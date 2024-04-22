Burger Billy's Joint
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We know it's tough to get out of the office for a long lunch. We're good at getting you quality food, fast. Just place your order and pick it up from our Food Locker system or have it delivered with your favorite delivery service. Our fresh and made to order burgers are 100% Angus organic, local, grass fed beef from Cottonwood Ranch in Front Royal, VA. Our buns are sourced from Lyon's Bakery in Hyattsville, MD. Our other ingredients, fries, and hot dogs are also locally sourced.
Location
3800C Langston Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant