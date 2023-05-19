Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger 21 Food Truck

14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite 160

Charlotte, NC 28277

Tex-Mex Haystack

$16.00

6oz Angus Beef, Bacon Pepperjack Cheese, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onion Strings on Brioche Bun

BBQ Bacon

$16.00

6oz Angus Beef, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Crispy Onion Strings on Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheesy

$16.00

6oz Angus Beef, Bacon, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, 21 Sauce on Brioche Bun

Shroom

$16.00

6oz Angus Beef, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Ailoli, Carmelized Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato on Brioche Bun

Kid's Combo

$7.00

All beef Hot dog & fries

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Baked Fresh

Add ons

21 Sauce

$0.50

Thai Ketchup

$0.50

Apple Cider Sauce

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Rajun Cajun

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Drink

NA Bev

Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00
Call for Open Hours

Burgers and fries Food Truck

Location

14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite 160, Charlotte, NC 28277

