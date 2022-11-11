Burgeon at The Arbor imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Burgeon at The Arbor

review star

No reviews yet

1326 KETTNER BLVD

San Diego, CA 92101

Cans

Bavarian Gold 4-pack

Bavarian Gold 4-pack

$10.20

Brewed in celebration of Oktoberfest, this German-style Helles is a malt accented lager crafted with Pilsner, Munich, and Carafoam balancing pleasant malt sweetness with a welcoming body. Perle & Hallertau Mittelfruh Noble hops add a floral flair with a slightly restrained bitterness.⁠ 4.3% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack

Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack

$12.20

West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Clever Kiwi Nelson Hopped Pilsner - 4 Pack

Clever Kiwi Nelson Hopped Pilsner - 4 Pack

$10.20

Nelson Dry-Hopped Keller (unfiltered) Pils. 5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack

Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack

$10.20

Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded⁠

Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack

$16.20

Hazy IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Vic Secret. 6.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Optical Distortion - 4 pack

Optical Distortion - 4 pack

$16.20

Optical Distortion Hazy IPA is our latest juicy crusher hopped with mind-bending additions of Galaxy, El Dorado, & Motueka. We experience notes of guava, orange sherbert, & pineapple that float on a smooth, pillowy mouthfeel. 6.4% ABV | $18 + CRV

Pistil Pilsner - 4 Pack

Pistil Pilsner - 4 Pack

$10.20

Crisp, clean, refreshing Pilsner hopped with Perle and Saphir, brewed with German malts, and fermented with German Lager yeast.⁠ 5.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Treevana IPA - 4 Pack

Treevana IPA - 4 Pack

$14.20

West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic & Amarillo. 7.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Fresh Hop Treevana IPA - 4 Pack

Fresh Hop Treevana IPA - 4 Pack

$20.20

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER we are pleased to bring you our flagship West Coast IPA juiced up with the power of Mosaic Frozen Fresh Cryo Hops & freshly harvested Amarillo. Enter the highest state of hop- *ahem* happiness from the first delicious gulp to your final, gently dank & ultra refreshing sip. 7.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

Delta Sequence IPA - 4 Pack

Delta Sequence IPA - 4 Pack

$16.20

Delta Sequence: a progression of celebrated India Pale Ales that, when combined, become a force to behold. Along with our friends at Pure Project and North Park Beer Co., we are pleased to present you with this symphonic collaboration that fuses the recipes of Treevana, Hop Fu, and Pure West IPAs. 6.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included

N/A Craft Beverages

Mexicane Cola

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Boylan Diet Cane Cola

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Lemonade - Harney and Son's

$4.50

16 oz bottle

Iced Tea - Harney and Son's

$4.50

16 oz bottle

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Kegs

Sixtel Keg - Clever Kiwi

$90.00

Sixtel Keg - Pistil

$90.00

Sixtel Keg - Treevana

$100.00

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Sprouts Menu (for children under 12 years of age)

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

french fries | bbq sauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Glassware & Stickers

Mai First Crush Glass

$12.00Out of stock
Burgeon Stemmed Glass

Burgeon Stemmed Glass

$8.00

Perfect for IPAs, Pales, Stouts, and any beer you want 17.2 oz. of at a time, this stemmed balloon glass is thoughtfully shaped to activate craft beer aromas and flavors.

Arbor Grand Opening Glass

$10.00

Circle Sticker

$1.00

Square Sticker

$1.00
Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Fits 16. oz cans Scuba-knit fabric on neoprene insulator Earth Green with Orange Imprint on both sides

RTIC Water Bottle

$35.00Out of stock
SDBG 25th Anniv Glass

SDBG 25th Anniv Glass

$10.00
Logo Pint

Logo Pint

$8.00

The Burgeon Logo Pint is the same glass we carefully selected for our tasting rooms, with the addition of our logos printed on both sides. Perfect for IPAs, Pales, American Stouts, and any beer you want 16 oz. of at a time, this classic pint glass is thoughtfully shaped to activate craft beer aromas and flavors.

