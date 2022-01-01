A map showing the location of Bourbon St BurgersView gallery
Burgers

Bourbon St Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

109 West Trade Street Suite B

Simpsonville, SC 29681

Order Again

Apps

Reg Fry Basket + 2 Sauces

$6.00

Sweet Fry Basket + 2 Sauces

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

6 Wings w/ FF

$10.00

10 Wings w/ FF

$15.00

Free App

Brunch

Chicken & Pancakes

$13.00

KIDS pancakes and bacon

$6.00

Brunch Burger w/ fries

$14.00

Pancake Burger w/ fries

$12.00

Extra Bacon 2

$2.00

Brunch Topper

$4.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Lunch Special - Trade Street

$12.00

Clock Tower

$14.00

Topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Bacon Blues

$14.00

Topped w/ Bacon & House-Made Bleu Cheese

Bayou Burger

$15.00

Topped with Onion Straws & BBQ Sauce

Bourbon Street

$15.00

Topped w/ Bacon Jam & Pimiento Cheese

Trade Street

$13.00

Served with Lettuce/Tomato/Onion

Burger Special

$15.00

In Togo Box

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Original Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Fried Chicken w/Pickle and Mayo

Nashville Hot SANDWICH

$14.50

Nashville Hot TENDERS

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich Special

$15.00

Grilled Chicken with Bacon Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Filet Sandwich

$13.50

Togo Box

Desserts

Bourbon Milkshake (Four Roses)

$13.00

Sweet Potato Cake

$7.00

Greens

Chopped House

$13.00

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Farm House Salad

$13.00

Salad Special

$14.00

Togo Box

Side Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kid Meal Free

Extra Sauce

House Sauce

$0.50

Siracha Honey

$0.50

Green Goddess

$0.50

Cinnamon Vanilla

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Ketchup

T Shirts

Bourbon T-shirt

$20.00

St Patrick's Day Party Pack No Drink

$25.00

Hat

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 West Trade Street Suite B, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
