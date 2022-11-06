  • Home
Burger 82 880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150

No reviews yet

880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150

Allen, TX 75013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CheeseBurger
Jr. CheeseBurger
Hamburger

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

with Marinara sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49Out of stock

with Ranch Dressing

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.99

with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

with Ranch Dressing

Fried Calamari

$10.99

with Marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.49

with Ranch Dressing

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.49

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

CheeseBurger

$8.49

American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

Double CheeseBurger

$12.99

2 American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

Bacon CheeseBurger

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

Mushroom CheeseBurger

$9.49

Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

Avocado CheeseBurger

$9.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

Jalapeno CheeseBurger

$9.49

American Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

82 Tri Burger

$9.99

American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Jalapeno, Mushroom, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

82 HouseBurger

$10.99

American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, BBQ, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles (on a Brioche Bun)

AvocadoBacon CheeseBurger

$10.99

Cheddar Cheese,Avocado, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

BaconEgg CheeseBurger

$10.99

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Hash Brown, Ketchup (on a Brioche Bun)

BlueBacon CheeseBurger

$10.99

Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle (on a Brioche Bun)

Hawaiian CheeseBurger

$10.99

American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Ham, Pineapple, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)

No Beef Burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Turkey CheeseBurger

$8.49

Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Veggie CheeseBurger

$8.49

American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Salmon CheeseBurger

$9.49

Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Philly

Philly

$9.99

2 Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper (on a Hoagie roll)

Chicken Philly

$9.99

2 Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper (on a Hoagie roll)

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion ,Feta Cheese

Beef Salad

$10.99

Chopped Ground Beef, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion ,Feta Cheese

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion ,Feta Cheese

Fancy Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese

House Salad

$7.49

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese

BLT

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Fancy BLT

$10.49

Bacon, 2 Egg, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Kids Meal Basket

Jr. CheeseBurger

$8.49

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Jr Ck Tenders

$7.49

Jr Ck Nuggets

$7.49

Jr Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Jr Corn Dog

$7.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Tator Tots

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

(Large) French Fries

$5.99

(Large) Tator Tots

$5.99

(Large) Onion Rings

$7.49

(Large) Sweet Potato Fries

$7.49

(Loaded Fries)

$9.49

(Loaded Tots)

$9.49

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Drink

Medium

$2.49

Large

$2.99

Can & Bottle

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.79

Pure Tea

$2.79

Horizon Milk

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
