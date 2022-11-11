- Home
Burgeon at The Arbor
No reviews yet
1326 KETTNER BLVD
San Diego, CA 92101
Cans
Bavarian Gold 4-pack
Brewed in celebration of Oktoberfest, this German-style Helles is a malt accented lager crafted with Pilsner, Munich, and Carafoam balancing pleasant malt sweetness with a welcoming body. Perle & Hallertau Mittelfruh Noble hops add a floral flair with a slightly restrained bitterness. 4.3% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Clever Kiwi Nelson Hopped Pilsner - 4 Pack
Nelson Dry-Hopped Keller (unfiltered) Pils. 5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded
Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack
Hazy IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Vic Secret. 6.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Optical Distortion - 4 pack
Optical Distortion Hazy IPA is our latest juicy crusher hopped with mind-bending additions of Galaxy, El Dorado, & Motueka. We experience notes of guava, orange sherbert, & pineapple that float on a smooth, pillowy mouthfeel. 6.4% ABV | $18 + CRV
Pistil Pilsner - 4 Pack
Crisp, clean, refreshing Pilsner hopped with Perle and Saphir, brewed with German malts, and fermented with German Lager yeast. 5.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Treevana IPA - 4 Pack
West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic & Amarillo. 7.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Fresh Hop Treevana IPA - 4 Pack
FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER we are pleased to bring you our flagship West Coast IPA juiced up with the power of Mosaic Frozen Fresh Cryo Hops & freshly harvested Amarillo. Enter the highest state of hop- *ahem* happiness from the first delicious gulp to your final, gently dank & ultra refreshing sip. 7.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
Delta Sequence IPA - 4 Pack
Delta Sequence: a progression of celebrated India Pale Ales that, when combined, become a force to behold. Along with our friends at Pure Project and North Park Beer Co., we are pleased to present you with this symphonic collaboration that fuses the recipes of Treevana, Hop Fu, and Pure West IPAs. 6.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
N/A Craft Beverages
Kegs
Sprouts Menu (for children under 12 years of age)
Glassware & Stickers
Mai First Crush Glass
Burgeon Stemmed Glass
Perfect for IPAs, Pales, Stouts, and any beer you want 17.2 oz. of at a time, this stemmed balloon glass is thoughtfully shaped to activate craft beer aromas and flavors.
Arbor Grand Opening Glass
Circle Sticker
Square Sticker
Koozie
Fits 16. oz cans Scuba-knit fabric on neoprene insulator Earth Green with Orange Imprint on both sides
RTIC Water Bottle
SDBG 25th Anniv Glass
Logo Pint
The Burgeon Logo Pint is the same glass we carefully selected for our tasting rooms, with the addition of our logos printed on both sides. Perfect for IPAs, Pales, American Stouts, and any beer you want 16 oz. of at a time, this classic pint glass is thoughtfully shaped to activate craft beer aromas and flavors.
Oktoberfest Stein
Bottle Cap Magnets
Shirts
Sweet Trees - Charcoal
Sweet Trees - Forest
Sweet Trees - Mustard
Sweet Trees - Rust
Burgeon Crew Neck | Black
This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag
Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage
This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag
Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky
This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag
Burgeon V-Neck Blue
Burgeon V-Neck Grey
Ladies Forest Tank Top
Ladies Mauve Tank Top
Long Sleeve Uni Black
Long Sleeve Uni Grey
Mens Blue Tank Top
Sticky Fingers
Hats
Burgeon Camo Snapback
Tried-and-true Snapback Hat with classic snapback closure. Camo color-way with Leather Burgeon Logo Patch and green under-brim. One-Size
Burgeon Trucker | Black
Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, mid-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Black with Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size
Burgeon Trucker | Navy
Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, mid-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Navy with Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size
Dark Camo Trucker Hat
Grey with Black Logo Snapback
Small Padres Hat Brown Bill
Treevana Trucker
Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, cotton high-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Earth Green and Tan with Leather Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size
Burgeon Pineapple Straw Hat
Charcoal Hat
Windbreaker
Windbreaker | All Black Camo - Medium
This light-weight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Black/grey monochromatic camouflage with grey print. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | All Black Camo - Large
This light-weight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Black/grey monochromatic camouflage with grey print. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | All Black Camo - XL
This light-weight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Black/grey monochromatic camouflage with grey print. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | Navy/Olive
Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - S
This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - M
This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - L
This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - XL
This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - XXL
This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight
Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - XXXL
Pullover Hoodie | Pine Green
Pullover Hoodie | Pine Green - S
This cozy midweight, pine green, fleece pullover hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the chest and back in the color sandstone. Features a jersey-lined hood, heavy gauge drawcord with metal eyelets, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband. - 80% cotton & 20% polyester - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company
Black Zip Hoodie
Black Zip Hoodie - M
This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company
Black Zip Hoodie - L
This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company
Black Zip Hoodie - XL
This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company
Black Zip Hoodie - XXL
This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company
Black Zip Hoodie - XXXL
Zip Hoodie
Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Small
This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag
Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Medium
This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag
Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Large
Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XL
This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag
Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XXL
This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag
Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XXXL
This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag
Dog Stuff
Burgeon Dog Collar - S
Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Small Collar details: 11"-16" neck size, 5/8" width
Burgeon Dog Leash - S
Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Small Leash details: 6' long, 5/8" width
Burgeon Dog Collar - M/L
Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Large Collar details: 18-26" neck size, 1" width
Burgeon Dog Leash - M/L
Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Medium/Large Leash details: 6' long, 1" width
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Arbor is Burgeon's tasting room alongside our scratch kitchen, The Good Seed Food Co
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego, CA 92101