You have to start with the beef itself! We locally source the best Certified Angus Beef and it is ground fresh every day. Everything we use is produced right here in KC! Burg & Barrel has been keeping it local since 2013! Now as far as what to put on the burger... that's up to you! Start with the freshly ground CAB burger. Maybe add some smoked bacon, cheddar and a house made bourbon glaze? Or kick it up with some sriracha, peanut butter and an over easy egg ? The burger can be as unique as the individual ordering it. There is no wrong way to eat a burger!

Location

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood, KS 66224

