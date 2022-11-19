Burgeon Beer Company

Dutchman's Pipe Imperial Stout - 4 Pack

$24.20

Conditioned on @steadystateroasting "El Mezcal" coffee and Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla beans, this batch of Dutchman's Pipe Imperial Stout has our whole team absolutely floored. THE EXPERIENCE: Robust chocolate & roasted coffee aromas explode out of the can, bringing to mind that familiar yellow bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips & your first sip of morning joe. Extremely balanced on the palate, with vanilla, dried fig, caramel, & milk chocolate notes singing in perfect harmony. ⁠**Contains Lactose** 10.3% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included