A map showing the location of Burger Boy Lounge 2657 W DEVON AVEView gallery

Burger Boy Lounge 2657 W DEVON AVE

136 Reviews

$$

2657 W DEVON AVE

CHICAGO, IL 60659

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Chicken Tenders
Peri Peri chicken Burger crispy

PIZZA

Thin Crust cheese only

$9.99+

BBL Hand Tossed cheese only

$22.99+

Vege Delight

$22.99+

Philly Cheese Steak

$22.99+

Aloha Delight

$22.99+

BBL 3 Cheese

$22.99+
Spicy gyro pizza 🍕

Spicy gyro pizza 🍕

$22.99+

Chicken Tikka pizza

$14.99+

Beef pepperoni pizza

$15.99+

Beef Sausage Pizza

$15.99+

Beef Bacon Pizza

$17.99+

Combination Pizza #1 Spicy gyro and chicken tikka

$19.99+

Combination Pizza #2 pepperoni, sausage,bacon

$22.99+
Cheese Pan Pizza

Cheese Pan Pizza

$15.99+

Thin Crust cheese only (Copy)

$7.99+

Thin Crust cheese only (Copy)

$9.99+

Thin Crust cheese only (Copy)

$9.99+

Thin Crust cheese only (Copy)

$9.99+

Thin Crust cheese only (Copy)

$9.99+

COMIDA PAISANA

Chicken Taco - 3pc

$10.99

Steak Taco - 3 pc

$11.99

Chicken Taco Supreme

$8.99

Steak Taco Supreme

$6.99

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Fajita

$8.99

Steak Fajita

$9.99

JUICY CHAR - BROILED BURGERS

Grass Fed Burger

$13.99+

Char Broiled Chicken Burger

$5.99

Crispy Chicken

$5.99

BBL Loaded Burger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$5.99

Salmon Burger

$6.99

Gyro Cheese Burger

$8.99

Veg Burger

$5.99

Impossible Burger

$7.99

Fillet Fish

$4.99

Crispy Chicken (Copy)

$5.99

APPITIZERS

21 Pc Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Bacon Nacho Cheese

$8.99

BBQ Wings

$7.99+

Buffalo Wings

$7.99+

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets - 10 Pcs

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99+

Chilli Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chilli Nacho Cheese

$6.99

Combo Meal (Fries + Drink)

$3.00

Fries

$2.99+

Gyro Cheese Fries

$8.99

Gyro Nacho Cheese

$8.99

Hot wings

$6.99+

Jerk chicken wings

$7.99+

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.99

Loaded Nacho Cheese

$10.99

Mango Habenaro wings

$5.99+

Mash Potatos

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks - 5Pcs

$5.99

Mushrooms Balls

$4.00

Nacho & Cheese

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pizza Pie

$4.99

Small Fries

$2.00

SALADS

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Steak Salad

$7.99

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$6.99

Steak Fajita Salad

$8.99

Egg Salad

$4.99

SANDWICHES

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$8.99
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99
Philly Cheese Chicken

Philly Cheese Chicken

$8.99
BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$7.99
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Grilled Chicken On Pita Bread

$7.99
Spicy Beef

Spicy Beef

$7.99
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$6.99
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.99
Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$3.99
Chilli Cheese Dog

Chilli Cheese Dog

$4.99
Polish(Jumbo Dog)

Polish(Jumbo Dog)

$4.99
Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes

$5.99

Char Broiled Chicken French Bread

$7.99
Gyros sandwich

Gyros sandwich

$8.99

Grill Cheese

$3.99

Tilapia Fried Fish

$5.99

SOUPS

Chicken Noodles

$2.99+

Beef Chilli

$3.99+

Chicken Corn Soup

$3.99+

DINNERS

Pepper Steak Dinner

$19.99

Rib Eye Steak

$19.99

Filet Mignon

$29.99

Gyro Dinner

$14.99

Fish Dinner

$19.99

T-Bone Steak

$19.99

BREAKFAST

Plain Omelet

$2.99

Veg Omelet

$4.99

Scrambled Eggs

$3.99

Sunny Side Up

$3.99

Vegetable Burrito Wrap

$5.99

Steak & Eggs

$6.99

Bacon and Eggs

$6.99

hashbrown - 2Pc

$2.99

Pancake - 3Pc

$4.99

French Toast - 3Pc

$4.99

Waffles - 2Pc

$4.99

Plain Toast - 2Pc

$1.99

Plain Omelet (included with Toast, Hashbrown and Coffee)

$5.99

Vege Omelet (included with Toast, Hashbrown and Coffee)

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs (included with Toast, Hashbrown and Coffee)

$6.99

Sunny Side Up (included with Toast, Hashbrown and Coffee)

$5.99

Steak & Eggs (included with Toast, Hashbrown and Coffee)

$9.99

Bacon & Eggs (included with Toast, Hashbrown and Coffee)

$9.99

Chefs Special Burgers

Juicy lucy

Juicy lucy

$9.99

Our juiciest Burger You will need Xtra napkins for this one

Spicy Sriracha burger

Spicy Sriracha burger

$6.99

Spice it up with the Sriracha burger

Dragon Ball Burger

$11.99
Baconator (Copy)

Baconator (Copy)

$8.99

1/4 lb Burger loaded with Halal beef Bacon , caramelized onions , pickles on a extra soft brioche bun

Teriyaki Burger

$9.99

Specialty Chicken Burgers (crispy or grilled)

Zinger Burger crispy

$7.99

Peri Peri chicken Burger crispy

$8.99

BUBBLE TEA

Honeydew

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Lychee

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Passion Fruit

$4.99

Avacado

$4.99

PineApple

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Banana

$4.99

Kiwi

$4.99

Watermelon

$4.99

BubbleGum

$4.99

Bubble Gum

Taro

$4.99

Soda can

Pepsi can

Pepsi can

$1.10
Pepsi glass bottle

Pepsi glass bottle

$2.25
Water bottle

Water bottle

$1.00

Lipton ice tea

$1.50

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Tiramisu

$4.99

Lava Cake

$7.00

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00
Tiramisu Single slice cake

Tiramisu Single slice cake

$5.00
Carrot cake single slice

Carrot cake single slice

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Chocolate cake slice

$5.00

ICE CREAM SHAKES

Vanilla

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Banana

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Specialty Burgers

Cheezy Sriracha burger

Cheezy Sriracha burger

$7.00
The Boss Burger

The Boss Burger

$15.00

2 patties steak meat and bacon smothered with smoked boss sauce

Single pepper burger

Single pepper burger

$7.00

Meat cooked in black pepper sauce

Double Pepper burger

Double Pepper burger

$10.00
Humpty dumpty burger

Humpty dumpty burger

$12.00
Impossible Burger (plant based)

Impossible Burger (plant based)

$7.99

Dragon Ball Burger

$11.99
Baconator (Copy)

Baconator (Copy)

$8.99

Bacon , Swiss cheese, grilled onions, smothered with boss sauce

HALAL FRIED CHICKEN

LEG AND THIGH

LEG AND THIGH

$4.50+

3 pc crispy leg and thigh

styseay

yeyse5y

yeyse5y

$555.00

ezyeyetay

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60659

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tel-Aviv Kosher Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6349 N California Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
orange star3.9 • 651
2600 W. Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Italian Express
orange star3.9 • 711
2447 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Sabri Nihari
orange star3.7 • 1,252
2500-02 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Mullen's Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7301 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60645
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange starNo Reviews
2535 W Peterson Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CHICAGO

Karachi Chat House - 2301 W Devon Ave
orange star4.2 • 849
2301 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHICAGO
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston