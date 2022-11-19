BG picView gallery
Burgeon Beer Company

No reviews yet

6350 Yarrow Dr STE C

Carlsbad, CA 92011

Popular Items

Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack
Winter Break Hazy IPA - 4 Pack
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack

Cans

'22 Barrel Aged Dutchman's Pipe - 500ml Bottle (Available for Pickup Friday 11/18)

'22 Barrel Aged Dutchman's Pipe - 500ml Bottle (Available for Pickup Friday 11/18)

$25.00Out of stock

Aged for 2 years in Heaven Hill Distillery bourbon barrels, we then conditioned ’22 BBADP on two varieties of whole coffee beans from our buds Steady State Roasting and two exquisite types of vanilla: Uganda Gold and Black Diamond Madagascar Bourbon.⁠ 12% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer

Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack

Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack

$12.20

West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Clever Kiwi Nelson Hopped Pilsner - 4 Pack

Clever Kiwi Nelson Hopped Pilsner - 4 Pack

$10.20

Nelson Dry-Hopped Keller (unfiltered) Pils. 5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Dutchman's Pipe Imperial Stout - 4 Pack

Dutchman's Pipe Imperial Stout - 4 Pack

$24.20

Conditioned on @steadystateroasting "El Mezcal" coffee and Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla beans, this batch of Dutchman's Pipe Imperial Stout has our whole team absolutely floored. THE EXPERIENCE: Robust chocolate & roasted coffee aromas explode out of the can, bringing to mind that familiar yellow bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips & your first sip of morning joe. Extremely balanced on the palate, with vanilla, dried fig, caramel, & milk chocolate notes singing in perfect harmony. ⁠**Contains Lactose** 10.3% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack

Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack

$10.20

Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded⁠

Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

$16.20

Hazy IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Vic Secret. 6.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Pistil Pilsner - 4 Pack

Pistil Pilsner - 4 Pack

$10.20

Crisp, clean, refreshing Pilsner hopped with Perle and Saphir, brewed with German malts, and fermented with German Lager yeast.⁠ 5.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Reverse Logic Cold Pale Ale - 4 Pack

Reverse Logic Cold Pale Ale - 4 Pack

$14.20

“Cold IPAs” are designed to achieve an extremely light body, crisp mouthfeel, and unique hop experience from start to finish through the mashup of ale & lager brewing techniques & recipes. Reverse Logic is our first-ever "Pale Ale" approach to this innovative style, packed with Citra, Rakau, & El Dorado & coming in at an easy-drinking ABV. 5.4% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Treevana IPA - 4 Pack

Treevana IPA - 4 Pack

$14.20

West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic & Amarillo. 7.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Winter Break Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

Winter Break Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

$18.20

Citra Cryo, Mosaic Cryo, El Dorado, & Nectaron send a snowball toss of candied fruit, ripe apricots, & peach notes that explode straight to the nose. After the first chilly sip, hints of berries and plums dance with a touch of anise and a twist of lemon to create a straight-up winter disco for your taste buds. 6.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Growler/Crowler

32 oz Crowler

32 oz Crowler

$2.10

Price Includes 32 oz. Crowler filled with your selection from our current draft beers. You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

64 oz Growler

64 oz Growler

$8.00

Price Includes 64 oz. Growler filled with your selection from our current draft beers. You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer

Growler (No fill)

$8.00

Hats

Beanie | Charcoal

$25.00
Burgeon Camo Snapback

Burgeon Camo Snapback

$35.00Out of stock

Tried-and-true Snapback Hat with classic snapback closure. Camo color-way with Leather Burgeon Logo Patch and green under-brim. One-Size

Burgeon Flexfit | Black

$30.00Out of stock

Flexfit Hat in breathable cotton Black with Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size

Burgeon Trucker | Black

Burgeon Trucker | Black

$25.00

Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, mid-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Black with Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size

Burgeon Trucker | Navy

Burgeon Trucker | Navy

$25.00Out of stock

Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, mid-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Navy with Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size

Charcoal 6-Panel Logo Hat

Charcoal 6-Panel Logo Hat

$30.00

Grey cotton high-profile hat with the Burgeon logo embroidered on the front, Black Visor, classic snapback closure with logo clip label. One-Size

Leather Camo Trucker

$30.00
Treevana Trucker

Treevana Trucker

$30.00

Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, cotton high-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Earth Green and Tan with Leather Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size

Other

Burgeon Camp Chair

$35.00

Burgeon Dog Collar - M/L

$25.00Out of stock

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Medium/Large Collar details: 18-26" neck size, 1" width

Burgeon Dog Collar - S

$20.00

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Small Collar details: 11"-16" neck size, 5/8" width

Burgeon Dog Leash - M/L

$35.00

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Medium/Large Leash details: 6' long, 1" width

Burgeon Dog Leash - S

$30.00

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Small Leash details: 6' long, 5/8" width

Flannel | Grey

$35.00

Flannel | Red

$35.00

Hoodie | Blue

$30.00

Hoodie | Brown

Hoodie | Pink

$30.00
Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Fits 16. oz cans Scuba-knit fabric on neoprene insulator Earth Green with Orange Imprint on both sides

Mai First Crush Pint Glass

Mai First Crush Pint Glass

$12.00

Mai First Crush Burgeon X @alvaradostreetbrewery collab pint glasses drop along with the can release this Friday, 11/19! Glasses are $12/ea, no limits.

SD Beer Weekend Glass

$10.00

Tap Handle

$40.00

Tote Bag

$20.00

Water Bottle

$35.00

T-Shirts

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Large

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Large

$20.00

This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Medium

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Medium

$20.00

This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Small

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Small

$20.00

This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - XL

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - XL

$20.00

This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - XXL

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - XXL

$20.00

This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - Large

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - Large

$20.00

This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - Medium

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - Medium

$20.00

This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - Small

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - Small

$20.00

This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - XL

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - XL

$20.00

This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - XXL

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage - XXL

$20.00

This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Large

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Large

$20.00

This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Medium

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Medium

$20.00

This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Small

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Small

$20.00

This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - XL

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - XL

$20.00

This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - XXL

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - XXL

$20.00

This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Dutchman's Pipe T-shirt

$25.00

Seaweed shirt-Eggshell

$25.00

Seaweed shirt-Ocean Blue

$25.00

Organic cotton and recycled plastic bottle (RPET)

Seaweed shirt-Pine Green

$25.00

Organic cotton and recycled plastic bottle (RPET)

Sweet Trees

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Production Brewery and Tasting Room Open: Mon & Tues: 3-7 Weds & Thurs: 3-8 Friday: 2-9 Saturday: 12-8 Sunday: 12-6

Website

Location

6350 Yarrow Dr STE C, Carlsbad, CA 92011

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

