Burger 48
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2152 W Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33344
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vegan On The Go
No Reviews
5552 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurant
Jet Runway Cafe - FXE Airport
4.5 • 1,787
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurant