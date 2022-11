Burgeon Logo Pint

$6.00 Out of stock

The Burgeon Logo Pint is the same glass we carefully selected for our Carlsbad tasting room, with the addition of our logos printed on both sides. Perfect for IPAs, Pales, American Stouts, and any beer you want 16 oz. of at a time, this classic pint glass is thoughtfully shaped to activate craft beer aromas and flavors.