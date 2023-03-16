Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BURGERS 99

2,600 Reviews

$$

131 S La Brea Ave

LOS ANGELES, CA 90036

Popular Items

French Fries
Shirley Temple
Hickory Bacon Burger

FOOD

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

99 Sauce,Dill Pickles, Onion Round

American

$6.00

Ketchup, Mustard, Diced Onions, Dill Pickles

Cheeseburger

$7.00

99 Sauce, American Cheese, Onion Round, Dill Pickles

Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

2x2, Double Meat Double AmericanCheese, 99 Sauce, Onion Round, Dill Pickles

Hickory Bacon Burger

$9.00

Hickory Sauce, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Onion Round

Double Hickory Bacon Burger

$12.00

Triple Cheese Burger

$13.00

3x3 Triple Meat Triple American Cheese, 99 Sauce, Onion Round, Dill Pickles

Homemade Vegan Burger

$12.00

House Made Vegan Patty containing mushrooms, garbanzos, black beans, carrots, parsnips, cauliflower, potato... Ketchup, Mustard, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Vegan Focaccia Bun

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

99 Sauce, American Cheese, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion (Meatless)

Hot Dog

$6.00

All Beef Kosher Hot Dog served on a Potato Bun

Chili Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Sobe Smash Burger

$10.00

2x2 Smash Burger, Chopped Chilies, Griddled Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Extra Patty

$3.00

Puppy Pattie

$3.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Add Chili

$2.00Out of stock

Add Egg

$1.25

Add Wiener

$4.00

Loco Moco

$13.00

Bub's & G BLT

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chili Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Sauces

99 Sauce

$1.00

our Signature Sauce....

Hickory Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Buttermilk, Garlic, Onions, Herbs

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Green Sauce

$1.00

SUNBURN Bottle

$9.00

Breakfast

Turkey Sausage Egg And Cheese

$8.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$8.00

Turkey Sausage Burrito

$9.00

Veg. Burrito

$9.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Add Cheddar

$0.50

Add American

$0.50

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

Diet

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Cherry Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemon Up

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$6.00

BOTTLED

Mountain Valley

$4.25

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Chai

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00

SHAKES

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00

Lucky Charms

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

CHOCOLATE

$6.00

Oreo Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Dole Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

T Shirts

Softball Tee (Copy)

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00Out of stock

X Large

$30.00

2 X-Large

$20.00

DRINKS (3PD)

FOUNTAIN

Diet

$4.49

Ginger Ale

$4.49

Root Beer

$4.49

Sprite

$4.49

Cherry Coke

$4.49

Cherry Soda

$4.49

Coke

$4.49

BOTTLED

Mountain Valley

$5.24

Mexican Coke

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Topo Chico

$3.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 S La Brea Ave, LOS ANGELES, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
BURGERS 99 image
BURGERS 99 image

