Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Brawler

386 Reviews

$$

500 Bellevue Way

suite 250

Bellevue, WA 98004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brawler Burger
Kid Cheeseburger
English Double Burger

Appetizers/Sides

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with butter, ranch, and crudite

Brawler Fries

Brawler Fries

$6.00

Hand cut Harvest Fries with sea salt

Green Garlic Fries

Green Garlic Fries

$7.00

Garlic Butter and Parmesan Fries

Pork Belly, Black Garlic Gravy, Kimchi Poutine Fries

Pork Belly, Black Garlic Gravy, Kimchi Poutine Fries

$10.00
Sriracha Chicken Wings w/ Blistered Shisito Peppers

Sriracha Chicken Wings w/ Blistered Shisito Peppers

$13.00

Sriracha Chicken Wings w/ Blistered Shisito Peppers

Panko Chicken Tenders w/fries

Panko Chicken Tenders w/fries

$14.00Out of stock

5 housemade panko chicken tenders with fries, carrots and celery, ranch and buffalo for dipping

Green Things

Baby kale, candied pecans, croutons, shaved white cheddar cheese, house caesar dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Kale, roasted brussel sprouts, shaved white cheese, candied pecans, croutons, cesar dressing

Burgers

Brawler Burger

Brawler Burger

$10.00

6oz dry-aged patty, taleggio cheese, topped with sour pickles

English Double Burger

English Double Burger

$14.00

Two, 6 oz dry-aged patties, aged English cheddar, topped with onion and sour pickles

Mack's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Mack's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, ghost chili breading mayonnaise, and sour pickles

Falafel Veggie Burger

Falafel Veggie Burger

$10.00

House-made falafel patty, topped with gruyere cheese, cucumber fennel slaw, Mama Lil peppers, tahini mayo

Katsu Hog Burger

Katsu Hog Burger

$11.00

Fried pork patty topped with Beecher's Marco Polo cheese, katsu sauce, cabbage, and pickled eggplant

Tap Room Salmon Fishwich

Tap Room Salmon Fishwich

$15.00

Mac & Jack's beer-battered salmon, topped with a classic American cheese, crunchy rayu cabbage, sriracha remoulade

Special-Barrio Burger

Special-Barrio Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Dry aged beef, bacon, pineapple, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Mack's fried chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla wrap

Kids

Kid Hamburger

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

Kid sized burger with small portion of french fries

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Child size cheeseburger with american cheese. Includes small side of french fries

Kid Chicken Strips

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid Veggie Burger

$6.00

Falafel Veggie Patty with Gruyere Cheese

Kid Fries

Kid Fries

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chopped prime steak burgers + hand cut gravy fries + brews on tap

Website

Location

500 Bellevue Way, suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

Gallery
Burger Brawler image
Burger Brawler image
Burger Brawler image
Burger Brawler image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
10812 Main Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Bellevue Square
orange starNo Reviews
126 Bellevue Square Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,554
155 108th Ave NE St 110 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Avo Poke
orange starNo Reviews
500 Bellevue Way NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
10503 NE 4th Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston