Burger and Butcher
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A neighborhood restaurant offering high quality fare including grass-fed burgers from local farms, beef tallow fries, organic milk shakes and other familiar fare.
Location
37 B Woodport Road, Sparta, NJ 07871
Gallery