Oktoberfest Stein

$12.00

Bottle Cap Magnets

$1.00

Shirts

Sweet Trees - Charcoal

$25.00+

Sweet Trees - Forest

$25.00+

Sweet Trees - Mustard

$25.00+

Sweet Trees - Rust

$25.00+
Burgeon Crew Neck | Black

Burgeon Crew Neck | Black

$20.00+

This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sage

$20.00+

This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky

Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky

$20.00+

This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag

Burgeon V-Neck Blue

$20.00+

Burgeon V-Neck Grey

$20.00+

Ladies Forest Tank Top

$25.00+

Ladies Mauve Tank Top

$25.00+

Long Sleeve Uni Black

$30.00+Out of stock

Long Sleeve Uni Grey

$30.00+

Mens Blue Tank Top

$25.00+Out of stock

Sticky Fingers

$25.00+

Hats

Burgeon Camo Snapback

Burgeon Camo Snapback

$35.00Out of stock

Tried-and-true Snapback Hat with classic snapback closure. Camo color-way with Leather Burgeon Logo Patch and green under-brim. One-Size

Burgeon Trucker | Black

Burgeon Trucker | Black

$25.00

Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, mid-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Black with Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size

Burgeon Trucker | Navy

Burgeon Trucker | Navy

$25.00

Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, mid-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Navy with Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size

Dark Camo Trucker Hat

$30.00Out of stock

Grey with Black Logo Snapback

$30.00Out of stock

Small Padres Hat Brown Bill

$35.00Out of stock
Treevana Trucker

Treevana Trucker

$30.00

Tried-and-true Trucker Hat in breathable mesh, cotton high-profile crown, and a classic snapback closure. Earth Green and Tan with Leather Burgeon Logo Patch One-Size

Burgeon Pineapple Straw Hat

$40.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hat

$30.00

Beanies

Black Beanie

$25.00

Knitted Beanie - Grey

$25.00

Windbreaker

Windbreaker | All Black Camo - Medium

Windbreaker | All Black Camo - Medium

$35.00Out of stock

This light-weight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Black/grey monochromatic camouflage with grey print. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | All Black Camo - Large

Windbreaker | All Black Camo - Large

$35.00Out of stock

This light-weight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Black/grey monochromatic camouflage with grey print. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | All Black Camo - XL

Windbreaker | All Black Camo - XL

$35.00

This light-weight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Black/grey monochromatic camouflage with grey print. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | Navy/Olive

Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - S

$40.00Out of stock

This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - M

$40.00Out of stock

This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - L

$40.00Out of stock

This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - XL

$40.00Out of stock

This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - XXL

$40.00

This lightweight, front-zip windbreaker features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. It's soft to the touch, versatile, and packs easily for all weather conditions. Two-tone navy blue and olive green. - Water-resistant 100% Polyester Fabric - Unisex Sizing - Lightweight

Windbreaker | Navy/Olive - XXXL

$40.00Out of stock

Pullover Hoodie | Pine Green

Pullover Hoodie | Pine Green - S

$40.00Out of stock

This cozy midweight, pine green, fleece pullover hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the chest and back in the color sandstone. Features a jersey-lined hood, heavy gauge drawcord with metal eyelets, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs and waistband. - 80% cotton & 20% polyester - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company

Black Zip Hoodie

Black Zip Hoodie - M

$40.00Out of stock

This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company

Black Zip Hoodie - L

$40.00Out of stock

This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company

Black Zip Hoodie - XL

$40.00Out of stock

This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company

Black Zip Hoodie - XXL

$40.00

This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company

Black Zip Hoodie - XXXL

$40.00Out of stock

Zip Hoodie

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Small

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Small

$35.00Out of stock

This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Medium

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Medium

$35.00Out of stock

This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Large

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - Large

$35.00Out of stock
Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XL

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XL

$35.00Out of stock

This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XXL

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XXL

$35.00Out of stock

This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XXXL

Zip Hoodie | Charcoal - XXXL

$35.00Out of stock

This mid-weight, fleece, zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back. Hoodie is heathered charcoal with white logo prints. - 55% Cotton, 45% Poly - Unisex Sizing - Tear-away Tag

Dog Stuff

Burgeon Dog Collar - S

$20.00

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Small Collar details: 11"-16" neck size, 5/8" width

Burgeon Dog Leash - S

$25.00

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Small Leash details: 6' long, 5/8" width

Burgeon Dog Collar - M/L

$30.00

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Large Collar details: 18-26" neck size, 1" width

Burgeon Dog Leash - M/L

$35.00

Collars & leashes come in the color cognac with our mountains-to-sea artwork & Burgeon logos printed on strong, machine-washable & odor-resistant nylon. Size Medium/Large Leash details: 6' long, 1" width

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Arbor is Burgeon's tasting room alongside our scratch kitchen, The Good Seed Food Co

Location

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Burgeon at The Arbor image

