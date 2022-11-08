Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chicken

Burger Box 1015 South Nogales Street

review star

No reviews yet

1015 South Nogales Street

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Popular Items

Crispy Wings 麦辣鸡翅
Crispy Chicken Burger 麦辣鸡腿堡
Deluxe Chicken Burger 双层鸡腿堡

Signature Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Burger 麦辣鸡腿堡

$8.75

Deluxe Chicken Burger 双层鸡腿堡

$11.75

Flaming Chicken Burger 极辣鸡腿堡

$8.75

Teriyaki Chicken Burger 照烧鸡腿堡

$8.75

Nashville Chicken Sandwich 纳什维尔堡

$8.75

Volcano Spicy Chicken Sandwich 火山堡

$8.75

Insane chicken sandwich

$10.75

Combo (Fries+Soda)

$5.00

Chizza

Classic Pepperoni Chizza 辣香肠鸡萨

$12.25

Durian Bomb 榴莲鸡萨

$15.25

Hawaii Passion 夏威夷鸡萨

$12.25

Wings

Crispy Wings 麦辣鸡翅

$9.25+

Flaming Wings 极辣鸡翅

$9.25+

Teriyaki Wings 照烧鸡翅

$9.25+

Honey Mustard Wings 蜂蜜芥辣鸡翅

$9.25+

Creamy Wasabi Wings 奶香芥末鸡翅

$9.25+

Buffalos Wings 美式辣鸡翅

$9.25+

White Garlic Wings 白蒜鸡翅

$9.25+

Wraps

Tradition Beijing Wrap 老北京鸡肉卷

$8.75

Sweet & Sour Wrap 墨西哥鸡肉卷

$8.75

Chicken Bucket

Wing Lover 36个鸡翅

$49.95

Super Burger Box 全家桶

$75.95

Snack

French Fries 薯条

$4.75

Crispy Chicken Leg 手枪腿

$5.95

Corn Salad 玉米沙拉

$3.25

Popcorn Chicken 鸡米花

$6.95

Crispy Chicken Filet 鸡排

$5.95

Dipping Sauce

Sweet Chili

$0.50

House Butter Chicken

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Special Mix

Oreo Cream Snow

$6.95

Matcha Swirl

$5.95

Momo Peach

$5.45

Milky-Melon

$5.45

Strawberry Colada

$5.45

Tea Series

Signature Milk Tea

$5.45

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.45

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.45

Panda Milk Tea

$5.45

Fresh Orange Green Tea

$5.45

Fresh Strawberry Green Tea

$5.45

Super Fruit Tea

$5.45

Coconut Series

Coconut Latte

$5.95

Mango Coconut Drink

$5.95

Watermelon Coconut Drink

$5.95

Lemonade Series

Lemonade

$5.45

Fresh Orange Lemonade

$5.45

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$5.45

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1015 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery
Burger Box image
Burger Box image
Burger Box image

