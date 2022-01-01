Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger 48

2152 W Oakland Park Blvd

Oakland Park, FL 33344

Popular Items

B-48 Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Salmon Bites

Entrees (Available After 4 PM)

Asian Ginger Salmon

$20.95

Grilled topped w/Asian Ginger Sauce

Fried or Grilled Shrimp 2 sides

$18.95

Eight Succulent Shrimp

Blackened Alfredo Veggie Pasta

$16.95

Fettuccine Pasta w/Jerk Sauce

Salmon Bites

$16.95

Comes with 2 sides.

Fried or Grilled Shrimp 1 side

$14.95

Tizer's 48

Jeonni's Chicken Tenders

Jeonni's Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Homemade & Hand-Battered

Jagotti's Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Jagotti's Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$11.95

Tender Steak, red & green peppers

Chicken Philly Egg Rolls

Chicken Philly Egg Rolls

$10.95

Juicy tender chicken

Quesadilla (Veg)

Quesadilla (Veg)

$12.95

Flaky Tortilla w sauteed veggies

Quesadilla (Chicken)

Quesadilla (Chicken)

$11.95
Quesadilla (Steak)

Quesadilla (Steak)

$12.95

Spinach Dip

$14.95

Homemade Spinach Dip

Gourmet Wings (6)

Gourmet Wings (6)

$11.95

Gourmet Wings w/fries

Gourmet Chicken Wings (10)

Gourmet Chicken Wings (10)

$15.95

10 piece gourmet wings (fries not included)

Gourmet Chicken Wings (20)

$25.95

Gourmet Wings

Gourmet Chicken Wings (50)

$56.95

Gourmet Wings w/fries

Gourmet Chicken Wings (30)

$38.95

Burger Station 48

Honey Glaze BBQ Cheddar Cheese Brg

$12.95

Toppedw/honey glazed BBQ sauce

B-48 Cheeseburger

B-48 Cheeseburger

$11.95

Served All the Way (ATW)

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$12.95

Topped w/creamy blue cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Topped w/Balsamic Mush, Swiss

Steak Egg Burger

$14.95

Topped w/fried egg, Maple Bacon

Grilled Cheeseburger

$13.95

American, Provolone and Bacon

Santa Fe Burger

$13.95

Mixed cheeses, Avocado, Pico

Black N Blue Burger

$11.95

Pepper Jack Cheese, BLK Season

Philly Cheesesteak Burger

$13.95

Tender Philly Steak grn, red pepp

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$12.95

Provolone Cheese served ATW

Key West Burger

$13.95

Cucumber,Blue Chse, Cranberries

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.95

Served ATW

The Twinz 9-11 Burger

The Twinz 9-11 Burger

$16.95

Double Meat served ATW

The Cilantro Burger

$12.95

Cilantro Mayo, Avocado

The Texas BBQ Ranch Bacon Burger

$15.95

Bacon, French Fried Onion Straws

Teriyaki Glazed Burger w/Grilled Pineapp

$12.95

Diced Black Beans, Corn, Sour Cr

Impossible Burger

$14.95Out of stock

Handhelds

B48 Chicken Sandwich

B48 Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled or Fried Served ATW

Chicken Burritto Wrap

$13.95

Rice, Avocado, Pico, S.Cream

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$12.95

Arugula, Chipotle Mayo, Pep Jack

Santa Fe Chicken

$11.95

Cheese, Avocado, Ranch Pico

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$14.95

Salads

Key West Salad

$11.95

Baby Greens, Blue Cheese,

B-48 Salad

$10.95

Tender Chicken Strips, Mix Greens

Kids Meal

Kid Burger

$5.95

Jr Burger

Kid Quesadilla

$5.95

Flaky Tortilia and Cheese

Kid Wings (one flavor only)

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.25

Homemade Hand-Battered

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American or Provolone

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Sides

Cheese on Broccoli

$1.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Sage Mash Potato

$6.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Seasoned Rice (lrg)

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Salmon

$10.95

Side of Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Side of Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Rice (small)

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Beverages

Arizona Fruit Punch

$1.50Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Arizona Mango

$1.50Out of stock

Arizona Watermelon

$1.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Champagne Kola

$2.25Out of stock

Cinna Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Cream Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Cup of Ice

$1.00

EXTRA ICE

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gatorade Blue

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade Red

$2.50Out of stock

Ice Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Lemonade Fruit Punch Mix

$2.25

Lemonade-Tea Mix

$2.25

LITE ICE

Mistic

$2.25Out of stock

NO ICE

Orange

$2.25

Pineapple Cola

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.25

Snapple (Apple)

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple (Kiwi Strawberry)

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple (Mucho Madness)

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple Ice Tea Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.25

V8 Mango

$1.50Out of stock

V8 Strawberry Kiwi

$1.50Out of stock

V8 Tropical

$1.50Out of stock

Just Water (Lemon)

$4.00

Just Water (Lime)

$4.00

Just Water

$4.00

Dessert

3 for $10 (cupcakes)

$10.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Lemon Lime Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Oreo Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Sauces (extra)

Asian Ginger

$1.00

Basalmic

$0.75

BBQ

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bourbon Teriyaki

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.25

Key West

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.35

Ranch

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Mix & Match Combo

Pick 2

$17.95

EXTRA SAUCES ETC

EXTRA SIDE OF KETCHUP

$0.35

SIDE OF MAYO

$0.35

SIDE OF MUSTARD

$0.35

EXTRA LETTUCE

$0.15

EXTRA TOMATO

$0.15

ENTREES

FRIED TILAPIA

$16.95

BAKED CHICKEN (DARK MEAT ONLY)

$16.95

FRIED WHOLE WINGS (3)

$16.95

VEGETABLE PLATE (CHOICE OF 3 SIDES)

$16.95

EXTRA SIDES

SIDE OF MAC & CHEESE

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE OF GREEN BEANS

$6.00

SIDE OF COLLARD GREENS

$6.00

SIDE OF SPAGHETTI

$6.00

SIDE OF YELLOW RICE

$6.00

SIDE OF CANDIED YAMS

$6.00

SLICE OF CORN BREAD

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2152 W Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33344

Directions

Gallery
Burger 48 image
BG pic
Burger 48 image

