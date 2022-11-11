Burgeon at The Arbor

Delta Sequence IPA - 4 Pack

$16.20

Delta Sequence: a progression of celebrated India Pale Ales that, when combined, become a force to behold. Along with our friends at Pure Project and North Park Beer Co., we are pleased to present you with this symphonic collaboration that fuses the recipes of Treevana, Hop Fu, and Pure West IPAs. 6.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included